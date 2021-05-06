Meadow Heights Middle School Teacher Receives Grant from WGU Missouri

Sarah Yamnitz, a seventh and eighth grade agriculture teacher at Meadow Heights Middle School in Patton, Mo., received a $50 grant through WGU Missouris Fund My Classroom initiative. The funds will be used by Yamnitz to purchase materials that will allow her to create a unique activity her students can use to simulate grazing situations with cattle or sheep while in a classroom setting. Yamnitz was virtually awarded the grant on May 6.

Through Yamnitzs interactive lesson, students will learn about rangelands by participating in a hands-on activity where they will grow their own grass to represent a beef or sheep ranch. Students will use background concepts in the beginning of the lesson to grow different types of grasses in jiffy pots. Then, they will compare grazing, overgrazing and under-grazed grasses simulated for the rangeland, while also comparing the benefits or difficulties that may appear. Funds for the project will be used by Yamnitz to purchase individual pots for each student and corresponding materials to grow their grass.

The innovative classroom project is one of 55 across Missouri chosen by WGU Missouri to receive funding. The nonprofit, fully online university issued a call in March for K-12 teachers across the state to nominate proposed classroom projects by April 18 for the opportunity to receive full or partial funding through its Fund My Classroom initiative. Yamnitzs proposal is one of almost 400 nominations received statewide. Most grants are being awarded this week in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week.

We were happy to read about all the amazing projects our teachers have planned and are excited we can bring so many to life through our Fund My Classroom initiative, said Dr. Angie Besendorfer, Chancellor of WGU Missouri. This past year has been a challenging one for both teachers and students as they were forced to adapt to new styles of teaching and learning. This initiative is an opportunity for WGU to celebrate teachers and thank them for their dedication to educating and positively impacting their students, while enhancing learning for students  both in and out of the classroom.

To learn more about the Fund My Classroom initiative and the work WGU Missouri is doing to help teachers advance their careers, visit missouri.wgu.edu.

