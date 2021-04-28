Devil Dogs honor local engraver

More to explore
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 4/29/21 meetingApproval of minutes n Minutes from April 26 meeting n Minutes from closed session meeting on April 26 Communications/reports other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding...
-
Investigations of shots fired hindered by lack of witnesses3Over the past weekend Cape Girardeau police officers responded to an unusually high number of gunshot reports in the city. Police responded to seven separate reports of shots fired from Friday evening through Monday morning. Of those responses, one...
-
Cape police spokesman: Violent crime accountability is mandateCape Girardeau police perform better than many of their peers in holding accountable those who commit violent crimes, according to a spokesman for Cape Girardeau Police Department. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, the crime rate in Cape Girardeau is...
-
Survey seeks opinions on maternal, child health needs in Cape CountyIn an effort to better address the health care needs of women and children in Cape Girardeau County, the county's public health center is conducting an online survey to help determine those needs. The survey is funded through a grant from the...
-
First Muddy River Marathon comes to Cape on SaturdayNearly 800 runners are expected in downtown Cape Girardeau this Saturday for the inaugural Muddy River Marathon. Race organizer Brandon Hahs said the response to the race has been overwhelming. "We're floored at the turnout we have received,...
-
-
Saxony student recognized for being in Missouri Scholars 100Saxony Lutheran High School senior Megan Benkendorf was recognized Sunday during a luncheon in Columbia, Missouri, for being selected for the 2021 Missouri Scholars 100, a statewide program honoring 100 of Missouri's top academic students in the...
-
Gordonville Fire Protection District purchases water-rescue equipmentThe Gordonville Fire Protection District utilized a matching MFA Incorporated grant through the MU Fire and Rescue Training Institute to purchase new water-rescue equipment. The new equipment consists of 12 life vests, 75-foot rope throw bags and...
-
Daughters is SEMO's newest 'Music Man'1Jim Daughters will become director of bands at Southeast Missouri State University effective July 1. Daughters, 43, has been the associate director of bands and music education coordinator at Arkansas Tech University in Russellville for the past...
-
Central students fundraise for VFW; grant received for math educationCadets from Cape Girardeau Central High School's Air Force Junior ROTC have raised $1,600 for a veterans' relief fund administered by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3838. The AFJROTC will hold its annual awards presentation at 6 p.m. May 7 in...
-
-
Cape man wanted for child molestation in custodyA man wanted for two counts of child molestation is in custody at the Cape Girardeau County Jail. Richard Ozment, 33, of Cape Girardeau was booked into the jail Tuesday after being arrested in St. Louis, and being held at the St. Louis County...
-
Boil-water advisory near SEMO campus liftedA precautionary boil-water advisory issued Tuesday for parts of Cape Girardeau has been lifted. According to city officials, the advisory was issued due to a water main break and affected nearly 2,000 water customers on or near the Southeast...
-
Boil water advisory issued near SEMO campusA precautionary boil water advisory has been issued as of Tuesday morning for parts of Cape Girardeau in the vicinity of the Southeast Missouri University campus and a number of nearby homes and businesses. The order was issued in response to a "low...
-
Cape County's jobless rate held steady last monthThe jobless rate in Cape Girardeau County remained at 5.3% for the second consecutive month in March, according to the latest data released this week by the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations. The county's unemployment rate is...
-
Cape Girardeau School District to award Jefferson project bid in June10Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass said Tuesday the Board of Education will award the contract for the estimated $11.3 million Jefferson Elementary civic center project at its June 28 meeting. Glass said May 25 is the target...
-
SEMO cyber defense team takes third at midwest regional collegiate competitionSoutheast Missouri State University's cyber defense team has once again added to its list of wins. The team took third place at the virtual Erich J. Spenger Midwest Regional Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition (CCDC) last month. Southeast's team...
-
Alarming amount of false call-outs pushes Cape's new fee program11The City of Cape Girardeau is implementing a new program to reduce the number of false alarms the police and fire departments respond to. According to a news release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the police and fire departments respond...
-
Cape schools to end mask mandate for some students14On May 3, the Cape Girardeau School District will drop its mask mandate until the end of the 2020-2021 year for elementary school children as long as they remain in their same cohorts. However, there will be no change at the secondary level middle...
-
NB I-55 in Cape, Perry counties reducedNorthbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau and Perry counties from mile marker 116 near Oak Ridge to mile marker 132 near Perryville, Missouri will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews overlay the roadway....
-
State's population climbs above 6 million6There were nearly 166,000 more Missourians living in the Show Me State in 2020 than there were in 2010, according to data released Monday by the U.S. Census Bureau. The state's population, the Census Bureau reported, went from 5,988,927 as measured...
-
'Resurgent' Scott City chamber looks to bring in new members1As Southeast Missouri cautiously begins trying to put COVID-19 in the rearview mirror, the leadership of the Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce believes it is positioned for growth post-pandemic. We are resurgent, were providing value and were...
-
Cape County commissioners approve request to advertise for digitizing records1In anticipation of digital imaging service vendors possibly being booked for several years, Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved a request from the Recorder of Deeds' Office to advertise for digitization of records. Cape Girardeau County...
-
Cape Council makes appointments, OKs subdivision plats1Hannah Seesing and Tameka Randle are newly appointed members of the Regional Airport Advisory Board (AAB), following action of the Cape Girardeau City Council this month. Seesing, of Ward 2, will fill the unexpired term of Mark Welker, the Cape...
-
SEMO's spring blood drive successful; $45,000 raised for charity in Greek Week1Southeast Missouri State University reports a March 28 to 31 spring blood drive sponsored by Greek organizations at the school's Student Recreation Center netted 1,011 units. "The American Red Cross said this was the second largest collegiate blood...
-
Most read 4/26/21Cape County parents plan to grant money for IVF through their foundationAfter a few years of trying to conceive, many tests, almost 100 shots of hormones, one surgery, countless visits to doctors in St. Louis and Southeast Missouri and much more, Hayden Tidwell was born in October. Her parents, Katie and Nathan Tidwell,...
-
-
Old barn burns down behind Walmart in Cape Girardeau6An old barn located behind Wal-Mart burned down Friday morning in Cape Girardeau. According to battalion chief Norman Baker, the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded at approximately 11:13 a.m. to a report of black smoke from behind Wal-Mart....
-
Local guys take pride in 'man cave' spaces, memorabiliaWhile some people may have a man cave in which they go to seclude themselves, a few men from Southeast Missouri use theirs to show off collections and share the space with others. Mark Ruark of Cape Girardeau uses his cave to display his collection...
-
Remains identified of missing woman; suspect arrested in Bollinger CountyBollinger County authorities have identified human remains found in the county and arrested a man in connection with the case. The remains were identified as those of Jennifer Porzeinski, missing from Madison County, Missouri. Porzeinski had been...
-
Most read 4/22/21Hovis votes 'no,' Missouri House OKs daylight saving bill15The Missouri Senate has until the close of the current legislative session May 14 to act on a bill approved this week in the state House making daylight saving time (DST) permanent. Sen. Holly Rehder (R-27/Scott City) told the Southeast Missourian...
-
Most read 4/21/21Rural King confirms plans for Cape Girardeau store1Rural King, a general merchandise "farm and home" retailer, plans to open a location in the former Toys R Us building near the intersection of William Street and South Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau. "I can tell you we have acquired the...
-
Most read 4/20/21Person extracted from submerged car confirmed dead2A person who was pulled from a submerged vehicle Friday afternoon has been confirmed deceased. Cape Girardeau fire and police departments responded at approximately 1:40 p.m. to a report of a vehicle submerged in a pond near the intersection of...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.