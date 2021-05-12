Tunes at Twilight returns Friday night

-
Column (5/12/21)Biden, other politicians use competition as marketing toolIn his address to Congress last month, President Biden used some variant of "compete" a dozen times. "We're in competition with China and other countries to win the 21st century," Biden said. "We're at a great inflection point in history." Chinese...
Column (5/11/21)Cape Girardeau is investing millions in city street repairsOur citizens have wisely supported our Transportation Trust Fund for over 25 years. We are currently into TTF-6, approved in 2020 which began collecting funds as of Jan. 1, 2021. I was a member of the committee that proposed to the voters TTF-1 in...
Column (5/11/21)You got to pray just to make it todayPresident Joseph Biden mentions his Catholic faith frequently. We've heard him cite both Pope and Saint Francis. At his inauguration, he ran through a litany of promises about love, healing and decency, and other things no one could object to,...
Editorial (5/10/21)A salute to nurses on National Nurses WeekThis week we celebrate key professionals in the health care industry who play a vital role in the delivery of care: Nurses. Its National Nurses Week, and in the Tuesday edition of the Southeast Missourian youll find several stories about these...
Column (5/10/21)Facebook's speech policies are absurdIt is said medieval scholastic philosophers debated how many angels can dance on the head of a pin. If so, they didnt have anything on the amorphous and tendentious deliberations of Facebook regarding who is allowed to post on its social network,...
Is 'banned on Facebook' the new 'banned in Boston'?"Banned in Boston" is a phrase that probably doesn't resonate with many people today. But there was a time when "Footloose" might as well have been set in Beantown. Founded by Puritans in the 1630s, Boston held onto its Puritan zeal -- if not...
Column (5/7/21)Biden's plan won't help infrastructure or the environmentThe Biden administration has made the fight against climate change a central part of its $2 trillion infrastructure plan. This legislation, if it ever sees the light of day, would shovel more than $100 billion of subsidies toward boosting the market...
Editorial (5/5/21)Editorial: Praying for our country, leaders on National Day of PrayerThe National Day of Prayer will be held on Thursday with gatherings around the country, including in this area. Established in 1952 by Congress and signed into law by President Harry Truman, the National Day of Prayer calls on people to intercede on...
Editorial (5/3/21)Finalists for fall, winter sports announced for 8th annual Semoball AwardsLast week, 105 finalists from 13 sports categories were announced for this years Semoball Awards, the areas top award show for high school sports. The fall and winter sports categories are football offense, football defense, boys soccer, boys...
Editorial (4/30/21)Permanent daylight saving time makes senseIf you're not a fan of switching clocks twice a year, you may appreciate legislation moving through the Missouri General Assembly that would make daylight saving time (DST) permanent in the Show Me State. If fully agreed to and signed by the...
Editorial (4/28/21)Editorial: SEMO native Robert Knodell takes on key state government roleRobert Knodell, the deputy chief of staff to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, was recently named acting director of the state's Department of Health and Senior Services. Knodell, who's been quarterbacking much of the COVID-19 response for the governor, is...
Editorial (4/26/21)Editorial: Welcome to Kenny Haskin Cape Girardeau's next city managerThe ninth city manager in Cape Girardeau history was introduced to media Thursday at a news conference held in the councils chambers. Kenneth Haskin, most recently of Texarkana, Arkansas, was selected after an extensive search to fill the position...
Editorial (4/24/21)Cape, Jackson cancel cleanup day for parks due to weather but offer alternativesThis weekend was supposed to be an opportunity for volunteers to help clean up the parks in Cape Girardeau and Jackson. But anticipated rain on Saturday has led organizers of both events to cancel. Still, there are ways to help out when it stops...
Editorial (4/23/21)Cape, Jackson seeking volunteers for park clean-up daysIf you enjoy being outdoors and helping beautify our community, there are a couple opportunities Saturday to help in Cape Girardeau and Jackson. The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department and Keep Cape Beautiful Committee are hosting Friends...
Editorial (4/21/21)SEMO Cyber Defense program takes home ninth win at competitionThe SEMO Cyber Defense Team won the Missouri Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition back in February. It was the ninth consecutive year for the program to take home the top honors. Held virtually this year, the 12-person team was challenged to defend...
Letter (4/20/21)Risking Missourians' health careThe Missouri legislature returned from its annual spring break and wasted no time putting the health care of almost 1 million Missourians in jeopardy. The Senate recently added an anti-birth control amendment to a mandatory Medicaid spending bill,...
Tunes at Twilight returns Friday night
Old Town Cape's popular Tunes at Twilight returns Friday night after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And this year's summer concert series has a new venue as work continues on Cape Girardeau's new City Hall, otherwise known as the historic Common Pleas Courthouse in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Kicking off the tunes season at Old Mississippi River Bridge Park by the university's River Campus will be Dennis Stroughmatt et L'Esprit Creole. Concert begins at 7 p.m. Along with music, there will be several food options available with food trucks on hand and the Knights of Columbus serving drinks.
The concert series continues each Friday through June 18. Following a midsummer break, the fall lineup kicks off Aug. 6 and will run through Sept. 10. Gospel Life Church at 817 Broadway will serve as the rainout location. You can read more about the bands scheduled to perform in a story online at semissourian.com. Note that Old Town Cape will recommend concert-goers observe pandemic guidance.
It's good to have this summertime tradition return to downtown Cape Girardeau. It's great to be outdoors, enjoy live music and visit with friends in a fun and relaxed environment. We hope you'll make plans to attend the concert series.
