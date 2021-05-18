Today in History
Today is Tuesday, May 18, the 138th day of 2021. There are 227 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On May 18, 1896, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Plessy v. Ferguson, endorsed "separate but equal" racial segregation, a concept renounced 58 years later by Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka.
On this date:
In 1642, the Canadian city of Montreal was founded by French colonists. (On this date in 1765, one-quarter of Montreal was destroyed by a fire.)
In 1652, Rhode Island became the first American colony to pass a law abolishing African slavery; however, the law was apparently never enforced.
In 1863, the Siege of Vicksburg began during the Civil War, ending July 4 with a Union victory.
In 1910, Halley's Comet passed by earth, brushing it with its tail.
In 1927, in America's deadliest school attack, part of a schoolhouse in Bath Township, Michigan, was blown up with explosives planted by local farmer Andrew Kehoe, who then set off a bomb in his truck; the attacks killed 38 children and six adults, including Kehoe, who'd earlier killed his wife. (Authorities said Kehoe, who suffered financial difficulties, was seeking revenge for losing a township clerk election.)
In 1933, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed a measure creating the Tennessee Valley Authority.
In 1944, during World War II, Allied forces occupied Monte Cassino in Italy after a four-month struggle with Axis troops.
In 1953, Jacqueline Cochran, 47, became the first woman to break the sound barrier as she piloted a Canadair F-86 Sabre jet over Rogers Dry Lake, California.
In 1973, Harvard law professor Archibald Cox was appointed Watergate special prosecutor by U.S. Attorney General Elliot Richardson.
In 1980, the Mount St. Helens volcano in Washington state exploded, leaving 57 people dead or missing.
In 1981, the New York Native, a gay newspaper, carried a story concerning rumors of "an exotic new disease" among homosexuals; it was the first published report about what came to be known as AIDS.
In 2015, President Barack Obama ended long-running federal transfers of some combat-style gear to local law enforcement in an attempt to ease tensions between police and minority communities, saying equipment made for the battlefield should not be a tool of American criminal justice.
Ten years ago: Dominique Strauss-Kahn, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund, resigned, saying he wanted to devote all his energy to battling the sexual assault charges he faced in New York. (The charges were later dropped.) The United States slapped sanctions on Syrian President Bashar Assad and six others for human rights abuses over their brutal crackdown on antigovernment protests.
Five years ago: In an unusual move, Republican Donald Trump released a list of 11 potential Supreme Court justices he would consider if elected president (not included was Trump's eventual first pick for the nation's highest bench, Neil Gorsuch).
One year ago: President Donald Trump said he'd been taking a malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine, and a zinc supplement to protect against the coronavirus despite warnings from his own government that the drug should be administered only in a hospital or research setting. Moderna announced that an experimental vaccine against the coronavirus showed encouraging results in early testing. The World Health Organization agreed to launch an independent probe into how it managed the international response to the coronavirus. A federal judge in Virginia ruled that a salvage firm could retrieve from the wreckage of the Titanic the Marconi wireless telegraph machine that broadcast distress calls. Ken Osmond, the actor best known for playing teenage scoundrel Eddie Haskell on TV's "Leave it to Beaver," died in Los Angeles at 76.
Today's Birthdays: Actor Priscilla Pointer is 97. Actor Robert Morse is 90. Actor Dwayne Hickman is 87. Baseball Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson is 83. Actor Candice Azzara is 80. Bluegrass singer-musician Rodney Dillard (The Dillards) is 79. Baseball Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson is 75. Former Sen. Tom Udall, D-N.M., is 73. Country singer Joe Bonsall (The Oak Ridge Boys) is 73. Rock musician Rick Wakeman (Yes) is 72. Rock singer Mark Mothersbaugh (Devo) is 71. Actor James Stephens is 70. Country singer George Strait is 69. Actor Chow Yun-Fat is 66. International Tennis Hall of Famer Yannick Noah is 61. Rock singer-musician Page Hamilton is 61. Contemporary Christian musician Barry Graul (MercyMe) is 60. Contemporary Christian singer Michael Tait is 55. Singer-actor Martika is 52. Comedian-writer Tina Fey is 51. Rock singer Jack Johnson is 46. Country singer David Nail is 42. Actor Matt Long is 41. Actor Allen Leech is 40. Christian singer Francesca Battistelli is 36. Actor Spencer Breslin is 29. Actor Violett Beane is 25. Actor Hala Finley is 12.
