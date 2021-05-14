Prayer 5-14-21

More to explore
-
SoutheastHEALTH announces major multiphase expansion5Calling it the largest expansion project in its nearly 100-year history, SoutheastHEALTH announced plans Thursday for additional growth on its west campus between South Mount Auburn Road and Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau. The multiphase...
-
Enjoy live music, food trucks at Downtown Day Out event May 22Find live music, poetry readings, food trucks and more at Flourish Magazine's Downtown Day Out on May 22 in downtown Cape Girardeau. The Flourish staff wanted to host an event showcasing Cape Girardeau's community and uniqueness, according to event...
-
Broken beam on Miss. bridge could disrupt U.S. economyThough a routine inspection of Hernando de Soto Bridge over the Mississippi River at Memphis, Tennessee, averted a possible disaster, the situation could potentially wreak havoc economically. Inspectors on Tuesday discovered one of the bridge's...
-
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport hopes to keep current EAS providerThe U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has set a May 19 deadline for air carriers to bid on Essential Air Service (EAS) at eligible U.S. airports. Katrina Amos, manager of the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, has been quite pleased by the...
-
Cape Girardeau School District to begin after-school program1For the first time, Cape Girardeau School District will launch an after-school care program for its elementary schools. The program is open for registration now. Teacher Amy Dunn began plans for Cub Club two years ago. During her 18 years as a...
-
City of Cape Girardeau releases its 2021 'endangered' building listThe Art Building of Southeast Missouri State University is one of the oldest extant structures on Southeast's main campus. Built in 1902 and opened in 1903, it is older than Southeast's Academic Hall, the administrative center of the university, and...
-
Fire crews to 'flush' Jackson water systemThe water distribution system in Jackson will go through a "flushing" process beginning next week and continuing for the next couple of months. Jackson public works director Kent Peetz said the process is part of an annual program to remove any...
-
Joint investigation leads to arrest of Fisk man1A Fisk, Missouri, man was arrested following a joint investigation by three law enforcement agencies. According to a release from the Dexter (Missouri) Police Department, on May 6, Dexter police officers were working a joint operation with the...
-
Jackson School District teachers to train in special reading instructionFor the last year, teachers in the Jackson School District have worked to boost their schools' reading education. By June, six teachers in the district will be certified in Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling (LETRS). The...
-
Plenty of gasoline available in area, but it's a fluid situation11Gasoline shortages in several states, caused in part by a supply chain disruption coupled with rising consumer demand, shouldn't affect availability in this area. But gasoline distributors say the situation is fluid and is subject to change....
-
New learning program gives Missouri Children a strong start in kindergartenKindergarten is a milestone that marks the start of a child's educational journey. For many, its their first exposure to a formal learning environment. Children begin kindergarten at varying levels of readiness, but the foundation they start with...
-
Sikeston man dies in crash; woman arrested for leaving scene3A 30-year-old Sikeston, Misouri, man died in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 on Tuesday afternoon. The Missuri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as Cadarious Buckner. Buckner was southbound near the 87 mile marker when his 2012...
-
Pucks 4 Paws fundraiser is slated for SundayHumane Society of Southeast Missouri and Cape Area Hockey are teaming up for a mobile pet adoption event and fundraiser to benefit the animal adoption agency. Pucks 4 Paws will begin at 9 a.m. Sunday at the Arena Building. The hockey group will be...
-
Benton man arrested on felony allegationA Benton, Missouri, man was arrested Monday for an alleged felony. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states Richard Upchurch, 56, was arrested at about 10 p.m. Monday for felony operating a motor vehicle on a revoked license and operating a...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 5/13/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from May 6 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and...
-
Missouri bicentennial: Academic Hall a symbol of university, region"Academic Hall, to me, is really Southeast Missouri State. It's not only a symbol of the university but also the region," historian Nickell said. Academic Hall is now Southeast's administration building and is marked by ionic columns, triangular...
