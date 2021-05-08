Condition of Cape's streets

Letter to the Editor

In reference to the Jeff Long article on May 4 on city street conditions at 97% good or fair:

My first thought was this was an April Fool's joke. But that can't be, it's May.

My second thought -- terms like "good" and "fair" are subjective terms. So maybe Ms. Kelly Green and Mr. Casey Brunke have a calibration problem.

I live north of Cape and travel Lexington or West Cape Rock every day. I contend that both of these streets are in terrible condition and have been for three years or more.

If these two streets don't qualify immediately for the funds from Transportation Trust Fund 6, I'm not sure what would.

KEN RUTH, Cape Girardeau