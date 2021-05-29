A change in voting laws

-
How a traveling exhibit helped my father grieve the loss of his brotherMy father and his brother, Jim, were more than brothers. They were best friends. Separated by only four years in age, the two shared a room growing up and enjoyed wrestling with each other -- sometimes to the chagrin of their dad. "I felt like I'd...
Anti-Trump sentiment fueled premature dismissal of Wuhan lab theoryA remarkable consensus has emerged in the last few weeks: It's no longer crazy to think that the COVID-19 pandemic was the result of a "lab leak" in Wuhan, China. Just to set the stage, the lab-leak theory isn't that China deliberately unleashed the...
A test for the nation in Virginia governor's raceAmericans may not have to wait until 2022 to sense the potential for Republicans to move the nation back in a conservative direction. The race for governor in Virginia, one of just two major elections taking place this year, could be a barometer of...
A great summer read: 'Armstrong rides again!'It's been a rough year, to say the least, with a global pandemic, the election of the most dangerous, leftist presidential administration ever, and a media and institutional elite in this country who are essentially Marxist functionaries. Summer and...
Editorial (5/28/21)Remembering our fallen heroes on Memorial Day weekendThis weekend is the unofficial start to summer with BBQs, pool parties and summer trips all commencing. The annual 100-mile yard sale is also a local favorite. But we hope you'll consider the real meaning of the holiday. Memorial Day became an...
Column (5/28/21)Expanding the child tax credit ignores historical precedentMarketing is everything in politics. It explains why a tax credit that benefits 90% of American families with kids -- some of them with income higher than $400,000 -- is marketed as an anti-poverty measure. But in politics, that marketing is often...
Column (5/28/21)GOP: 'Mostly peaceful' for me, not for theeLast summer, after months of protests and riots in response to the murder of George Floyd, the phrase "mostly peaceful," often used by the media and Democrats to describe the protests, achieved parody status thanks to a CNN clip. It showed a...
Editorial (5/26/21)Submit your nominations for the Spirit of America AwardOne of our great honors each year is recognizing one individual with the Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award. While many of the previous award recipients have served in the military, the award criteria is not specific to patriotic service....
Column (5/25/21)A podcast, missed opportunity and tribute to Rush LimbaughThere's a new podcast available through iHeart Radio hosted by James Golden, otherwise known as "Bo Snerdley" from the Rush Limbaugh Show. "Rush Limbaugh: The Man Behind the Golden EIB Microphone" is a behind-the-scenes look at the remarkable life...
Editorial (5/24/21)The return of Catfish baseball at Capaha FieldThe boys of summer will be back in action this week as the Cape Catfish kick off their 2021 season. The team had a tremendous inaugural season in 2019 that included a championship run, falling just short to Chillicothe in Game 3 of the Prospect...
Editorial (5/21/21)COVID vaccine is making a difference; consider getting yoursWhen the pandemic reached our shores last year, many people were skeptical that a vaccine would be ready for widespread use within the next 12 months. But thanks to the collective efforts through Operation Warp Speed and years of medical research,...
Editorial (5/20/21)Flourish Magazine hosts a downtown event for the entire familyFlourish Magazine, the quarterly women's publication produced by Rust Communications, will host an event this weekend you will want to attend. The Flourish Downtown Day Out will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. There will be food trucks,...
Editorial (5/19/21)Muddy River Marathon's inaugural race a big winEarlier this month, hundreds of runners from 21 states participated in the first Muddy River Marathon in Cape Girardeau. Organizer Brandon Hahs said the number of participants totaled 769. A few weeks ago when interviewed by the Southeast...
Editorial (5/17/21)SEMO Acts of Kindness is a simple way to spread positivityAt the Southeast Missourian, we understand the important role of community journalism. We dont shy away from the difficult topics, but we also look to shine a light on the positive things happening in the community. Every day, youll find...
Editorial (5/14/21)A few words of wisdom for the class of 2021Graduation season has begun in Southeast Missouri with many students high school and college set to walk across the platform this weekend. Chaffee High School held its ceremony Thursday evening. Notre Dame, Saxony Lutheran and Scott City are...
Letter (5/13/21)Raising awareness for two issuesMay is a very meaningful month for my family, as it is both Mental Health Awareness Month and NF (Neurofibromatosis) Awareness Month. In 2014, I lost my beautiful sister, Renee, to suicide. Suicide is an unfortunate death that many people struggle...
Editorial (5/12/21)Tunes at Twilight returns Friday nightOld Town Cape's popular Tunes at Twilight returns Friday night after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And this year's summer concert series has a new venue as work continues on Cape Girardeau's new City Hall, otherwise known as the...
Editorial (5/10/21)A salute to nurses on National Nurses WeekThis week we celebrate key professionals in the health care industry who play a vital role in the delivery of care: Nurses. Its National Nurses Week, and in the Tuesday edition of the Southeast Missourian youll find several stories about these...
A change in voting laws
A number of states are passing laws which can complicate a citizen's attempt to vote. The rationale for passing these laws are the contentions that the 2020 Presidential Election was marred by a large amount of fraud. Contentions which have not stood up in court.
These new laws have the potential to make a major difference in future elections. For example, consider the presidential election of 1940 and what took place in the states of Alabama and Minnesota.
In 1940, a number of the laws which governed voting in the states of Alabama and Minnesota were similar. But Alabama had two additional rules for eligibility to vote. First you had to pass a literacy test and then you had to pay a poll tax. Together these last two requirements were used to keep both African Americans and less affluent individuals of any ethic background from voting.
According to the 1940 census, both of these states had about 2.8 million residents and 11 electoral college votes. However, due to its restrictive voting rules only about 19% percent of the Alabamans of voting age cast ballots for president. In contrast approximately 70% of Minnesota's voting age population cast their ballots.
Although doing it differently, the new election rules can be used to influence and control the outcome of our elections. The citizens of this country should not let this happen. We must ask our senators to pass House of Representatives Bill 1 which was passed by the House on March 3.
JOHN PIEPHO, Cape Girardeau