*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
E-Edition
Southeast Missourian

Cannon Fire Returns to Fort D

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Bill Eddleman
Sunday, April 25, 2021
Reenactors from the Turner Brigade were able to fire the 3-inch ordnance rifle on Saturday, April 24, for the first time since September 2019 at Fort D Historic Site in Cape Girardeau. Over 100 visitors dropped in for the spring muster event on April 24-25.

Comments