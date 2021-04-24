Prayer 4-25-21

More to explore
Welcome home: Jackson veteran surprises daughters at school return4Ella and Kingsley Lathum went to St. Paul Lutheran School on Friday thinking they would finally see their father, Sgt. Carl Lathum, return from military service in Kuwait after the school day was over. Little did they know, he was waiting in the...
Old barn burns down behind Walmart in Cape GirardeauAn old barn located behind Wal-Mart burned down Friday morning in Cape Girardeau. According to battalion chief Norman Baker, the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded at approximately 11:13 a.m. to a report of black smoke from behind Wal-Mart....
Cape Co. virus hospitalizations tick upCOVID-19 numbers in Cape Girardeau County continue to hold fairly steady, but hospitalizations for the virus ticked up a bit Friday morning. Officials with the county's public health center said six virus-related hospitalizations were reported in...
Caruthersville man sentenced to prison in methamphetamine caseU.S. District Judge Matthew Schelp sentenced Bobby Black to 77 months in prison Friday. The 46-year-old Caruthersville, Missouri, resident pleaded guilty in November to six counts of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, one of the counts being...
Rehder opposed to Medicaid funds expansion2State Sen. Holly Rehder said Friday she is not in favor of funding Medicaid expansion. "I was elected to represent the people of Southeast Missouri (who) rejected expansion soundly," the first-term Republican senator said, adding, "under the current...
Remains identified of missing woman; suspect arrested in Bollinger CountyBollinger County authorities have identified human remains found in the county and arrested a man in connection with the case. The remains were identified as those of Jennifer Porzeinski, missing from Madison County, Missouri. Porzeinski had been...
I-55 in Perry, Ste. Genevieve counties reduced for core drillingI-55 in Perry, Ste. Genevieve counties reduced for core drilling Northbound and southbound Interstate 55 in Perry and Ste. Genevieve counties will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews...
Bloomfield woman charged in death of childBLOOMFIELD, Mo. -- A Bloomfield, Missouri, woman has been charged in the death of a young child. According to a release from James D. Dew, director of Bloomfield Public Safety, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of N. Miller in Bloomfield on...
Cape FD responds to structure fireCape Girardeau Fire Department personnel responded to a structure fire shortly after 11 a.m. Friday. The structure, located off Robin Lane, appeared to be agricultural in nature and was engulfed in flames as firefighters tried to contain the blaze.
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 4/26/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from April 22 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
Haskin introduced as Cape's incoming city manager6Kenneth Haskin took the podium in the Cape Girardeau City Council chambers Thursday and said he is glad to become the ninth manager of Missouri's 16th largest municipality. "This is a great day personally and professionally and I am humbled and...
Cape Girardeau School Board is looking to Jefferson civic center plan bid day2Kyle McDonald, who won reelection earlier this month to the Cape Girardeau School Board of Education, will also keep his role as board president by vote of the newly-configured panel on April 15. McDonald said Thursday he expects the upcoming bid...
Vote clears way for TIF project consideration6Cape Girardeau's Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Commission unanimously approved a resolution Thursday calling for the reactivation of a targeted redevelopment zone in the city's downtown district. If approved by the Cape Girardeau City Council, the...
Missing Madison County woman found dead in Bollinger County; suspect is in custodyA missing woman from Madison County was found dead Monday in Bollinger County. According to a news release, the Bollinger County Sheriff's Office received information in reference to a missing woman from Madison County. Bollinger County sheriff's...
Group seeks public opinions on community college project10Do you believe there's a need for a community college in the Cape Girardeau region? If so, what courses and skills should be taught that perhaps aren't available now? A group interested in starting a community college here wants to know what you...
Local Homeland Security Response Team conducts training at water treatment plantThe Southeast Missouri Homeland Security Response Team which comprises firefighters from the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, Jackson Fire Rescue and the Sikeston Department of Public Safety in conjunction with Alliance Water Resources conducted...
Hovis votes 'no,' Missouri House OKs daylight saving bill15The Missouri Senate has until the close of the current legislative session May 14 to act on a bill approved this week in the state House making daylight saving time (DST) permanent. Sen. Holly Rehder (R-27/Scott City) told the Southeast Missourian...
Park Day returns Saturday in Cape, Jackson after a 2020 shutout2Municipal officials in Cape Girardeau and Jackson hope for good weather Saturday as both cities stage their first park cleanup day since 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic. Friends of the Parks Day and the Great Cape Cleanup, the annual park...
Charleston woman receives Woman of the Year Award1Sheryl Lynette Branch-Maxwell, also known as Ms. Sherry, was named the recipient of the Women Legislators of Missouri's 2021 DeVerne Lee Calloway Woman of the Year Award. State Rep. Jamie Burger (R-148/Benton) nominated Branch-Maxwell of Charleston,...
Loria and Scott Chaddon: Artists inspired by time and creativityLoria Chaddon's life was changed when she was 12 or 13 years old and had to take a photo of two of her cousins. "They were wearing shirts at the time that said, 'I'm Adam, he's Alan' on the back and vice versa. They actually died in a fire the next...
Most read 4/21/21Rural King confirms plans for Cape Girardeau store1Rural King, a general merchandise "farm and home" retailer, plans to open a location in the former Toys R Us building near the intersection of William Street and South Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau. "I can tell you we have acquired the...
Photo Gallery 4/21/21Homeland Security Response Team trainingMembers of various surrounding area fire departments, the Cape Girardeau Water Division/Alliance Water Resources and the Homeland Security Response Team practiced a response to a chlorine gas leak at the Cape Rock Water Treatment Plant in Cape...
Former City manager of Texarkana hired for same post in Cape16This story is updated. Calling him a "perfect fit" for the job, Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox announced Monday the hiring of Kenneth Haskin as the municipality's next city manager. Haskin, most recently the city manager of Texarkana, Arkansas, has...
Suspect in LDS fire identified, charged with hate crime4The man arrested for allegedly setting fire Sunday evening to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Cape Girardeau has been charged with a hate crime. According to Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker, Christopher...
Person extracted from submerged car confirmed dead1A person who was pulled from a submerged vehicle Friday afternoon has been confirmed deceased. Cape Girardeau fire and police departments responded at approximately 1:40 p.m. to a report of a vehicle submerged in a pond near the intersection of...
Most read 4/19/21Checking out the Sears, Toys R Us rumors7There's been some recent buzz on social media and I've been asked several times in the past couple of weeks about the status of two vacant properties in Cape Girardeau and whether they might soon be occupied. While rumors are typically not worth...
Most read 4/17/21Two arrested following alleged altercation behind Subway in Cape Girardeau14Cape Girardeau police arrested two suspects following an alleged altercation and shots fired behind Subway on Broadway Street. According to officer Rich McCall, Cape Girardeau police responded to a call of a fight in progress with shots fired. Upon...