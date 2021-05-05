Looking for help locating a Silk Screen

More to explore
Parson issues 'return to office' directive7Noting the widespread availability of COVID-19 vaccines, Gov. Mike Parson issued a directive Wednesday calling for all state workers to return to their offices for "in-person" work no later than May 17. The directive also called for all state...
Restorations underway for Bicentennial Mural in downtown CapeIf you had to stay outside through 28 years of erratic Missouri weather, you wouldn't look too great either. The Bicentennial Mural has towered over Broadway and North Fountain Street in Cape Girardeau since 1993. Since then, it has cracked and...
Jackson announces holiday trash collection scheduleThe trash collection schedule in the City of Jackson has been adjusted becauseo of the upcoming Memorial Day observance later this month. Jackson's sanitation department will be closed Memorial Day, May 31. Residential trash normally collected...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 5/6/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from April 29 meeting n Minutes from closed session meeting on April 26 Routine business n Purchase orders n Payroll change forms n Inventory forms...
Cape man sustains injuries in one-vehicle crashA 37-year-old Cape Girardeau man escaped serious injury in a one-vehicle crash on U.S. 60 near Mansfield on Friday. Jeremy Williams was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram pickup when the vehicle left the right side of the roadway, according to a Highway...
Benton woman injured in Scott County crashA 67-year-old Benton, Missouri, woman was injured in a crash north of Sikeston, Missouri, on Tuesday. A Highway Patrol report said Sherry Hoernig was driving a vehicle behind a vehicle being driven by Wendi Limbaugh, 47, of Scott City on U.S. 61...
Cape Girardeau Central students get tutorial in city government1Cape Girardeau Central High School AP (Advanced Placement) Government teacher Marty Vines introduced his class to various Cape Girardeau city officials during a virtual Youth in Government Day event in the high school library Tuesday. Masking is...
City of Cape lifts its mask order16The City of Cape Girardeau lifted its mask mandate effective April 26 for employees and visitors to city offices, while maintaining face coverings are "highly recommended," according to the city's public information manager Nicolette Brennan. Cape...
Southeast Missouri State University and Republic Airways partner to create pilot jobsSoutheast Missouri State University and Republic Airways are taking off on a new partnership to help students find employment and fill the global pilot shortage. Representatives of the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, the City of Cape Girardeau,...
Jackson man surprises family on day of return from Army deployment1Becca Sides hates surprises, but last month, she got one she said she will always cherish. Sides' husband, Brandon is a sergeant in the Army. He served 11 months in Kuwait, and decided to surprise her the day he came home April 23. Becca knew...
City of Cape Girardeau honors longtime employees at their retirementsTwo employees with long service to the city were honored at Monday's Cape Girardeau City Council meeting. Moldenhauer retired May 1 with more than a quarter century of service in the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, beginning her career with the...
Emergency pet care options dwindle throughout regionBefore The Animal Emergency Center closed in 2017, Southeast Missouri pet owners had only one option for emergency pet care in the region. Now, the closest 24-hour emergency pet clinic is in the St. Louis area. When the Animal Emergency Center of...
City Council gets positive report on Cape street conditions27This story is updated. Approximately 97% of Cape Girardeau's streets are either in good or fair condition, the City Council was told Monday. City engineer Kelly Green and assistant Public Works director Casey Brunke told municipal lawmakers there...
Jackson aldermen accept donation, bid for park improvements1The Jackson Board of Aldermen voted unanimously for improvements to two Jackson-area parks at Monday night's meeting. First, the board approved a $70,000 donation from SEMO pickleball club to improve and expand the pickleball courts at Litz Park...
Special Olympics Missouri hosts Cape Spring Games at Central High SchoolMore than 15 agencies and schools from 14 counties participated in the Cape Spring Games hosted by Special Olympics Missouri at Cape Central High School in Cape Girardeau on Monday. Events included track and field competitions such as running,...
Southeast grad, Republic Airways executive, to announce SEMO partnership1A former Southeast Missouri State University student and employee will usher in the school's partnership with her current employer, Republic Airways, today. Lauren McNamara Gaudion, director of corporate communications and public relations for...
Remains were those of dog, not human4Remains thought to be human and found in southeast Cape Girardeau turned out to be those of a dog. According to a release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, bones, tissue, hair and a skull were found by a resident Friday evening near the...
One dead, seven injured in interstate crash2A 17-year-old Cape Girardeau girl died Saturday in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 55. Seven other Cape Girardeau residents were injured in the wreck, which occurred at about 6:20 p.m. near mile marker 113 in the northbound lanes. According to a...
Resource portal now available for Mo. veteransMissouri veterans now have access to a portal serving as an informational tool and service guide to help them find potential benefits and local resources, the Missouri Veterans Commission announced Monday. The guide is a collaborative effort of the...
Sen. Blunt accepting service academy nomination applicationsU.S. Sen. Roy Blunt announced Monday he is accepting applications from Missourians interested in attending service academies. Nominations to the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, U.S. Military Academy and U.S. Naval Academy are...
Slow Food Southeast Missouri off to fast start in Cape1A group of local growers wants to bring Southeast Missouri back to its roots, literally. Slow Food Southeast Missouri, or Slow Food SEMO, launched on Earth Day last month with a mission to educate the region on clean, fair and sustainable foods....
Local News 5/3/21Illinois State Police investigating fatal traffic crash Sunday4A single-vehicle traffic crash early Sunday left one person dead and another with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the Illinois State Police District 12 preliminary investigation, the crash occurred at 2:48 a.m. on westbound Illinois...
Local News 5/3/21Perryville teenager begins training mustang for competition3Almost 60 days ago, a 2 year-old wild horse soon to be named Jade and Kylee Lukefahr, 15, met at a horse holding facility in Illinois where Kylee and her mother, Misty Abbott, were trying to pick a mustang to compete with in Extreme Mustang...
Photo Gallery 5/3/21Special Olympics Missouri Cape Spring Games 2021More than 15 agencies and schools from 14 counties participated in the Cape Spring Games hosted by Special Olympics Missouri at Cape Central High School in Cape Girardeau on Monday, May 3, 2021. Events included track and field competitions such as...
Most read 5/1/21Three injured in seven-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau4Seven vehicles were involved in a crash and three people were transported with moderate injuries Friday afternoon at the intersection of South Kingshighway and State Highway 74. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, Cape Girardeau Police responded to the...
Most read 4/29/21Investigations of shots fired hindered by lack of witnesses12Over the past weekend Cape Girardeau police officers responded to an unusually high number of gunshot reports in the city. Police responded to seven separate reports of shots fired from Friday evening through Monday morning. Of those responses, one...
