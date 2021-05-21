Prayer 5-21-21

More to explore
-
Cape County receives initial ARP fundingCape Girardeau County Treasurer Roger Hudson said Thursday the county has received, via wire transfer, $7,659,883.50, the first installment from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11. Presiding...
-
Don Dickerson, attorney, regent and River Campus advocate, diesCape Girardeau attorney and former president of the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents Donald L. Dickerson, whose vision led to creation of the university's River Campus, died at his home early Thursday following a lengthy...
-
County lags state in virus vaccinations3COVID-19 cases in the region continue their slow-down, though all area counties have reported new cases in the past week. Cape Girardeau County Emergency Management director Mark Winkler told county commissioners Thursday morning active cases in the...
-
Smith decries House vote on Jan. 6 Commission6Southeast Missouri's U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-8) voted "no" during Wednesday's 252-175 vote in the U.S. House approving the establishment of a 9/11-style commission to investigate the events of Jan. 6 on Capitol Hill, in which five people died and...
-
Tunes at Twilight draws large crowdA crowd watches Dennis Stroughmatt et LEsprit Creole perform on May 14 during Tunes at Twilight at the Old Mississippi River Bridge Park by the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus in Cape Girardeau. The popular concert series continues...
-
-
Cape Schools set clinic for teen COVID-19 inoculations2The Cape Girardeau School District announced Thursday it has partnered with Broadway Pharmacy to offer a Pfizer vaccination clinic early next month for the district's students who are at least 12 years of age. Those aged 12 to 17 must have a signed...
-
Jackson High junior receives Billy Mitchell Award, promotedA Jackson High School junior and member of the Missouri Civil Air Patrol was recently awarded the Gen. Billy Mitchell Award. Cadet Alex Lewis was promoted to second lieutenant cadet after earning the award, which was given to Lewis upon completion...
-
Advance man arrested on Stoddard Co. warrantsAn Advance, Missouri, man was arrested Thursday morning in Bollinger County, Missouri, on a number of Stoddard County, Missouri, warrants. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said officers took Tylor Young, 34, into custody about 9 a.m. on three...
-
Cape County man arrested after crashMissouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested a Friedheim man for alleged driving while intoxicated following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening. A patrol report said Eric Glueck, 37, was taken into custody after the 2010 Chevrolet Silverado...
-
Bahn, retired periodontist, remembered as compassionate, 'gentle spirit'1Dr. Taylor Bahn, a retired Cape Girardeau periodontist, is being remembered by family and friends this week following his death Monday at age 69. "(Taylor) had a beautiful spirit, was compassionate to people and enthusiastic about whatever he did,"...
-
Lynwood Christian Academy hires first headmasterWith its first school year down, Lynwood Christian Academy in Cape Girardeau finally has a headmaster who plans to start sometime next month. It was announced on the academy's Facebook page Monday its new hire is pastor Benjamin Rhodes, who is...
-
Kinder named to SoutheastHEALTH position5Former Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder of Cape Girardeau has joined SoutheastHEALTH in the newly-created position of vice president for government affairs. Announcement of Kinders appointment was made Wednesday by South- eastHEALTH president and CEO Ken...
-
Cape City Hall project on track for Oct. 1 completion dateThe new City Hall project is running right on time, according to the City of Cape Girardeau's project manager Anna Kangas. Construction began in June to renovate the former Carnegie Library and 165-year old Common Pleas Courthouse on North Lorimier...
-
SEMPO plan calls for electric vehicle readiness2There aren't many of them on the streets and highways now, but as electric vehicles become more prevalent, the Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization wants this area to be ready. The planning group, commonly known as SEMPO, unanimously adopted...
-
Perryville man dies in early morning crashA Perryville, Missouri, man died in a two-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Sloan Hunter, 25, was southbound at about 1:30 a.m. on Highway 51 north of Perry County Road 210 in a 2003 GMC...
-
Chaffee appoints former judge as city attorney, still waiting on ARPThe City of Chaffee, Missouri, has named former Scott County Associate Circuit Judge Scott T. Horman to succeed David Summers as municipal attorney. Summers served 42 years in the position and was honored Monday by the Chaffee City Council. "It's an...
