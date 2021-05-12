Editorial

Old Town Cape's popular Tunes at Twilight returns Friday night after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And this year's summer concert series has a new venue as work continues on Cape Girardeau's new City Hall, otherwise known as the historic Common Pleas Courthouse in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Kicking off the tunes season at Old Mississippi River Bridge Park by the university's River Campus will be Dennis Stroughmatt et L'Esprit Creole. Concert begins at 7 p.m. Along with music, there will be several food options available with food trucks on hand and the Knights of Columbus serving drinks.

The concert series continues each Friday through June 18. Following a midsummer break, the fall lineup kicks off Aug. 6 and will run through Sept. 10. Gospel Life Church at 817 Broadway will serve as the rainout location. You can read more about the bands scheduled to perform in a story online at semissourian.com. Note that Old Town Cape will recommend concert-goers observe pandemic guidance.

It's good to have this summertime tradition return to downtown Cape Girardeau. It's great to be outdoors, enjoy live music and visit with friends in a fun and relaxed environment. We hope you'll make plans to attend the concert series.