Prayer 5-17-21

Labor shortage causes some restaurants to reduce hours1Hungry patrons of Hamburger Express will have to find somewhere else Sundays to get their hamburger fix. The popular burger joint at 902 William St. in Cape Girardeau is one of many area restaurants that have reduced their hours recently because of...
Annual Pucks 4 Paws scores big for Humane Society1"It's roller hockey and puppies ... who doesn't love that?" Cape Area Hockey Commissioner Rob Kearns asked. The third annual Pucks 4 Paws charity event benefiting the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri was held all-day Sunday in the Arena Building...
Missouri bicentennial: Truman's legacy and connection to Southeast MissouriAt the 1944 Democratic National Convention, Sen. Harry Truman the Show Me State's only occupant of the White House to-date emerged as President Franklin Delano Roosevelt's surprise choice for vice president. "I think (FDR) knew he was not well...
Poplar Bluff airport to close temporarily for major overhaulPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. The Poplar Bluff Regional Business Airport will close to all fixed-wing aircraft beginning Wednesday so much-needed repairs can be made to the aging runway. "The asphalt runway is literally crumbling away, and the decision was...
3rd annual Pucks 4 Paws fundraiserCape Area Hockey held the 3rd annual Pucks 4 Paws event with the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. The annual adoption event and roller hockey tournament was held at the Arena Building in...
SEMO Spring 2021 Commencement CeremonySoutheast Missouri State University celebrated the graduation of 1,446 spring and summer graduates in five ceremonies on May 14 and 15, 2021. Ceremonies were held in the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, and approximately 225 graduates participated...
Rotary Club of Cape Girardeau John Blue Academic Excellence RecognitionThe Rotary Club of Cape Girardeau congratulates the following students and their parents with the John Blue Academic Excellence Recognition. n Logan Schwieger, Bruce and Mary Schwieger n Megan Benkendorf, Rod and Sarah Benkendorf n Brock Engert,...
Cape Rotary Club recognizes top-performing students from local schoolsMore than 60 years ago, former Southeast Missourian editor John Blue wanted to honor hard-working students who rarely received recognition for their special efforts. Today, the Rotary Club of Cape Girardeau salutes the top 10% of local graduating...
Cape County's coronavirus cases top 9,50025Cape Girardeau County's COVID-19 numbers are not changing much week to week, but the virus is stubbornly hanging around. Mark Winkler, the county's emergency management director, updated county commissioners Thursday, saying the county has recorded...
SEMO regents raise tuition for fall semester15Tuition and general fees will go up by nearly 8.5% in the upcoming fall semester for in-state undergraduates at Southeast Missouri State University, from $267.50 to $290.50 per credit hour. In its Thursday meeting, the SEMO Board of Regents approved...
Cape County officials reaffirm support for peace officers8The presiding Cape Girardeau county commissioner, Clint Tracy, read a proclamation recognizing May 9-15 as Law Enforcement Week and added a few personal thoughts during the commission's meeting Thursday. "This past year has been a tough one for law...
Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting for 5-17-21City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Public hearings n Hearing to consider a text amendment to Chapter 65 (Zoning), Section 65-30(1) of the Code of Ordinances, relative to application fees for Rezoning, Special...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for May 17Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentations n River Wall Mural Update - Old Town Cape n Update from the Board of Appeals n Building Safety...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 5/17/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from May 13 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
Highway 51 in Bollinger County to close for bridge replacementsHighway 51 in Bollinger County to close for bridge replacements Highway 51 in Bollinger County will soon close as contractor crews replace the bridges over Castor River and Castor River Overflow, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation...
Mississippi River reopened to traffic at MemphisMEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The U.S. Coast Guard said Friday that river traffic has reopened on the Mississippi River near Memphis, Tennessee, three days after it was closed when a crack was discovered in the Interstate 40 bridge that connects Tennessee and...
SoutheastHEALTH announces major multiphase expansion8Calling it the largest expansion project in its nearly 100-year history, SoutheastHEALTH announced plans Thursday for additional growth on its west campus between South Mount Auburn Road and Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau. The multiphase...
