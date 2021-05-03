Finalists for fall, winter sports announced for 8th annual Semoball Awards
Last week, 105 finalists from 13 sports categories were announced for this years Semoball Awards, the areas top award show for high school sports.
The fall and winter sports categories are football offense, football defense, boys soccer, boys swimming, girls swimming, boys cross country, girls cross country, girls tennis, volleyball, boys basketball, girls basketball, boys wrestling and girls wrestling.
Finalists for spring sports and top awards categories comeback player of the year, coach of the year, sportsmanship award, male and female scholar athletes of the year will be released in early June. Every athlete named a finalist will be up for male and female athlete of the year. The lifetime achievement award recipient will be announced prior to the event and honored at the show.
Last summer, because of the pandemic, the Semoball Awards went virtual. While unable to have 1,000 people packed into the River Campus this summer, we are having an in-person event. This years show, set for July 10, will be held at the Rock N Roll Drive-In in Chaffee, Missouri. Along with the show, which will be shown on the outdoor big screen, there will be food, live music, games and picture opportunities on the red carpet.
Attendance is limited to 250 cars, though multiple people are welcome to come in the same vehicle. Tickets, which are $40, may be purchased online at www.semoball.com/awards. A limited number have been released, with the remaining to be made available when the other finalists are announced. And for those who cant make the live event, the show will be broadcast on the Semoball Facebook page.
Were looking forward to recognizing some of Southeast Missouris top athletes this summer with a first-class, unforgettable tailgate experience. Special thanks to presenting sponsor SoutheastHEALTH, official bank sponsor The Bank of Missouri, and title sponsors SEMO ESPN Radio, rustmedia and the St. Louis Cardinals.
We look forward to seeing you at the eighth annual Semoball Awards.
