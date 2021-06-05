Prayer 6-6-21

More to explore
-
-
Smith says he has 'plenty of time' to decide on Senate run9Will he or won't he? U.S. Rep. Jason Smith of Missouri's 8th District said Friday he's in no hurry to say whether he will run for the U.S. Senate in 2022. Speaking to the Southeast Missourian Friday morning at a Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of...
-
Local mason to compete in blocklaying competition1Las Vegas is known for a lot of things: resorts, gambling, entertainment. But for Jackson native J.T. Payne, Sin City serves as a beacon of his one true passion -- masonry. Next week, Payne will compete in the Mason Contractors Association of...
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting for 6-7-21City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Public hearings n Hearing to consider a Special Use Permit for a 100 sq. ft. oversized attached sign in a C- 2 (General Commercial) District, at 2681 East Main Street, as...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for June 7Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentations n Cape Girardeau Public Library Board of Trustees Report n Coronavirus State and Local Recovery...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 6/7/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes from June 3 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
-
Cape County opts into sales tax holidayThe Cape Girardeau County Commission voted Thursday to participate in the annual Back to School Sales Tax Holiday in Missouri, Aug. 6-8. By state statute, qualifying purchases of clothing, school supplies and personal computers will be exempt from...
-
Get to know the 2021 ValedictoriansThis is the first installment of a feature story on the valedictorians from 18 high schools in Southeast Missouri. The rest of the 12 schools valedictorians will be featured over the next two weekends. Some schools have more than one valedictorian....
-
Airport board recommends sticking with SkyWest3The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Advisory Board (AAB) has voted unanimously in recommending SkyWest Airlines continue as the airport's essential air service (EAS) provider. AAB's May 26 endorsement now goes to Cape Girardeau City Council on...
-
'Vaccine hesitancy' a detriment to achieving herd immunity in Cape County25Interest in receiving COVID-19 inoculations has unquestionably slowed in Cape Girardeau County, according to the county's health officer, Public Health Center director Jane Wernsman. Wernsman said 70% of a total population becoming vaccinated is...
-
Smith offers caution on Biden's 'two-state' Israel solution17U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-8), in a statement Wednesday to the Southeast Missourian, said now is not the time to actively pursue a Palestinian state separate from Israel, as advocated by President Joe Bidens Secretary of State Antony Blinken. So...
-
-
Cape man sentenced on child pornography chargeA federal judge sentenced a Cape Girardeau man to more than 20 years in prison on a child pornography charge. U.S. District Judge Rodney Sippel handed down the 270-month sentence to 29-year-old Justin Williams, who pleaded guilty in December to one...
-
-
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 6/3/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from May 27 meeting Communications/reports other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
-
Mehner leaving Cape Chamber after nearly three decades10A man who has led the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce longer than anyone before him, John Mehner, has announced he will step down as the organizations president and CEO later this year after nearly three decades on the job. Mehner made the...
-
-
Ground-A-Bout acquires Baristas Coffee Bar in Cape Girardeau3Starting this week, Baristas Coffee Bar in downtown Cape Girardeau is no more. The coffee house at the corner of Broadway and North Fountain Street opened as The Ground-A-Bout Marquette on Tuesday. Baristas has made a name for itself as a...
-
Community Partnership ready for open house2Supplies are still being unpacked and some of the furniture has not arrived, but the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri will be ready to welcome the public at its new headquarters Friday. The Community Partnership, also referred to as...
-
Most read 6/2/21Ste. Genevieve sanctuary rescues Tiger King tigerSte. Genevieve's Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary now houses a star-adjacent tiger. After a raid of Tiger King Park in Thackerville, Oklahoma, last month, one of the rescued big cats is at the sanctuary. The park became famous last year because of the...
-
Multivehicle crash closes I-55 northbound2A multivehicle crash before 5 p.m. Tuesday closed Interstate 55 northbound lanes in Cape Girardeau. Emergency crews were on scene, near the William Street interchange. The crash invovled a tractor-trailer and passenger vehicles. The roadway was wet...
-
Coffee house made of shipping containers to open in Marble Hill1It's not often a new coffee house opens in rural Missouri. It's even less often a coffee house constructed entirely of shipping containers opens anywhere. This July, 573 Coffee House is slated to open next to Pellegrino Park off Highway 34 in Marble...
-
Group playing weak hand in high-stakes casino game7In what sounds like a high-stakes poker game, an investment group in the Lake of the Ozarks region is betting at least one casino in Missouri possibly Century Casino Cape Girardeau will cash in its chips and fold in the near future, opening a...
-
-
Bradley Skelton: He took someone else's place2Staff Sgt. Bradley Skelton wasn't supposed to be in Iraq in February 2008. His military career had ended, and he had lived through a tour of duty in Iraq before. But when the 1138th Engineer Co. of the Missouri Army National Guard got its order to...
-
Cape man arrested at Jackson hotelA Cape Girardeau man has been charged with first-degree burglary, unlawful use of a weapon and property damage after a Thursday incident at a Jackson hotel. According to information released by Jackson Police Deprartment, Jerry Bridges Jr., 38, was...