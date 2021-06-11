A patriotic display on Flag Day

Editorial

Monday is a patriotic holiday that might not be on your radar: Flag Day.

Taking a break from writing the Articles of Confederation, the Second Continental Congress paused on June 14, 1777, to pass a resolution declaring the U.S. flag would be 13 stripes, alternating red and white colors, to represent the 13 colonies and include 13 stars. Of course today's flag includes 50 stars representing the 50 states.

Locally, Flag Day is one of five designated days each year when hundreds of flags are flown at the Avenue of Flags located in Cape County Park North. Now 827 flags, each representing a deceased member of the military from Cape Girardeau County who served in a foreign war, are posted as many drive through the park to remember those who served so patriotically.

Get our Daily Headlines Sent right to your inbox.

On Memorial Day, 30 new flags were added to the display. Five of the flags came from the Dohogne family, representing Emmett, Silas, Thomas Sr., Urban and Anthony. Four of the five served in World War II with Thomas Sr. having served in Vietnam.

One of the emotionally touching moments recounted on Memorial Day came when a note written by Chris Dohogne, Emmett's son, was read. Chris described it as his "Saving Private Ryan"-moment. In 1990, Chris was stationed in Germany and his father visited him. They went to Moosburg, Germany where the elder Dohogne had been held captive in a POW camp.

"He had tears streaming down his cheeks, and I asked what was wrong, and Pop said, 'This is where I stood every day and prayed that I would get home to your mother,'" Chris recalled his father saying.

You can read the full story online at semissourian.com. Like so many of our veterans' stories, it's a powerful tale of courage, faith and American pride.

We hope you take time on Monday, Flag Day, to drive by the Avenue of Flags. You'll be inspired. And thank you to all who make this patriotic display of the red, white and blue possible.