SI joint dysfunction treatment without pain pills or muscle relaxers

Sacroiliac (SI) joint dysfunction is a common, yet often unrecognized cause of low back pain.

You have two sacroiliac joints that connect the lower part of your spine with your pelvis. These joints have a much smaller range of motion than most joints, tilting and rotating only slightly to stabilize the pelvis and act as a shock absorber for impact activity like walking, running or climbing.

The SI joints can become immobile and inflamed causing pain and interfering with daily activity. When this occurs it is called SI joint dysfunction.

Sacroiliac joint dysfunction is characterized by pain usually on one but possibly both sides of the low back. Pain may radiate to the hip, groin, buttocks or even down the leg on the affected side.

Get our Daily Headlines Sent right to your inbox.

The pain is exacerbated by sitting or standing for long periods of time. Prolonged stair climbing or running can also cause worsening of SI joint pain.

There are many causes of low back pain, therefore it is important to see a health care provider if you believe you have SI joint dysfunction.

Sacroiliac joint dysfunction is diagnosed through a series of orthopedic test and/or imaging. These tests will help to rule out other causes of back pain so that an appropriate treatment plan can be developed for you.

Standard treatment options for SI joint dysfunction may include pain relievers or muscle relaxers, steroid injections, radio-frequency denervation or joint fusion. These treatment options are not ideal. Pain relievers and muscle relaxers may help relieve symptoms, but they do not treat the underlying cause.

At PC Medical Centers we take a multi-factorial approach to treating SI joint dysfunction. We offer regenerative injections such as platelet rich plasma and prolotherapy to help the body build back healthy tissue.

We use chiropractic methods to ensure that the joint and supporting structures are aligned and moving appropriately, as well as rehab to help strengthen supporting structures and encourage proper body mechanics.

If you or a loved one could be suffering from SI joint dysfunction, please call PC Medical Centers to schedule a free evaluation.