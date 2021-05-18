Out of the past: May 18

1996

A Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Advisory Board member has resigned, citing what he called a lack of an aggressive airport marketing plan and inept leadership; board member William H. Walker said this week in a letter of resignation to the City Council that "the airport is a liability, not an asset."

The Missouri House proved a more hospitable place for Republicans this year after the departure of former House speaker Bob Griffin, Cape Girardeau's two Republican state representatives say; under the leadership of the new speaker, Steve Gaw, D-Moberly, bills were debated more openly and there was more bipartisan cooperation, say state Reps. Mary Kasten and David Schwab.

1971

Businesses and industries in the Cape Girardeau area are seeking alternate means of transportation, as a strike by signalmen, which virtually shut down the nation's rail system, enters its second day; operations of Frisco and Missouri Pacific Railroad companies, which serve this area, came to a standstill yesterday, when approximately 13,000 members of AFL-CIO Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen went on strike.

Gene Huckstep, whose unpaid efforts to rescue victims of accidents on area highways has won him statewide recognition, was honored again last night; he became the first winner of the "Service Above Self" award presented jointly by Cape Girardeau's two Rotary Clubs.

1946

Winifred Johnson, for 42 years a member of the State College, starting back in 1890 when the college was known as the old Normal School, died Thursday night at Fly, Ohio; when she began teaching here, she was assigned to the science department for seven years; she then transferred to the history department, working there the remainder of her teaching career; she retired at the close of the 1931-32 school year and moved to Fly in 1941 to live with her sister, Rena Johnson, near her childhood home.

State College homecomers, their numbers increased by clearing skies and a warm sun, are looking forward to a full round or organizational activities this evening, the homecoming dance this evening and a more formal program of entertainment Sunday.

1921

Weather forecasts, by wireless, are being received daily in Cape Girardeau; equipment installed at St. Vincents College is successfully receiving messages sent out at noon each day from Springfield, Illinois.

Morris Shaltupsky, with his son David and daughter Betty, arrived in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday from San Antonio, Texas, where they have been residing the past two years; they expect to make this city their home again,

-- Sharon K. Sanders