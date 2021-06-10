Benefits of Locally-Raised, Grass-Fed Beef

When you purchase locally-raised beef, you effectively eliminate the middleman and all things that happen to your beef from start to finish, says Jami Steeg, owner of Sunny Ridge Farms LLC  a leading cattle producer in Jackson that raises all-natural beef.

By buying your beef locally, you find yourself closer to the source. Sunny Ridge Farms takes pride in every aspect of production and hearing directly from consumers  they are a big part of the business. It's important how the cattle are raised, which in return produces better beef. The decision to raise cattle without steroids, antibiotics or hormones is not because it's a national trend, but because it's the best way to achieve high-quality beef and promotes sustainability for better health choices.

At Sunny Ridge Farms, we raise Angus and Angus Cross cattle with the genetics that do well on forage diets and not high-grain intake to produce flavorful, tender meat that comes directly from the farm to the family table.

Vegetable beef burger recipe

1 1/2 pound Sunny Ridge Farms ground beef

Get our Daily Headlines Sent right to your inbox.

1 small very firm tomato, finely chopped

1 medium onion, chopped

1 small green bell pepper, finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly-ground black pepper, or to taste

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

Directions:

Mix all ingredients together and form patties.

Grill or fry in a little olive oil.

Serve with lettuce, tomato and sliced avocado.