Biden takes action

Letter to the Editor

David Limbaugh's most recent sermon got one thing right in his diatribe -- former President Trump is to be recognized for the fast rollout of vaccine. But if he deserves kudos for that, he also must accept the blame for the lives lost by his lies about the dangers of COVID. Remember, he knew how bad it was (listen again to his call to Bob Woodward).

Instead of manufacturing a crisis about COVID, President Biden has done what Trump should have done -- taken the crisis on with full effort. The numbers who have been vaccinated will eventually lead to the hopeful end of this crisis. As to his concern over debt, President Biden did what Trump would not -- provided help to the lower and middle class from the effects of this pandemic.

David's belated concern about debt rings hollow when you consider the massive debt -- over a trillion dollars -- that his tax cut for the wealthy cost. Fear is created by unknown dangers and no plans to meet it. That is the definition of the Trump presidency. When he had both houses, did he provide his new health plan? Did he reduce the costs of medicines for seniors? Did he pass a plan to fix our infrastructure? No, it has been President Biden who is meeting these problems, offering plans, and hope, as opposed to the mess of the Trump presidency. Instead of spending his hours tweeting how wonderful he was, like his predecessor, our current president is taking action.

MICHAEL H. MAGUIRE, Cape Girardeau