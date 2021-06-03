An Act of Faith: The Hunter family raises crawfish

-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 6/3/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from May 27 meeting Communications/reports other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
-
Mehner leaving Cape Chamber after nearly three decades10A man who has led the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce longer than anyone before him, John Mehner, has announced he will step down as the organizations president and CEO later this year after nearly three decades on the job. Mehner made the...
-
-
Ground-A-Bout acquires Baristas Coffee Bar in Cape Girardeau3Starting this week, Baristas Coffee Bar in downtown Cape Girardeau is no more. The coffee house at the corner of Broadway and North Fountain Street opened as The Ground-A-Bout Marquette on Tuesday. Baristas has made a name for itself as a...
-
Community Partnership ready for open house1Supplies are still being unpacked and some of the furniture has not arrived, but the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri will be ready to welcome the public at its new headquarters Friday. The Community Partnership, also referred to as...
-
Scott City to hold Missouri bicentennial celebrations in AugustThe 200th anniversary of Missouri becoming America's 24th state is two months away and planners in Scott City plan to celebrate the occasion with a four-day event in early August. Festivities will begin at 6 p.m. Aug. 6 with a German band, plus a...
-
Perryville's Rep. Francis asks governor for special sessionState Rep. Rick Francis (R-145) of Perryville, Missouri, has joined three of his colleagues in sending a letter Wednesday to Gov. Mike Parson decrying what the quartet of GOP lawmakers called "trivial tactics" at the end of the General Assembly's...
-
Five-vehicle crash closes northbound I-55 for three hours1A five-vehicle crash at the 96 mile marker of Interstate 55 shut down northbound lanes for several hours Tuesday afternoon. Sgt. Joseph Hann of Cape Girardeau Police Department said the crash occurred about 4:45 p.m. when traffic slowed in the area...
-
-
Chaffee man arrested for alleged DWIA Chaffee, Missouri, man was arrested Tuesday morning for alleged driving while intoxicated. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, troopers arrested Brennan Miller, 22, in Cape Girardeau County at about 9:30 a.m. for alleged driving...
-
-
Tennessee woman arrested locallyMissouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested a Tennessee woman in Cape Girardeau County on a felony warrant. According to a patrol report, Amber Ebernickel, 35, of Johnson City, Tennessee, was taken into custody at about 8:45 a.m. Wednesday on a...
-
-
-
Building supply chain interruptions to delay finish of new Cape City HallThe City of Cape Girardeau has announced the $12.5 million City Hall project at 44 N. Lorimier St., scheduled for substantial completion Oct. 1, now has been delayed with no new finish date set. "The delay in building materials experienced by so...
-
Ste. Genevieve sanctuary rescues Tiger King tigerSte. Genevieve's Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary now houses a star-adjacent tiger. After a raid of Tiger King Park in Thackerville, Oklahoma, last month, one of the rescued big cats is at the sanctuary. The park became famous last year because of the...
-
Sikeston man charged after allegedly running over womanCHARLESTON, Mo. -- A preliminary hearing is scheduled later this month for a Sikeston, Missouri, man facing multiple charges after allegedly running over a woman with a vehicle in Charleston. Ronald Lee Taylor, 34, was charged with first-degree...
-
-
-
Perryville teen builds relationship with mustang in advance of contest1Asking Jade, a mustang, to walk across a tarp on the ground is more of a daunting task than one might originally think. Sometimes when Kylee Lukefahr, 15, her trainer, asks Jade to do so, she has to pull on the lead and eventually apply training...
-
Multivehicle crash closes I-55 northbound1A multivehicle crash before 5 p.m. Tuesday closed Interstate 55 northbound lanes in Cape Girardeau. Emergency crews were on scene, near the William Street interchange. The crash invovled a tractor-trailer and passenger vehicles. The roadway was wet...
