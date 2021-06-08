Prayer 6-8-21

More to explore
Jackson officials begin planning for next round of COVID reliefThe City of Jackson expects to receive approximately $2.75 million in federal funds as part of the American Rescue Plan, but at Monday night's meeting of the Jackson Board of Aldermen there were more questions than answers about when the funds will...
Cape Council OKs ARP strategy, considers internet sales tax election date1By a 6-0 vote, the Cape Girardeau City Council endorsed a "strategy" for spending American Rescue Plan (ARP) federal funds once the municipality gets the estimated $8.28 million. Dustin Ziebold, the city's finance director, said he and his staff...
Report: Black drivers more likely to be pulled over than white drivers in area4Black drivers are far more likely to be pulled over and arrested by Missouri police, according to a report released June 1. By law, the office of Missouri's attorney general has produced a yearly vehicle stops report since 2000. The most recent...
Looking for ham radio enthusiasts in Perry CountyAfter 39 years in law enforcement, the last 29 as the Perry County sheriff, Gary J. Schaaf knows a thing or two about how vital rapid communications are. Schaaf is among the organizers of a meeting scheduled this week to gauge the level of interest...
Julie Triller is Cape County's new HR directorJulie Triller, a veteran of 30 years of human resources experience in government and the private sector, is Cape Girardeau County's new human resources and payroll director. Triller, a graduate of St. Vincent dePaul High School in Perryville,...
Rotary Club honors Dragoni for WWII service1Rotary Club member David Rigdon, left, presents John Dragoni with a commemorative certificate and picture of the pave stone with Dragoni's name and service details that is featured in the Road to Victory at the National World War II Museum in New...
An infectious disease expert explains facts of COVID-19 vaccineAll of the COVID-19 vaccines currently available are safe and effective. This has been verified by the FDA, the CDC and numerous doctors, researchers and medical professionals. They've gone through a rigorous testing and clinical trial phase using a...
Cape man arrested for alleged gun violationMissouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested a Cape Girardeau man Saturday for an alleged firearm violation. A Patrol report stated troopers took into custody Calvert Staten, 32, at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday for alleged felon in possession of a...
Warrant leads to Charleston woman's arrestMissouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested a Charleston, Missouri, woman on a felony warrant Sunday. A Patrol report stated the arrest of Desiree Allen, 28, occurred at about 6 p.m. in Mississippi County, Missouri, and involved a felony warrant...
PB man arrested for alleged drug offensesA Poplar Bluff, Missouri, man was taken into custody Saturday evening for several alleged drug violations. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, troopers arrested Michael Taylor, 51, for alleged possession of a controlled substance...
Local News 6/7/21Dohogne family honors memory of fallen members with additions to Avenue of FlagsThe Dohogne family received five new flags to the Avenue of Flags at Cape County Park North this past Memorial Day, honoring members of the family who died after their time in the military. Members of the family who received flags: Emmett, Silas,...
Smith says he has 'plenty of time' to decide on Senate run11Will he or won't he? U.S. Rep. Jason Smith of Missouri's 8th District said Friday he's in no hurry to say whether he will run for the U.S. Senate in 2022. Speaking to the Southeast Missourian Friday morning at a Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of...
Local mason to compete in blocklaying competition1Las Vegas is known for a lot of things: resorts, gambling, entertainment. But for Jackson native J.T. Payne, Sin City serves as a beacon of his one true passion -- masonry. Next week, Payne will compete in the Mason Contractors Association of...
Cape County opts into sales tax holiday2The Cape Girardeau County Commission voted Thursday to participate in the annual Back to School Sales Tax Holiday in Missouri, Aug. 6-8. By state statute, qualifying purchases of clothing, school supplies and personal computers will be exempt from...
Mehner leaving Cape Chamber after nearly three decades11A man who has led the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce longer than anyone before him, John Mehner, has announced he will step down as the organizations president and CEO later this year after nearly three decades on the job. Mehner made the...
My Marie's brings the Caribbean heat to new location1At its new location at 2146 William St. in Cape Girardeau, My Marie's certainly did the job of catching my attention. I had heard of My Marie's before it moved but kept forgetting to check it out. Now, in its newly painted building, a brilliant...
Five-vehicle crash closes northbound I-55 for three hours1A five-vehicle crash at the 96 mile marker of Interstate 55 shut down northbound lanes for several hours Tuesday afternoon. Sgt. Joseph Hann of Cape Girardeau Police Department said the crash occurred about 4:45 p.m. when traffic slowed in the area...
Most read 6/2/21Ste. Genevieve sanctuary rescues Tiger King tigerSte. Genevieve's Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary now houses a star-adjacent tiger. After a raid of Tiger King Park in Thackerville, Oklahoma, last month, one of the rescued big cats is at the sanctuary. The park became famous last year because of the...
Multivehicle crash closes I-55 northbound2A multivehicle crash before 5 p.m. Tuesday closed Interstate 55 northbound lanes in Cape Girardeau. Emergency crews were on scene, near the William Street interchange. The crash invovled a tractor-trailer and passenger vehicles. The roadway was wet...
Coffee house made of shipping containers to open in Marble Hill1It's not often a new coffee house opens in rural Missouri. It's even less often a coffee house constructed entirely of shipping containers opens anywhere. This July, 573 Coffee House is slated to open next to Pellegrino Park off Highway 34 in Marble...
Group playing weak hand in high-stakes casino game9In what sounds like a high-stakes poker game, an investment group in the Lake of the Ozarks region is betting at least one casino in Missouri possibly Century Casino Cape Girardeau will cash in its chips and fold in the near future, opening a...