*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
E-Edition
Southeast Missourian

Junior Beta Week at Guardian Angel-part 4

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Debbie Gaines
Tuesday, May 18, 2021
The third grade classroom had a variety of superheroes, along with Harry Potter, Indiana Jones, and Audrey from "Descendant". Pictured are Ashtyn Pobst, Kyla Rains, Harper Gadberry, Xaveon Ross, Veronica Seyer, Riley Ramsey, and Everett David.

Jr. Beta Week at Guardian Angel School, in Oran, MO.

Comments