-
Marking Missouri's bicentennial: Cape's enduring community bandThe late entertainment impresario Dick Clark, longtime host of TV's "American Bandstand," used to say music "is the soundtrack of our lives." Some might argue with Clark's characterization, but few people familiar with the history of the Cape...
-
Dozens participate in annual Cape veterans marchThe annual Memorial Day March to the River was held in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, March 29. Around 100 people joined in the 6-mile walk, beginning at the Avenue of Flags in Cape County Park and ending at the river in downtown Cape Girardeau, to...
-
-
Most read 6/1/21Coffee house made of shipping containers to open in Marble Hill1It's not often a new coffee house opens in rural Missouri. It's even less often a coffee house constructed entirely of shipping containers opens anywhere. This July, 573 Coffee House is slated to open next to Pellegrino Park off Highway 34 in Marble...
-
Most read 6/1/21Group playing weak hand in high-stakes casino game7In what sounds like a high-stakes poker game, an investment group in the Lake of the Ozarks region is betting at least one casino in Missouri possibly Century Casino Cape Girardeau will cash in its chips and fold in the near future, opening a...
-
Health officials push youth vaccines for COVIDPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. Dr. Claudia Preuschoff, a pediatrician at Poplar Bluff Pediatrics, said she believes the free COVID-19 vaccines for Missourians 12 and older will get youth lives back to normal. "I'm very much excited to see the vaccine is...
-
Photo Gallery 5/30/21Memorial Day March to the River 2021The annual Memorial Day March to the River was held in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, March 29. Around 100 people joined in the 6-mile walk, beginning at the Avenue of Flags in Cape County Park and ending at the river in downtown Cape Girardeau, to...
-
Photo Gallery 5/30/21Avenue of Flags Memorial Day 2021The Avenue of Flags added 30 new flags to the streets of Cape County Park on Saturday, May 29. The flags were added around 7 a.m. by members of the VFW Post 3838 in Cape Girardeau, volunteers from Teen Challenge and other members of the community...
-
-
Bradley Skelton: He took someone else's place2Staff Sgt. Bradley Skelton wasn't supposed to be in Iraq in February 2008. His military career had ended, and he had lived through a tour of duty in Iraq before. But when the 1138th Engineer Co. of the Missouri Army National Guard got its order to...
-
Cape man arrested at Jackson hotelA Cape Girardeau man has been charged with first-degree burglary, unlawful use of a weapon and property damage after a Thursday incident at a Jackson hotel. According to information released by Jackson Police Deprartment, Jerry Bridges Jr., 38, was...
-
Most read 5/28/21Mother, young son endure deaths of close family, seek best togetherAt 9 a.m. Nov. 30, 2019, Katrina Luttrull kissed her two stepsons, son and husband goodbye before they left for their grandmother's house. By 9:15, water had flooded the family's 2004 Ford Explorer. Katrina never saw her stepsons alive again. It's...
-
Most read 5/28/21Limbaugh radio program will end next month7"The Rush Limbaugh Show," which has aired for more than three decades on hundreds of radio stations across the nation, including KZIM in Cape Girardeau, will be replaced next month by a new conservative talk show. Limbaugh, a Cape Girardeau native,...
An Act of Faith: The Hunter family raises crawfish
When Ben Hunter began growing crawfish as a hobby on he and his wife Amy Jos farm outside of Sikeston, Mo., 20 years ago, he didnt know his passion would someday grow into a full-time operation that included owning a restaurant in Jackson. He didnt know it would entail a move to Cape Girardeau. And he didnt know the discouraging challenges and exhilarating freedom that would come from being on his farm, in the ponds trapping crawfish. For Ben and Amy Jo and their sons Benjamin, Joseph and Andrew, getting where they are today has been a step-by-step journey, a process of faith. One thats still evolving.
It energizes me every time I come out here. Before we moved to Cape, I farmed for 25-plus years. Slaves to the job. Now, this is more of a vacation, Ben says. Every day brings new challenges, new problems for us to solve. Its all about solving problems. Solve those problems.