-
Egyptian High School administrators alleged to have been drinking at prom [video included]1TAMMS, Ill. Nearly 30 teachers, parents and one student flocked to Egyptian School Districts board meeting Monday night to debate three administrators' futures at the district. The student along with the parents and teachers alleged...
-
Two killed in Saturday night crash2Two people died in a Jefferson County crash Saturday night. Andrew Sanchez, 28, of Bloomsdale, Missouri, was driving a 2010 Ford Escape eastbound on Route A at about 9:15 p.m., while Karen Crouse, 49, of Hillsboro, Missouri, was eastbound on the...
-
Cape County's COVID numbers improve; still waiting on ARP funds1In the first Cape Girardeau County Commission meeting since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Thursday mask wearing is no longer necessary for those vaccinated for COVID-19, officials discussed how coronavirus figures in...
-
Cape City Council considers budget, pay raises, utility bill increases1The Cape Girardeau City Council heard the initial reading Monday of a proposed 2021-2022 cumulative budget for $70,072,184, a 3.47% increase over this year. Approximately $60 million reflects the operating budget, with an additional $10 million...
-
Water work along Jackson's Main Street could be delayedA planned upgrade of the water lines along several blocks of East Main Street in Jackson may or may not start sometime this fall, according to Kent Peetz, Jackson public works director. Peetz provided a project timeline update during the Jackson...
-
Celebrate Missouri's 200th birthday with bicentennial events, projectsMissouris been through a lot: five wars, 57 governors, countless earthquakes and the revolutionary invention of gooey butter cake. This year marks 200 years of history Missouri has made since it became a state in 1821. To celebrate, the State...
-
Cape County assessor pleased with growing number of e-filingsMore people are filing their personal property assessment lists online than ever before in Cape Girardeau County. And that makes County Assessor Bob Adams smile. We couldnt be happier, he said Monday when he reported an online filing percentage...
-
Tech grant awarded locally for adult ed, literacyA $32,000 grant for the Adult Education and Literacy (AEL) program housed at the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center, 1080 S. Silver Springs Road, has been announced by the Missouri College Access Network. The money, according to MCAN, will...
-
PB attorney charged with witness tampering3POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. A Poplar Bluff defense attorney is facing charges of witness tampering in Dunklin County. Richard Bascom allegedly tried to get his clients son to plead the Fifth Amendment in order to get the client exonerated, according to...
-
Sikeston man arrested in Stoddard Co.A Sikeston, Missouri, man was taken into custody early Sunday morning for alleged driving while intoxicated. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states Jeffrey Massey, 50, was arrested in Stoddard County for alleged DWI, failure to drive on the...
-
Labor shortage causes some restaurants to reduce hours17Hungry patrons of Hamburger Express will have to find somewhere else Sundays to get their hamburger fix. The popular burger joint at 902 William St. in Cape Girardeau is one of many area restaurants that have reduced their hours recently because of...
-
Annual Pucks 4 Paws scores big for Humane Society1"It's roller hockey and puppies ... who doesn't love that?" Cape Area Hockey Commissioner Rob Kearns asked. The third annual Pucks 4 Paws charity event benefiting the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri was held all-day Sunday in the Arena Building...
-
Missouri bicentennial: Truman's legacy and connection to Southeast Missouri1At the 1944 Democratic National Convention, Sen. Harry Truman the Show Me State's only occupant of the White House to-date emerged as President Franklin Delano Roosevelt's surprise choice for vice president. "I think (FDR) knew he was not well...
-
-
Poplar Bluff airport to close temporarily for major overhaulPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. The Poplar Bluff Regional Business Airport will close to all fixed-wing aircraft beginning Wednesday so much-needed repairs can be made to the aging runway. "The asphalt runway is literally crumbling away, and the decision was...
-
3rd annual Pucks 4 Paws fundraiserCape Area Hockey held the 3rd annual Pucks 4 Paws event with the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. The annual adoption event and roller hockey tournament was held at the Arena Building in...
-
-
SEMO Spring 2021 Commencement CeremonySoutheast Missouri State University celebrated the graduation of 1,446 spring and summer graduates in five ceremonies on May 14 and 15, 2021. Ceremonies were held in the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, and approximately 225 graduates participated...
