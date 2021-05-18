*Menu
Southeast Missourian

Junior Beta Week at Guardian Angel-Part 3

User-submitted story by Debbie Gaines
Tuesday, May 18, 2021
The Super Teachers took a stand in their superhero outfits on Superhero Day.

More pictures of Jr. Beta Week at Guardian Angel School in Oran, MO.

Two of the Super Teachers corralled the pre-k superheroes for a group shot.
Kindergarten students Tucker Hahn, Owen Morrison, Maebry Enderle, and Laynie Priggel show off their superhero and story book character clothes.
The 1st and 2nd grader's classroom had Junie B Jones characters, Sophie from BFG, and superheroes. Pictured are Andrea Pobst, Elizabeth David, Saydie Priggel, Chloe Caudle, Kambrie Seabaugh, Kaydren Williams, Liam LeGrand, and Dylan Levan.
Cora Woods and Ryder Siebert represented the Spongebob show; Altyn Timlin was Wonder Woman; Ava Forehand was Ace Ventura Pet Detective; and Amelia LeGrand was from "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs". These are members of the 7th & 8th grade classes.