Ben first became interested in raising crawfish while his father and two brothers lived in the French Quarter in New Orleans. Amy Jo says during his trips to visit them, he fell in love with the whole process, and the couple decided they would try their hand at growing crawfish on their farm. They began raising them in a slough on their farm and, throughout the next few years, built three additional ponds to raise the crawfish in. Now, the Hunters have four ponds spread across 10 acres where they grow and trap crawfish. Last year, they trapped 15,000 pounds. This year, Amy Jo says they have miraculously had a bumper crop and will have even more.
Although the crawfish season lasts for only three to four months of the year in Missouri, preparing for it is a year-round process. When the water gets hot, reaching 90 degrees usually at the end of June or early July the crawfishes instinct to burrow kicks in. They go into the ground and dont come back out until the water temperature cools, usually in September or October.
While the crawfish are burrowing, Ben is still working. During July, Ben drains the ponds and plants rice, which he says serves as a platform for the micronutrients that provide food for the crawfish as the plants decompose, a food source that prevents the crawfish from eating each other. In the fall, when the water temperature is approximately 85 degrees, Ben puts the water back on the rice in the ponds. In the spring the month depends on the water temperature he begins putting out the traps in the ponds and collecting from them each day.
Amy Jo watches as Ben walks through the water, collecting the crawfish from the traps hes baited with compressed vegetable byproduct from Shreveport, La. Its the same path he walks every day.
He loves everything [about this], she says. His soul is in this land.
The same is true, she says, for their oldest son, Benjamin, who helps Ben collect the crawfish every day. He also helps clean the crawfish, as well as works at the restaurant.
Theres nothing more peaceful, Benjamin says of being on the farm at the crawfish ponds. I dont really think you can have a bad day out here.
At the suggestion of their youngest son, the Hunters started selling the crawfish on Facebook approximately eight years ago, which helped their business grow exponentially. Three years ago, they began working on the restaurant project. Through prayer, Amy Jo says she felt God ask her and her family to take a leap of faith and move to Cape Girardeau County, even though she didnt know why. So, they did.
I would lay in bed at night in the new house, and I would say, Okay, God, youve brought us here, and we are here Ive taken this leap of faith, but what is it were supposed to do? And every night Id pray in bed, and every night, I would get the same thing that came back to me: What are you good at as a family? Amy Jo recalls. And I would say, Well, really the only thing we do together as a family is crawfish.
Although she was frustrated with that response because she couldnt see where it was going, she wrote a business plan for a restaurant amidst a cold spring that was detrimental to their crawfish harvest. To make up for the lack of their own harvest, they brought up crawfish from Louisiana, and their business doubled in size. Amy Jos plan had been for a food trailer. With this growth, she realized this project was bigger than that. They bought a building with garage doors, because that was what she says she could see in her vision for a brick-and-mortar restaurant. They rehabbed it, and, in June 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, they opened SEMO Crawfish Company Boilhouse and Market in Jackson.
In addition to the restaurant, this location is where they process the crawfish. There, they wash the crawfish in the wash tank Ben designed, vats Benjamin describes as a bathtub of sorts, where the crawfish are dumped into baskets. After 12 to 24 hours of being washed, Ben uses a rope on a swivel system to pull the basket into the air, dumping the crawfish onto a stainless steel culling table where, with a squeegee, he and Benjamin separate the live crawfish from any that have died before scooping the crawfish into the holes at each end of the table, so they fall into the bags attached below it. Once the bags are full, each contain approximately 30 pounds of crawfish, and theyre ready to be sold to individuals or boiled at the restaurant.
Amidst the unknowns and uncontrollables of raising crawfish, Ben says the process has grown his faith.
Put it in Gods hands and dont worry. I guess thats the biggest thing about it, Ben says of what hes learned from raising crawfish throughout the years. Give it your 110%. As long as when you go to bed at night, you know that you gave it 110%, even though it doesnt look like its going to work out, it will. Some way, somehow, it works out.