Prayer 6-1-21

Perryville teen builds relationship with mustang in advance of contestAsking Jade, a mustang, to walk across a tarp on the ground is more of a daunting task than one might originally think. Sometimes when Kylee Lukefahr, 15, her trainer, asks Jade to do so, she has to pull on the leash and eventually apply training...
Marking Missouri's bicentennial: Cape's enduring community bandThe late entertainment impresario Dick Clark, longtime host of TV's "American Bandstand," used to say music "is the soundtrack of our lives." Some might argue with Clark's characterization, but few people familiar with the history of the Cape...
Dozens participate in annual Cape veterans marchThe annual Memorial Day March to the River was held in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, March 29. Around 100 people joined in the 6-mile walk, beginning at the Avenue of Flags in Cape County Park and ending at the river in downtown Cape Girardeau, to...
Health officials push youth vaccines for COVIDPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. Dr. Claudia Preuschoff, a pediatrician at Poplar Bluff Pediatrics, said she believes the free COVID-19 vaccines for Missourians 12 and older will get youth lives back to normal. "I'm very much excited to see the vaccine is...
-
Local News 5/30/21Avenue of Flags Memorial Day 20211The Avenue of Flags added 30 new flags to the streets of Cape County Park on Friday, May 29. The flags were added around 7 a.m. by members of the VFW Post 3838 in Cape Girardeau, volunteers from Teen Challenge and other members of the community on...
Photo Gallery 5/30/21Memorial Day March to the River 2021The annual Memorial Day March to the River was held in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, March 29. Around 100 people joined in the 6-mile walk, beginning at the Avenue of Flags in Cape County Park and ending at the river in downtown Cape Girardeau, to...
Municipal Band relocates to Central High this season2The Cape Girardeau Municipal Band will open its season Wednesday but in a new venue for 2021. Due to uncompleted renovation work at the Dan Cotner Amphitheatre in Capaha Park, this season's summer concerts will move to Kinder Performance Hall at...
Memorial Day ceremony returns to PB Veterans WallIn a step back to normal, the Poplar Bluff Veterans Council will host its annual Memorial Day ceremony again this year. The group did not host it last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the limited ability to socially distance during the event....
Bradley Skelton: He took someone else's place2Staff Sgt. Bradley Skelton wasn't supposed to be in Iraq in February 2008. His military career had ended, and he had lived through a tour of duty in Iraq before. But when the 1138th Engineer Co. of the Missouri Army National Guard got its order to...
Public pools in area set to reopen, mark unofficial start to summerNothing screams summertime like the smell of chlorine from a swimming pool. Public swimming pools are reopening all over Southeast Missouri this upcoming weekend and the following weeks. "This is a beautiful time of the year. It's the start of the...
Cape man arrested at Jackson hotelA Cape Girardeau man has been charged with first-degree burglary, unlawful use of a weapon and property damage after a Thursday incident at a Jackson hotel. According to information released by Jackson Police Deprartment, Jerry Bridges Jr., 38, was...
Kansas man charged in Marston killingMARSTON, Mo. -- A Kansas man is charged in a fatal shooting in Marston. Shawn Luke Sinclair, 29, of Iola, Kansas, was to appear in court Thursday in Division II of New Madrid County Circuit Court on charges of first degree murder, unlawful use of a...
County OKs wireless tower removal and relocationThe Cape Girardeau County Commission Thursday approved a $118,306.52 contact with St. Louis-headquartered Wireless USA to take down a 140-foot 1960s-era communications tower at the old county courthouse and relocate it to the top of a water tank in...
Members of armed forces place the ultimate sacrifice upon altar of freedomAccording to the U.S. Department of Defense and Department of Veterans Affairs, more than 1.1 million Americans have died in U.S. wars. That number is a bit vague, because accurate counts of those who died in the Civil War, Revolutionary War and War...
Wilson's gallantry on Korean battlefield earned Medal of HonorA Cape Girardeau man's actions in Korea earned him the nation's highest military award, the Medal of Honor. On Oct. 21, 1950, Pvt. 1st Class Richard G. Wilson was serving as a medical aidman to Medical Company, Company I, 187th Airborne Infantry...
VFW post namesakes served at Pearl Harbor, in VietnamAmong the 58 sailors who died aboard the USS Utah in Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941 was Seaman 2nd Class Lloyd Dale Clippard of Cape Girardeau. Months later, a newly constituted Veterans of Foreign Wars post in his hometown would bear his name. Today,...
In remembrance of others' ultimate sacrificeThree years after the Civil War ended, on May 5, 1868, the head of an organization of Union veterans -- the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) -- established Decoration Day as a time for the nation to decorate the graves of the war dead with flowers....
Students succeed at International Science FairThree students from Jackson High School and Saxony Lutheran High School had success in the 2021 Virtual Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair, according to Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair director Chelsea Grigery. Hiren...
Photo Gallery 5/29/21Friday night at Scott City Summerfest 2021The 45th annual Scott City Summerfest is being held once again this year with amusement park rides and games, cornhole tournaments, a beer stand, fish fry, live music and more. The festival began Thursday, May 27, at Scott City Park and will...
Local News 5/28/21Mother, young son endure deaths of close family, seek best togetherAt 9 a.m. Nov. 30, 2019, Katrina Luttrull kissed her two stepsons, son and husband goodbye before they left for their grandmother's house. By 9:15, water had flooded the family's 2004 Ford Explorer. Katrina never saw her stepsons alive again. It's...
Most read 5/28/21Jackson ranks high on safest cities list14A recent survey by SafeWise, a home security website, recently ranked Jackson as the 30th safest city in Missouri. SafeWise calculated its rankings using 2019 crime data from the FBI. The "safest" cities were those that reported the lowest crime...
Most read 5/28/21Limbaugh radio program will end next month7"The Rush Limbaugh Show," which has aired for more than three decades on hundreds of radio stations across the nation, including KZIM in Cape Girardeau, will be replaced next month by a new conservative talk show. Limbaugh, a Cape Girardeau native,...
Most read 5/27/21Health center reports more STDs, fewer influenza cases18The number of influenza cases reported in Cape Girardeau County last year fell more than 99% compared to the previous year, according to data released this week by the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center. Meanwhile, positive tests for...
Most read 5/26/21Annual 100-Mile Yard Sale kicks off this weekMost people see Memorial Day weekend as a time for barbecues, swimming in pools and honoring veterans. For some, the holiday is all about the biggest yard sale in the state. Beginning Thursday, the annual 100-Mile Yard Sale will stretch from Jackson...
Most read 5/26/21Jefferson Elementary appoints fourth principal since August5Beginning in July, Jefferson Elementary School will have its fourth principal in the last year. Cape Girardeau School District announced Tuesday Amber Walker, a current employee of the district and former Jefferson Elementary alum, will replace...
Most read 5/25/21UPDATED: Man missing from Cape Co. home foundCape Girardeau County authorities issued an alert Tuesday morning for a missing 76-year-old man. A release from the Sheriff's Office said Terry Culberson was last seen about 6 a.m. at his home in north Cape Girardeau County. He left his home driving...
Most read 5/25/21Three Cape residents arrested by highway patrol11Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers arrested three Cape Girardeau residents Saturday for alleged driving while intoxicated. A patrol report stated officers arrested Justin Abernathy, 25, at about 1:50 a.m. in Cape Girardeau County. They cited...