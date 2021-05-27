Cape Area Community Foundation awards Coover Regional Recovery Grants

-
Mother, young son endure deaths of close family, seek best togetherAt 9 a.m. Nov. 30, 2019, Katrina Luttrull kissed her two stepsons, son and husband goodbye before they left for their grandmother's house. By 9:15, water had flooded the family's 2004 Ford Explorer. Katrina never saw her stepsons alive again. It's...
-
Waiting on Parson's Wayfair signature2It took nearly three years since a landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling made it possible, but a Missouri "Wayfair" sales tax on online purchases will start to be collected in January 2023, with only Gov. Mike Parson's signature necessary to set the...
-
Jackson ranks high on safest cities listA recent survey by SafeWise, a home security website, recently ranked Jackson as the 30th safest city in Missouri. SafeWise calculated its rankings using 2019 crime data from the FBI. The "safest" cities were those that reported the lowest crime...
-
Limbaugh radio program will end next month6"The Rush Limbaugh Show," which has aired for more than three decades on hundreds of radio stations across the nation, including KZIM in Cape Girardeau, will be replaced next month by a new conservative talk show. Limbaugh, a Cape Girardeau native,...
-
Area public pools reopen for the 2021 seasonBy Brooke Holford Nothing screams summertime like the smell of chlorine from a swimming pool. Public swimming pools are reopening all over Southeast Missouri this upcoming weekend and the following weeks, which for many, marks the start of summer....
-
Health center reports more STDs, fewer influenza cases18The number of influenza cases reported in Cape Girardeau County last year fell more than 99% compared to the previous year, according to data released this week by the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center. Meanwhile, positive tests for...
-
Memorial Day events planned over weekend throughout regionThe first holiday of the summer will be marked with a three-day weekend for most, and a variety of Memorial Day events throughout the area. While Memorial Day marks the unofficial beginning of summer, it's also a day to honor the men and women who...
-
March to the River honors service members who have diedThis Saturday morning during the Memorial Day weekend, everyone and anyone is invited to take part in March to the River, a 6-mile walk to honor fallen service members. "The mission of the march is not so much a physical challenge. It is more of a...
-
Route M in Scott County to close overnight; U.S. 61 in Cape County reduced for bridge workConstruction of the Business U.S. 61 bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad at Scott City continues with overnight closures, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. Route M Main Street will be closed overnight while...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 5/27/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from May 24 meeting Communications/reports other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and...
-
Signal work to disrupt traffic Wednesday in CapeReplacing a signal cabinet will disrupt traffic at the intersection of Mount Auburn Road and Independence Street Wednesday. The intersection will become a four-way stop during the work, as the traffic signal will be off. The work should be complete...
-
County's vaccination rate falls behind state, nation4A few months ago, Cape Girardeau County had one of highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Missouri, but that is no longer the case. "Interest (in vaccinations) has waned a little bit, quite a bit actually, from where it was in December," Jane...
-
Annual 100-Mile Yard Sale kicks off this weekMost people see Memorial Day weekend as a time for barbecues, swimming in pools and honoring veterans. For some, the holiday is all about the biggest yard sale in the state. Beginning Thursday, the annual 100-Mile Yard Sale will stretch from Jackson...
-
Cape Girardeau Central JHS teams compete nationally and internationallyNew teams in esports and robotics at Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High School in Cape Girardeau competed in national and international competitions last week that brought home a win and opportunities for growth. The esports team scored second in...
-
A year after George Floyd's murder, SEMO awards a new scholarship25Tuesday marked one year since George Floyd died on a Minnesota street, sparking protests all over the nation and triggering continuing conversations about race and policing. Southeast Missouri State University's Advancement office said Tuesday the...
-
Jefferson Elementary appoints fourth principal since August3Beginning in July, Jefferson Elementary School will have its fourth principal in the last year. Cape Girardeau School District announced Tuesday Amber Walker, a current employee of the district and former Jefferson Elementary alum, will replace...
-
Cape woman arrested for alleged drugs1Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested a Cape Girardeau woman Monday night for alleged possession of a controlled substance. A patrol report said troopers took into custody Crystal McMackin, 43, for alleged felony possession of a controlled...
-
Poplar Bluff man sentenced to prison in firearms caseU.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. sentenced Tyler Scott Wangler of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, to 102 months in prison Tuesday. The 29-year-old pleaded guilty in February to one count of being a felon in possession of firearms. Court documents...
