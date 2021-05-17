(Submit an Act of Kindness)

Name Betty Butler

This was submitted via mail-in letter.

Betty Butler - 88 years old

"I was raised up very poor in the depression years. Thankful for everything. It's more blessed to give than receive for one if I can make someone happy. I am so happy to have been on both receiving and giving ends. One time a man bought my things in cart at Food Giant in Cape, it's a feeling you never will forget. But when I give it's more than that. I used to give to my next door neighbors until they died. Make them pot chicken & dumplins, make them a cake for birthday. When we had barbeque and would take over. Now next door, I have the sweetest lady in wheel chair. I pick flowers for her, take her food, buy her blouses at garage sales, pour mulch around her flowers for her birthday take her food when I cook special things.

This new lady when me and my husband had COVID-19 - she can still drive - would bring over food for us and set on driveway and call when she got home and tell us it was on driveway. I set her trash out every Monday and if I can make someone day when saying "your hair is pretty" or "I like that blouse you have on." Me and my husband (92) make peanut brittle candy for our friends and neighbors at Christmas.

I was raised in Southeast MO cotton picker and we chopped cotton, pulled weeds out of corn - I know the hard way and love helping people.

I make Chicken and Dumplins for my friend I went to school with, she lives in Oak Ridge, MO. She is home bound from a stroke and her husband too. I went to school with at Gray Ridge, MO. He is also sick and I take him something he likes, very special people to me, I just love doing things like this while I still can.

Me and my husband Chester have been married 69 years this May."

