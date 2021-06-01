Capahas baseball back in action for a summertime tradition

Editorial

Head to Capaha Field most any night in the summer, and you'll likely find a ballgame. Cape Girardeau is a baseball town and has quite the history with America's pastime.

One of the teams using Cape Girardeau's all-turf baseball field is the Capahas, the nation's oldest amateur baseball team.

Southeast Missourian reporter Jeff Long recently wrote a story about this year's team, noting a particularly interesting fact. It's believed that this is the first season the Capahas, around since 1894, will have a father and son on the same team. Billy Roll and his son Cameron Roll, a freshmen at St. Charles Community College, are both playing.

The next game for the Capahas is 1:30 p.m. Sunday when they play a doubleheader against the St. Louis Spikes at Capaha Field.

While there are many baseball options to consider in the summer, we hope you'll also catch some of the Capahas' games. It's good baseball and the continuation of a legacy.