Cape Girardeau Evening Lions Club Welcomes New Member

User-submitted story by David Baldwin
Wednesday, May 5, 2021
Cape Girardeau Evening Lions Club Membership Chair Dr. Kory Thoma welcomes Dr. Jacob Leet as a new member to the club at Sedona Bistro. Both Drs. Thoma and Leet are part of the team at Leet EyeCare.

