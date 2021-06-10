Local Family Business Heals Smiles In and Out of the Dentists Chair

Photo by Aaron Eisenhauer Order this photo

Stepping into Cure Dental is like stepping into dentist Dr. William Shipleys own home. Visitors are immediately greeted with the warm scent of waffle cone air freshener and invited to sit at a dining room-style table. Theres an absence of clinical coldness and the typical sterile smells of a dentists office as visitors gaze at the gallery wall of photos of dishes cooked by Shipley, who describes himself as a foodie.

We changed the landscape of the lounge area so people dont feel like theyre coming into a dental office, he says. Theyre coming into my home, my kitchen.

Photo by Aaron Eisenhauer Order this photo

Easing anxiety and connecting with compassion are at the core of Cure Dentals mission, Shipley says. At their Cape Girardeau office, employees work to provide radical access to quality dental care for the Cape Girardeau community.

Bottom line to us is: How do we heal more smiles? And thats not just in the dental chair, Shipley says. Yes, we work on teeth, but those teeth are attached to a person. You can heal smiles without dentistry; you can heal smiles by just caring for people.

Photo by Aaron Eisenhauer Order this photo

Shipleys aptitude for comfort-focused dentistry originates from a two-year church mission to Ecuador when he was 19 years old; during this time, he had the opportunity to work as a translator. The experience deepened his love for helping the community, and Shipley pursued a 10-year career in public health dentistry.

However, he says this role had limitations in the ways he could benefit patients. Two years ago, he began building the foundation for a new experience in dental care.

Ever since I got out of school, this has been a quest to see how to do this in a private practice setting, he says. Thats how it started  looking at how to best serve the community were living in.

As a food enthusiast, Shipley says he connects the name to his culinary interests; when discussing food, cure can refer to the preservation of an item. In the same way, he says Cure Dental helps to protect and maintain teeth.

Were all about healing and preserving smiles, he says.

Dental care is based on the offices core values  or Cure Values, Shipley says. Connecting with compassion, unconventional thinking, relentless hospitality and excellence in care all provide patients with the unique Cure Dental experience.

Individuals sometimes experience anxiety when visiting the dentist; Shipley says several aspects of their office are designed to alleviate patients fear or anxiety. From the moment patients step into the office, Shipley says he and his staff strive to make the dental experience a delight.

While filling out paperwork, patients are offered a comfort menu, which includes the option of calming amenities to create a stress-free visit. Patients may opt to watch television or Netflix with Bluetooth headphones, stay warm under a blanket or experience lessened anxiety with a weighted blanket.

We believe that dentistry is an experience to heal and serve and lead and enrich the lives of others, he says. A happy smile brings a healthy and joyful life.

Financial access may also be a roadblock to affordable dental care, Shipley says. Cure Dental accepts insurance and Medicaid and offers their in-house Cure+Dental Savers Plan for those without dental insurance. At $299 a year, the benefit plan offers two complimentary exams  including X-rays and cleanings  and 30% off all procedures.

Cure Dentals operating hours help to further provide equitable access outside the standard work day. During the week, the office is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., with openings from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on two Saturdays each month. Through their website, cure.dental, patients may conveniently schedule appointments and view available appointment times in real time.

To reiterate that not all healing of smiles happens in the dental office, Shipley says Cure Dental also gives back to the community.

For every new patient exam, the dental office donates one Power Pack to Jackson R-2 Schools through the Heroes for Hope program. When classes arent in session and students arent able to eat free, school-provided meals  such as during weekends and summer break  they may not have adequate nutrition.

Power Packs aim to solve this issue of food insecurity by delivering donated meals to students homes during school breaks. In the past seven months Cure Dental has been operating, theyve donated more than 700 Power Packs.

We built this to heal smiles all around our community, Shipley says.

Cure Dental is located at 2143 Independence St., Ste. 101, in Cape Girardeau.