-
Country music star Chris Janson to perform in Perry CountyA Perry County, Missouri, native is coming home for a state bicentennial-related concert. Chris Janson will perform Aug. 8 at Seminary Picnic Grounds as part of the Perry County Bicentennial event, according to Perry County Heritage Tourism. Tickets...
-
-
Missouri ranks 'high' in drug study, but monitoring law could help8A new report released Tuesday ranks Missouri as having one of the nation's "biggest drug problems." The report, based on a study by the personal finance website WalletHub, said only West Virginia and the District of Columbia have more serious issues...
-
Parson says state will end virus-related federal unemployment benefits21Missouri will follow the lead of several other states and end COVID-19-related federal unemployment benefits. Gov. Mike Parson announced the move, which will take effect at 11:59 p.m. June 12. "From conversations with business owners across the...
-
SEMO prepares for a record number of commencements this weekendGraduation from 148-year-old Southeast Missouri State University will be like no other in the university's history as no fewer than five commencement ceremonies will be held Friday and Saturday at the Show Me Center. The university, which began in...
-
Cape woman recalls her survival in war-torn Germany3When she fled from her hometown Magdeburg, Germany, in 1949, all Brigitta Tinsley had were a few pieces of clothing and a plush toy bunny she carried in her pocket. Seventy-two years later, Tinsley sat in Delmonico's Steakhouse in front of the...
-
Traffic at Cape Airport continues steady risePassenger boardings at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport continue to go up each month thus far in 2021, according to April figures released Tuesday by airport officials. Last month, the City of Cape Girardeau-owned facility saw 545 "enplanements" for...
-
32 Judicial District relaxes some virus rulesThe 32nd Judicial District presiding judge relaxed some COVID-19-related rules for circuit, associate circuit and municipal divisions of the district Tuesday. Judge Scott Lipke announced the district moved to Phase 4 of the state Supreme Court's...
-
Route BB in Cape County reduced for bridge repairsRoute BB in Cape County Reduced for bridge repairs Route BB in Cape Girardeau County, between County Road 481 and County Road 476, will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make bridge repairs....
-
Most read 5/11/21Hendrickson transforms Southeast Missouri health care5Dr. Karen Hendrickson knew one thing for certain when she graduated from Jackson High School in 1960: She did not want to feed another chicken. Karen grew up on a small farm west of Jackson, and always dreamed of leaving Southeast Missouri to become...
-
Most read 5/10/21Chamber panel cites positive economic growth in Cape area13A pandemic that led to an economic downturn across much of the nation has apparently had a much milder impact in Southeast Missouri, and specifically in Cape Girardeau. At the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's First Friday Coffee last week,...
-
Most read 5/8/21Sikeston man cited for disturbing the peace in downtown Cape with fake firearm8An 18-year-old Sikeston, Missouri, man was cited for disturbing the peace after allegedly pointing a fake firearm at motorists and structures in downtown Cape Girardeau. Authorities cited Hayden Carter and detained two juveniles in the incident,...
-
Most read 5/8/21Jackson woman navigates COVID losses this holiday2The loss of a mom is always painful, especially on the first Mother's Day following her passing. Jackson's Cori Wray is carrying an even heavier weight this holiday weekend. Wray lost both her mother and her paternal grandmother in less than a...
-
COVID active cases showing 'uptick' in Cape County, trending younger52Cape Girardeau County Emergency Management Agency director Mark Winkler told the County Commission on Thursday about an increase in new active coronavirus cases from 16 to 39 in a week's time. "We're starting to see the virus being more prevalent...
-
Judge Limbaugh reflects on Birds Point levee ruling 10 years laterAt about 10 p.m. May 2, 2011, the night sky over a portion of Southeast Missouri lit up as explosions obliterated a levee holding back the bulging Mississippi River. The concussions rang through the region. A collective sigh of relief floated up...
-
Political consultant David Barklage indicted on tax charge21David Barklage, a political consultant and lobbyist whose clients have included several prominent Republicans in state government, has been indicted on a felony tax charge. The indictment handed up in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on April 28...