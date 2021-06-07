Community Partnership begins new chapter

Editorial

Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri opened the doors to its new digs to the public Friday.

Located in a building that formerly housed Cape Girardeau Police Department, the 40 S. Sprigg St. facility has been transformed to the tune of $2 million in grant funds, tax credits and donations. The two-story building has nearly 14,000 square feet of space, and Community Partnership will use all of it to provide myriad services to area residents.

The facility will feature spaces for staff to provide direct assistance. This NeighborHUB will offer meals, laundry service and showers for the homeless. A "commons" area will offer meeting space for various groups to use. Finally, Jailhouse Cafe will remind of the building's history while serving as a job-training opportunity for those wanting to reenter the workforce.

The facility isn't quite finished and equipped, as some furniture hasn't arrived, but Friday's open house event speaks to the energetic and forward-moving nature of the agency. Community Partnership has long been a one-stop shop to help those in need, and our community needs its services.

Hats off to this project, and we look forward to Community Partnership having a successful run in its new home.