-
Detained female injured in Illinois shootingIllinois State Police responded to Mound City at about 10 p.m. Tuesday night in response to a shooting at the scene of a fire. A report from the State Police indicated a fire in the 700 block of Pear Street occurred earlier in the evening. A Pulaski...
-
Highway Patrol arrests Sikeston manMissouri State Highway Patrol officers arrested a Sikeson, Missouri, man Tuesday for alleged driving while intoxicated. According to a patrol report, John Byrd, 24, was driving on a Scott County roadway at about 9:15 p.m. when he was taken into...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 5/20/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from May 17 meeting n Minutes from closed session from May 17 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an...
-
Jackson native pens memoir on family struggles with cancerWhen Marcia Jackson's husband died from glioblastoma in 2017, she didn't know what to do. She already lost two family members to the same cancer and felt hopeless. Suddenly, one day, she said she decided to give support to people who also lost close...
-
Rehder pleased to get PDMP past the finish line20Few lawmakers in Jefferson City have labored longer and more doggedly for a single piece of legislation than state Sen. Holly Rehder of Scott City. Rehder (R-27) has pushed for the establishment of a statewide prescription drug monitoring program...
-
Egyptian School District superintendent: 'We were not drinking,' at recent prom8TAMMS, Ill. -- Monday night, teachers, parents and a student raised concerns at an hourslong Egyptian School District board meeting about three administrators' alleged behavior at the district's prom held May 8. A student who attended the prom,...
-
Southeast, citing improving COVID numbers, scales back Protect the Nest7Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas, in a letter to the college community, has announced Southeast's COVID-19 guidelines, called "Protect the Nest" are amended effective today. For the summer semester, indoor social...
-
Opioid deaths, awareness increasing, study saysThe number of opioid-related deaths increased in many parts of Missouri last year, but a new study indicates public awareness of overdose prevention is also rising. Results of the study conducted by EPIC (Early Prevention Impacts Community), also...
-
Egyptian High School administrators alleged to have been drinking at prom [video included]9TAMMS, Ill. Nearly 30 teachers, parents and one student flocked to Egyptian School Districts board meeting Monday night to debate three administrators' futures at the district. The student along with the parents and teachers alleged...
-
Two killed in Saturday night crash4Two people died in a Jefferson County crash Saturday night. Andrew Sanchez, 28, of Bloomsdale, Missouri, was driving a 2010 Ford Escape eastbound on Route A at about 9:15 p.m., while Karen Crouse, 49, of Hillsboro, Missouri, was eastbound on the...
-
PB attorney charged with witness tampering3POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. A Poplar Bluff defense attorney is facing charges of witness tampering in Dunklin County. Richard Bascom allegedly tried to get his clients son to plead the Fifth Amendment in order to get the client exonerated, according to...
-
$175M solar project proposed in Scott County21A 2,000-acre tract of farmland in northern Scott County could soon be home to a $175 million solar farm producing at least 200 megawatts of renewable energy. Although it has reportedly been in development for several years, word of the Kelso Solar...
-
Labor shortage causes some restaurants to reduce hours17Hungry patrons of Hamburger Express will have to find somewhere else Sundays to get their hamburger fix. The popular burger joint at 902 William St. in Cape Girardeau is one of many area restaurants that have reduced their hours recently because of...
-
-
3rd annual Pucks 4 Paws fundraiserCape Area Hockey held the 3rd annual Pucks 4 Paws event with the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. The annual adoption event and roller hockey tournament was held at the Arena Building in...
-
-
SEMO Spring 2021 Commencement CeremonySoutheast Missouri State University celebrated the graduation of 1,446 spring and summer graduates in five ceremonies on May 14 and 15, 2021. Ceremonies were held in the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, and approximately 225 graduates participated...
-
Most read 5/14/21SoutheastHEALTH announces major multiphase expansion10Calling it the largest expansion project in its nearly 100-year history, SoutheastHEALTH announced plans Thursday for additional growth on its west campus between South Mount Auburn Road and Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau. The multiphase...