Enjoy live music, food trucks at Downtown Day Out event May 22Find live music, poetry readings, food trucks and more at Flourish Magazine's Downtown Day Out on May 22 in downtown Cape Girardeau. The Flourish staff wanted to host an event showcasing Cape Girardeau's community and uniqueness, according to event...
Broken beam on Miss. bridge could disrupt U.S. economy5Though a routine inspection of Hernando de Soto Bridge over the Mississippi River at Memphis, Tennessee, averted a possible disaster, the situation could potentially wreak havoc economically. Inspectors on Tuesday discovered one of the bridge's...
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport hopes to keep current EAS provider1The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has set a May 19 deadline for air carriers to bid on Essential Air Service (EAS) at eligible U.S. airports. Katrina Amos, manager of the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, has been quite pleased by the...
Cape Girardeau School District to begin after-school program3For the first time, Cape Girardeau School District will launch an after-school care program for its elementary schools. The program is open for registration now. Teacher Amy Dunn began plans for Cub Club two years ago. During her 18 years as a...
City of Cape Girardeau releases its 2021 'endangered' building listThe Art Building of Southeast Missouri State University is one of the oldest extant structures on Southeast's main campus. Built in 1902 and opened in 1903, it is older than Southeast's Academic Hall, the administrative center of the university, and...
Fire crews to 'flush' Jackson water systemThe water distribution system in Jackson will go through a "flushing" process beginning next week and continuing for the next couple of months. Jackson public works director Kent Peetz said the process is part of an annual program to remove any...
Respect for Law banquet 2021The annual Respect For Law banquet was held at the Cape Girardeau VFW on Thursday, May 13, 2021, and is sponsored by The Evening Optimist Club of Cape Girardeau. Many awards were given out and the guest speaker of the night was United States marshal...
Local News 5/13/21Joint investigation leads to arrest of Fisk man1A Fisk, Missouri, man was arrested following a joint investigation by three law enforcement agencies. According to a release from the Dexter (Missouri) Police Department, on May 6, Dexter police officers were working a joint operation with the...
Local News 5/13/21Jackson School District teachers to train in special reading instructionFor the last year, teachers in the Jackson School District have worked to boost their schools' reading education. By June, six teachers in the district will be certified in Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling (LETRS). The...
Most read 5/13/21Plenty of gasoline available in area, but it's a fluid situation11Gasoline shortages in several states, caused in part by a supply chain disruption coupled with rising consumer demand, shouldn't affect availability in this area. But gasoline distributors say the situation is fluid and is subject to change....
Most read 5/13/21Sikeston man dies in crash; woman arrested for leaving scene3A 30-year-old Sikeston, Misouri, man died in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 on Tuesday afternoon. The Missuri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as Cadarious Buckner. Buckner was southbound near the 87 mile marker when his 2012...
Most read 5/12/21Interstate crash kills one2
Most read 5/12/21Parson says state will end virus-related federal unemployment benefits22Missouri will follow the lead of several other states and end COVID-19-related federal unemployment benefits. Gov. Mike Parson announced the move, which will take effect at 11:59 p.m. June 12. "From conversations with business owners across the...
Hendrickson transforms Southeast Missouri health care5Dr. Karen Hendrickson knew one thing for certain when she graduated from Jackson High School in 1960: She did not want to feed another chicken. Karen grew up on a small farm west of Jackson, and always dreamed of leaving Southeast Missouri to become...
Tunes at Twilight returns at new location after COVID-induced cancellation last year2After a canceled season last year because of COVID-19 cases, Tunes at Twilight is returning this Friday at Old Mississippi River Bridge Park by the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus. Tunes at Twilight a free, outdoor concert series...
Congressman tours southern border, says policies 'crazy'52The 8th District's congressman termed federal policy at the U.S. southern border "crazy," after visiting with Border Patrol agents in California and Arizona last week. U.S. Rep. Jason Smith said he was among about a dozen members of Congress who...