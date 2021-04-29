Coalter Insurance Group opens doors in Jackson, Missour

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

05/01/2021

Coalter Insurance Group opens doors in Jackson, Missouri.

Coalter Insurance Group is pleased to announce that they have established a new office in Jackson, Missouri. This represents the third community location for the company. Their new location will be staffed with Jackson natives, alumni, and supporters.

Coalter Insurance Group was founded as a single-broker agency by Ted Coalter in 1985. Today it is a robust company with offices in Cape Girardeau, Perryville, and Jackson. With a dynamic, committed team, they serve clients throughout Southeast Missouri and beyond.

We are absolutely thrilled to have a physical presence in Jackson, said Mike Siebert, a Jackson Alumni and Partner of Coalter Insurance Group. It represents the value we see in the Jackson market. We have many customers here, and there is so much opportunity, so establishing a local office was a logical step.

As a company, Coalter values communities and relationships, added Laura Coalter-Parker, Partner. We believe in supporting causes and organizations that make communities strong. We are so excited to become more involved in Jackson.

From the new office, located at 120 S. Missouri Street, the company will offer an array of insurance services to both commercial and personal clients. Personal lines will include auto, home, life, Medicare supplements and specialty lines for watercraft, RVs, and similar items. From a business standpoint, they will offer a suite of options that includes employee benefits and healthcare, general liability, commercial auto, workers comp, and other commercial lines.

The difference at Coalter is how we build relationships with our clients and the level of personal attention we provide, commented Coalter-Parker, our team has the goal to work hard for our clients every single day."