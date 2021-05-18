8th Grade Graduation Held at Guardian Angel Parish

The Guardian Angel School's 8th grade graduation was held at Guardian Angel Church on Saturday, May 15. The three 8th graders processed into church with Fr. Kelly and then sat with their families in their designated pew. At the closing of Mass, Mrs. Katrina Kluesner, our principal, spoke loving sentiments regarding the students. Each student was called by name to approach and was given a bible from Fr. Kelly and the parish, a diploma from Mrs. Kluesner, and shook hands with Mrs. Jodi McVay, the 8th grade home room teacher. Following the Mass, a banquet in their honor was hosted by the 7th grade students and parents in the Guardian Angel School gym. After the meal, awards were handed out to the top 8th grade student in each subject. All 3 students, Parker Bryant, Michael Eftink, & Altyn Timlin, were on the A honor roll. Valedictorian was awarded to Altyn and the Salutatorian to Parker. The Christian award was presented by Mrs. Kluesner to Altyn. Following the awards, a video, created by Susan Diebold, with pictures of the three 8th graders, was shown to everyone in attendance. Congratulations to our three 8th grade students. Guardian Angel School wishes much success for you in high school and the future.