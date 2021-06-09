*Menu
St Jude Benefit - It's For The Kids!

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Joyce Cliff
Wednesday, June 9, 2021

St. Jude benefit poker run, Saturday, June 26th, 2021.

Lefty's Place, 101 Highway 61, Kelso MO

Registration starts at 10:30 am, ride leaves at noon.

Come have a good time and support a great cause!

"It's For The Kids!"

