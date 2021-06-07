Senior Moments: Birthday Blues
Gone are my dancing queen days, and now Im shakily standing on the shores of adulthood. The boat ride here was long, and for the last few miles, I just wanted to arrive, but now that Im here, I think I want to turn around and go back. This world is vast and open-ended, and it awakens a quiet fear alongside the excitement in my heart.
Im rather terrified of adulthood, I think. Many of you readers have been adults for quite some time, so youve mastered the craft. However, Ive got roughly zero experience in functioning in the real world. Ive only done taxes a handful of times, and each time someone helped me through the process. Ive only ever driven an automatic transmission car; I cant even change gears while Im driving. Ive never attended a dinner party, and Ive certainly never been to a committee meeting. The art of cooking is foreign to me, and juggling two bank accounts a checking and a savings is something I havent yet tried. I cant change the oil in my car or curl my own hair. Ive never haggled the price lower while buying anything, and I have no idea what the proper price for an armoire is.
So I dont feel like an adult. I havent done all of the things I thought I needed to qualify for adulthood, like a checklist before Im let in the door. But it doesnt matter, because time marches on, whether or not Ive changed a tire before. The universe doesnt care if Im ready; Im 18. Im a (young) adult, and I will be for the rest of my life.
Im not just scared; Im also excited. Ill have control over my own life in a way I never have before. I can be as irresponsible or as responsible as I want. I can blow all my money on Russian nesting dolls. I can eat plain white rice for dinner every night. I can get a tattoo or dye my hair, and I can change anything about my life at any given time. Granted, I would have to deal with the consequences, such as no money and too many Russian nesting dolls. But the choice is mine to make, and thats a freedom I havent had before.
I think of all the things I could change or stop doing, Ill never stop writing. It has been the one constant in my life, and without my writing, I have very little. I can write if I want to think about my feelings, or I can write to escape when Id rather not think. And now, I have the freedom to write as much as Id like. So with my freedoms, responsibilities, consequences and adulthood, Ill step foot into the world of adults and try my best.
Its all any of us can do, really.
Greta Ripperda recently graduated from Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau. She is the firstborn of four and enjoys reading, hiking, spending time with family and making music.
