Prayer 6-10-21

West Park Mall going on auction block6Theres a for sale sign in front of West Park Mall. Figuratively, that is. Once considered the center of retail activity in Southeast Missouri, the 40-year-old mall will be sold to the highest bidder in an online auction later this month. To...
Shipyard Music Festival lineup to be announced Thursday; tickets on saleThe 2021 Shipyard Music Festival will feature nearly 20 acts, and tickets for the two-day event in Cape Girardeau are on sale. The full lineup for the Sept. 17 and 18 festival, sponsored by rustmedia, will be available at 8 a.m. Thursday at...
River Campus Summer Arts Festival to showcase visual, performing artsSoutheast Missouri State University celebrates artists from across the region during River Campus Summer Arts Festival. Returning after being canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this years Summer Arts Festival will offer a full day...
Cape Girardeau native hopes to spread disability awareness with children's book seriesAutism has always made communication difficult for Cape Girardeau native Marissa New. To mask her autism, New studied people and learned from their interactions. Growing up, she mimicked those around her to appear normal. Now, New said shes...
Jackson historic home wins statewide preservation awardA late 19th century-era home in Jackson is one of three winners of the 2021 McReynolds Award, announced Tuesday by the Missouri Alliance for Historic Preservation (MAHP) in a virtual ceremony. The other two McReynolds awards were given to...
Smith discusses Trump meeting on Fox Business11Southeast Missouri congressman Jason Smith (R-8) deflected questions about the possible support of former President Donald Trump in the upcoming 2022 U.S. Senate race in an interview with Neil Cavuto on his Fox Business television show...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 6/10/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from June 77 meeting Communications/reports other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
Two injured in Stoddard County crashAn early morning crash injured two people Wednesday near Bernie, Missouri, in Stoddard County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Gunner Williams, 27, of Malden, Missouri, was northbound on Highway 25 south of Bernie at about 5:20...
Scott City man arrested for alleged drugsA Scott City man was taken into custody Tuesday night on several controlled substance citations. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said officers arrested Timothy Plaskie, 61, in Mississippi County, Missouri, at about 10:30 p.m. They cited him...
Jackson students sing national anthem at Busch Stadium3About an hour and half before Sunday's St. Louis Cardinals home game, Jackson Junior High School and Jackson Senior High School choir students were led down the right field tunnel at Busch Stadium where they practiced a few times before stepping...
Autism Support Now opens new location1A new location of Autism Support Now hosted its grand opening Tuesday night. This is the only location of Autism Support Now in Southeast Missouri. The organization is one of a handful of autism-support institutions providing care to children...
An infectious disease expert explains facts of COVID-19 vaccineAll of the COVID-19 vaccines currently available are safe and effective. This has been verified by the FDA, the CDC and numerous doctors, researchers and medical professionals. They've gone through a rigorous testing and clinical trial phase using a...
Blunt, other U.S. senators, release Jan. 6 report, make recommendations38Roy Blunt (R-Missouri) and three of his U.S. Senate colleagues have released a bipartisan report on the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Sen. Blunt was joined in unveiling the report by fellow Republican Rob Portman (Ohio) and Democrats Amy...
Chaffee PD gets new bulletproof vests, seeks body camerasThe Chaffee City Council was told Monday new bulletproof vests have been received for Police Chief William Sullivan and his five-person department. According to city administrator Lee Horton, the city received a 50% grant reimbursement to defray...
Cape man sentenced to prison on firearms conviction3A Cape Girardeau man has been sentenced to more than four years in prison on a felony firearm possession conviction. Garrick B. Madison, 25, received the sentence in the federal courtroom of U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp. On June 7, 2020, an...
Illinois man arrested for alleged drugs4An Illinois man was arrested in Scott County for alleged drug violations. According to a Misouri State Highway Patrol report, troopers arrested James Dunn, 30, of Marsilles, Illinois, shortly after 2 p.m. Monday for alleged felony possession of a...
Photo Gallery 6/9/21Aesthete Luxury Resale fashion showLocal models wore a combination of luxury and vintage pieces during the first Aesthete Luxury Resale fashion show at Le Bistro at The Bar in Cape Girardeau on June 8, 2021. There were four categories of outfits - beach wear, sophisticated day wear,...
Jackson officials begin planning for next round of COVID relief2The City of Jackson expects to receive approximately $2.75 million in federal funds as part of the American Rescue Plan, but at Monday night's meeting of the Jackson Board of Aldermen there were more questions than answers about when the funds will...
Cape Council OKs ARP strategy, considers internet sales tax election date19By a 6-0 vote, the Cape Girardeau City Council endorsed a "strategy" for spending American Rescue Plan (ARP) federal funds once the municipality gets the estimated $8.28 million. Dustin Ziebold, the city's finance director, said he and his staff...
Report: Black drivers more likely to be pulled over than white drivers in area24Black drivers are far more likely to be pulled over and arrested by Missouri police, according to a report released June 1. By law, the office of Missouri's attorney general has produced a yearly vehicle stops report since 2000. The most recent...
Looking for ham radio enthusiasts in Perry CountyAfter 39 years in law enforcement, the last 29 as the Perry County sheriff, Gary J. Schaaf knows a thing or two about how vital rapid communications are. Schaaf is among the organizers of a meeting scheduled this week to gauge the level of interest...
Julie Triller is Cape County's new HR director4Julie Triller, a veteran of 30 years of human resources experience in government and the private sector, is Cape Girardeau County's new human resources and payroll director. Triller, a graduate of St. Vincent dePaul High School in Perryville,...
Rotary Club honors Dragoni for WWII service1Rotary Club member David Rigdon, left, presents John Dragoni with a commemorative certificate and picture of the pave stone with Dragoni's name and service details that is featured in the Road to Victory at the National World War II Museum in New...
Campbell coins Flinkin' brand to capture lifestyle2You won't find it in the dictionary, but if Cape Girardeau entrepreneur Glenn Campbell has any say about it, "flinkin'" will soon be part of your vocabulary. Campbell, who co-founded a hugely successful headwear company called LIDS in the 1990s,...
Local mason to compete in blocklaying competition1Las Vegas is known for a lot of things: resorts, gambling, entertainment. But for Jackson native J.T. Payne, Sin City serves as a beacon of his one true passion -- masonry. Next week, Payne will compete in the Mason Contractors Association of...
Get to know the 2021 ValedictoriansThis is the first installment of a feature story on the valedictorians from 18 high schools in Southeast Missouri. The rest of the 12 schools valedictorians will be featured over the next two weekends. Some schools have more than one valedictorian....
Mehner leaving Cape Chamber after nearly three decades11A man who has led the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce longer than anyone before him, John Mehner, has announced he will step down as the organizations president and CEO later this year after nearly three decades on the job. Mehner made the...
Ground-A-Bout acquires Baristas Coffee Bar in Cape Girardeau3Starting this week, Baristas Coffee Bar in downtown Cape Girardeau is no more. The coffee house at the corner of Broadway and North Fountain Street opened as The Ground-A-Bout Marquette on Tuesday. Baristas has made a name for itself as a...