-
Jackson man arrested for alleged drugs1A Jackson man was taken into custody in New Madrid County, Missouri, for alleged possession of a controlled substance. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Timothy Kilhafner, 40, was arrested at about 11 a.m. Monday for alleged possession of...
-
Illinois man arrested after crashMissouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested an Illinois man after a vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau County. A patrol report said troopers arrested Gary Jones, 68, of Benton, Illinois, at about 5 p.m. Monday, citing him for alleged driving while...
-
Sex offender arrested in Cape CountyMissouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested a Poplar Bluff, Missouri, man for alleged felony failure to register as a sex offender. According to a patrol report, Kevin Irby, 36, was taken into custody Tuesday about 9 a.m. in Cape Girardeau...
-
-
UPDATED: Man missing from Cape Co. home foundCape Girardeau County authorities issued an alert Tuesday morning for a missing 76-year-old man. A release from the Sheriff's Office said Terry Culberson was last seen about 6 a.m. at his home in north Cape Girardeau County. He left his home driving...
-
Cape County receives recognition for employee safetySafety pays. To be more specific, it pays to the tune of nearly $200,000 in lower insurance premiums paid this year by Cape Girardeau County to cover its workers compensation claims. On Monday the county was recognized by MAC Trust, the Missouri...
-
Cape District to apply for school-safety grant from Department of Justice1The Cape Girardeau School Board approved a $500,000 grant proposal to fund school safety Monday night. With the board's vote, the district will now submit a proposal for approval to the Department of Justice for its Students, Teachers and Officers...
-
Most read 5/25/21Three Cape residents arrested by highway patrol11Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers arrested three Cape Girardeau residents Saturday for alleged driving while intoxicated. A patrol report stated officers arrested Justin Abernathy, 25, at about 1:50 a.m. in Cape Girardeau County. They cited...
-
Most read 5/24/21Fourth of July celebrations return in Cape Girardeau, Jackson2Following a summer of cancellations, Cape Girardeau and Jackson are bringing back their Independence Day celebrations this July Fourth. Cape Girardeau will hold the Great American 4th of July Celebration at Arena Park, while Jacksons 2021...
-
-
Photo Gallery 5/24/21Flourish Downtown Day Out 2021Rust Media's Flourish magazine held the annual Flourish Downtown Day Out on Saturday, May 22, in downtown Cape Girardeau. The all-day event included live music, poetry readings, art and gardening demonstrations, Make and Take projects at Board and...
-
-
Most read 5/22/21Old Town Cape seeks to replace riverwalk mural11It's been nearly 30 years since the mural on the east side of the riverwall on the bank of the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau has been painted. Old Town Cape executive director Liz Haynes said it's time for a fresh look. "The existing river...
-
Most read 5/21/21Don Dickerson, attorney, regent and River Campus advocate, dies8Cape Girardeau attorney and former president of the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents Donald L. Dickerson, whose vision led to creation of the university's River Campus, died at his home early Thursday following a lengthy...
-
Most read 5/18/21Egyptian High School administrators alleged to have been drinking at prom [video included]9TAMMS, Ill. Nearly 30 teachers, parents and one student flocked to Egyptian School Districts board meeting Monday night to debate three administrators' futures at the district. The student along with the parents and teachers alleged...
Cape Area Community Foundation awards Coover Regional Recovery Grants
The Cape Area Community Foundation has awarded total grants of $10,000 to two nonprofit agencies for recovery needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grants are made possible by the Louis L. and Julia Dorothy Coover Charitable Foundation, managed by Commerce Trust Company in partnership with the Community Foundation of the Ozarks. The Cape Area Community Foundation is one of 30 CFO affiliate foundations to receive Coover grant funding this year and chose to use its award to hold a community recovery grant round for eligible nonprofits.
The Cape Area Community Foundation awarded its Coover Regional Recovery Grants to:
Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation: $7,500 for the Connecting the COVID Disconnect project to close learning gaps in math
Junior Achievement in Southeast Missouri: $2,500 to support virtual classroom programs and career fair
One of the benefits of the CFOs affiliate network is the ability of local leaders to make decisions in the best interests of their own communities, said Jill Reynolds, senior vice president at Commerce Trust. Using leaders across rural Missouri to award Coover Charitable Foundation grant dollars has contributed to this partnerships success in distributing more than $7 million since 2002.
The Cape Area Community Foundation, founded in 2015, is one of the CFOs 53 regional affiliate foundations. The CFO is a regional public charitable foundation established in 1973 that provides asset and resource development, grantmaking and public leadership across central and southern Missouri.