-
-
-
Rotary Club of Cape Girardeau John Blue Academic Excellence RecognitionThe Rotary Club of Cape Girardeau congratulates the following students and their parents with the John Blue Academic Excellence Recognition. n Logan Schwieger, Bruce and Mary Schwieger n Megan Benkendorf, Rod and Sarah Benkendorf n Brock Engert,...
-
Cape Rotary Club recognizes top-performing students from local schoolsMore than 60 years ago, former Southeast Missourian editor John Blue wanted to honor hard-working students who rarely received recognition for their special efforts. Today, the Rotary Club of Cape Girardeau salutes the top 10% of local graduating...
-
Cape County's coronavirus cases top 9,50026Cape Girardeau County's COVID-19 numbers are not changing much week to week, but the virus is stubbornly hanging around. Mark Winkler, the county's emergency management director, updated county commissioners Thursday, saying the county has recorded...
-
SEMO regents raise tuition for fall semester19Tuition and general fees will go up by nearly 8.5% in the upcoming fall semester for in-state undergraduates at Southeast Missouri State University, from $267.50 to $290.50 per credit hour. In its Thursday meeting, the SEMO Board of Regents approved...
-
Cape County officials reaffirm support for peace officers8The presiding Cape Girardeau county commissioner, Clint Tracy, read a proclamation recognizing May 9-15 as Law Enforcement Week and added a few personal thoughts during the commission's meeting Thursday. "This past year has been a tough one for law...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting for 5-17-21City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Public hearings n Hearing to consider a text amendment to Chapter 65 (Zoning), Section 65-30(1) of the Code of Ordinances, relative to application fees for Rezoning, Special...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for May 17Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentations n River Wall Mural Update - Old Town Cape n Update from the Board of Appeals n Building Safety...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 5/17/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from May 13 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
-
Highway 51 in Bollinger County to close for bridge replacementsHighway 51 in Bollinger County to close for bridge replacements Highway 51 in Bollinger County will soon close as contractor crews replace the bridges over Castor River and Castor River Overflow, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation...
-
Mississippi River reopened to traffic at MemphisMEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The U.S. Coast Guard said Friday that river traffic has reopened on the Mississippi River near Memphis, Tennessee, three days after it was closed when a crack was discovered in the Interstate 40 bridge that connects Tennessee and...
-
Most read 5/14/21SoutheastHEALTH announces major multiphase expansion9Calling it the largest expansion project in its nearly 100-year history, SoutheastHEALTH announced plans Thursday for additional growth on its west campus between South Mount Auburn Road and Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau. The multiphase...
-
Most read 5/14/21Broken beam on Miss. bridge could disrupt U.S. economy5Though a routine inspection of Hernando de Soto Bridge over the Mississippi River at Memphis, Tennessee, averted a possible disaster, the situation could potentially wreak havoc economically. Inspectors on Tuesday discovered one of the bridge's...
-
-
-
Respect for Law banquet 2021The annual Respect For Law banquet was held at the Cape Girardeau VFW on Thursday, May 13, 2021, and is sponsored by The Evening Optimist Club of Cape Girardeau. Many awards were given out and the guest speaker of the night was United States marshal...
-
Most read 5/13/21Plenty of gasoline available in area, but it's a fluid situation11Gasoline shortages in several states, caused in part by a supply chain disruption coupled with rising consumer demand, shouldn't affect availability in this area. But gasoline distributors say the situation is fluid and is subject to change....
-
Most read 5/13/21Sikeston man dies in crash; woman arrested for leaving scene3A 30-year-old Sikeston, Misouri, man died in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 on Tuesday afternoon. The Missuri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as Cadarious Buckner. Buckner was southbound near the 87 mile marker when his 2012...
-
Most read 5/12/21Interstate crash kills one2
-
Most read 5/12/21Parson says state will end virus-related federal unemployment benefits22Missouri will follow the lead of several other states and end COVID-19-related federal unemployment benefits. Gov. Mike Parson announced the move, which will take effect at 11:59 p.m. June 12. "From conversations with business owners across the...
-
Most read 5/11/21Hendrickson transforms Southeast Missouri health care5Dr. Karen Hendrickson knew one thing for certain when she graduated from Jackson High School in 1960: She did not want to feed another chicken. Karen grew up on a small farm west of Jackson, and always dreamed of leaving Southeast Missouri to become...