Remembering Don Dickerson

Letter to the Editor

In Frank Capra's classic 1947 movie "It's A Wonderful Life," Clarence, an angel looking to get his wings, shows George Bailey what life would be like if George had not existed. "Strange, isn't it. Each man's life touches so many other lives. And when he isn't around he leaves an awful hole doesn't he?"

Don Dickerson's contributions in his 89 years in Southeast Missouri are immeasurable. Cape Girardeau would never be "Pottersville," but Don was instrumental in the extraordinary growth of Southeast Missouri State University. His legal expertise helped thousands over five decades. Don's political prowess was unmatched in the State of Missouri.

Don wasn't a man of few words. His insightful knowledge, progressive action, and words made a huge difference for thousands of Southeast Missourians and thousands more in the future. George Bailey's daughter says in the final moments of the film, "Look, Daddy. Teacher says, every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings." Unlike Clarence, Don received his immediately.

MIKE SMYTHE, Cincinnati, Ohio