Rush's Legacy in Missouri

Letter (5/13/21)Raising awareness for two issuesMay is a very meaningful month for my family, as it is both Mental Health Awareness Month and NF (Neurofibromatosis) Awareness Month. In 2014, I lost my beautiful sister, Renee, to suicide. Suicide is an unfortunate death that many people struggle...
Column (5/12/21)Biden, other politicians use competition as marketing toolIn his address to Congress last month, President Biden used some variant of "compete" a dozen times. "We're in competition with China and other countries to win the 21st century," Biden said. "We're at a great inflection point in history." Chinese...
Editorial (5/12/21)Tunes at Twilight returns Friday nightOld Town Cape's popular Tunes at Twilight returns Friday night after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And this year's summer concert series has a new venue as work continues on Cape Girardeau's new City Hall, otherwise known as the...
Column (5/11/21)Cape Girardeau is investing millions in city street repairsOur citizens have wisely supported our Transportation Trust Fund for over 25 years. We are currently into TTF-6, approved in 2020 which began collecting funds as of Jan. 1, 2021. I was a member of the committee that proposed to the voters TTF-1 in...
Column (5/11/21)You got to pray just to make it todayPresident Joseph Biden mentions his Catholic faith frequently. We've heard him cite both Pope and Saint Francis. At his inauguration, he ran through a litany of promises about love, healing and decency, and other things no one could object to,...
Editorial (5/10/21)A salute to nurses on National Nurses WeekThis week we celebrate key professionals in the health care industry who play a vital role in the delivery of care: Nurses. Its National Nurses Week, and in the Tuesday edition of the Southeast Missourian youll find several stories about these...
Column (5/10/21)Facebook's speech policies are absurdIt is said medieval scholastic philosophers debated how many angels can dance on the head of a pin. If so, they didnt have anything on the amorphous and tendentious deliberations of Facebook regarding who is allowed to post on its social network,...
Is 'banned on Facebook' the new 'banned in Boston'?"Banned in Boston" is a phrase that probably doesn't resonate with many people today. But there was a time when "Footloose" might as well have been set in Beantown. Founded by Puritans in the 1630s, Boston held onto its Puritan zeal -- if not...
Column (5/7/21)Biden's plan won't help infrastructure or the environmentThe Biden administration has made the fight against climate change a central part of its $2 trillion infrastructure plan. This legislation, if it ever sees the light of day, would shovel more than $100 billion of subsidies toward boosting the market...
Editorial (5/5/21)Editorial: Praying for our country, leaders on National Day of PrayerThe National Day of Prayer will be held on Thursday with gatherings around the country, including in this area. Established in 1952 by Congress and signed into law by President Harry Truman, the National Day of Prayer calls on people to intercede on...
Editorial (5/3/21)Finalists for fall, winter sports announced for 8th annual Semoball AwardsLast week, 105 finalists from 13 sports categories were announced for this years Semoball Awards, the areas top award show for high school sports. The fall and winter sports categories are football offense, football defense, boys soccer, boys...
Editorial (4/30/21)Permanent daylight saving time makes senseIf you're not a fan of switching clocks twice a year, you may appreciate legislation moving through the Missouri General Assembly that would make daylight saving time (DST) permanent in the Show Me State. If fully agreed to and signed by the...
Editorial (4/28/21)Editorial: SEMO native Robert Knodell takes on key state government roleRobert Knodell, the deputy chief of staff to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, was recently named acting director of the state's Department of Health and Senior Services. Knodell, who's been quarterbacking much of the COVID-19 response for the governor, is...
Editorial (4/26/21)Editorial: Welcome to Kenny Haskin Cape Girardeau's next city managerThe ninth city manager in Cape Girardeau history was introduced to media Thursday at a news conference held in the councils chambers. Kenneth Haskin, most recently of Texarkana, Arkansas, was selected after an extensive search to fill the position...
Editorial (4/24/21)Cape, Jackson cancel cleanup day for parks due to weather but offer alternativesThis weekend was supposed to be an opportunity for volunteers to help clean up the parks in Cape Girardeau and Jackson. But anticipated rain on Saturday has led organizers of both events to cancel. Still, there are ways to help out when it stops...
Editorial (4/23/21)Cape, Jackson seeking volunteers for park clean-up daysIf you enjoy being outdoors and helping beautify our community, there are a couple opportunities Saturday to help in Cape Girardeau and Jackson. The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department and Keep Cape Beautiful Committee are hosting Friends...
Letter (4/20/21)Risking Missourians' health careThe Missouri legislature returned from its annual spring break and wasted no time putting the health care of almost 1 million Missourians in jeopardy. The Senate recently added an anti-birth control amendment to a mandatory Medicaid spending bill,...
Rush's Legacy in Missouri
Some local politicians want legislation to honor Rush Limbaugh. Rush was famous, so it's understandable that many want to honor him. But he was also one of the most provocative and controversial personalities of our generation, so using government to honor him would be divisive.
I listened to Rush whenever I could. I didn't often agree with him, but he was intelligent, insightful and entertaining. And he was one of the most disciplined speakers I'd ever heard.
Rush saw everything from a political perspective and was very good at persuading supporters that the Republicans were right and the Democrats wrong. If he had used some of his great talent to unite people, instead of dividing them along political lines, his legacy would have been more appealing. But then he would not have been as famous, because his brash, political comments were his big attraction.
Some say Rush was sexist and racist, but I'm not so sure. I think he was just being provocative with his harsh comments, and the comments didn't necessarily represent his true feelings.
Maybe it's appropriate that the Republicans use government to honor Rush. They control the Missouri General Assembly and Governor's Office, so they can pass partisan legislation if they want. (The Democrats would likely do the same if the roles were reversed.) And let's face it. Rush was divisive in life, so he would probably get a chuckle out of making waves even after he was gone.
GARY L. GAINES, Cape Girardeau