2020-21 Senior Bowling League Season Results

The Young at Heart Senior Bowling League ended their league year with a Pot Luck lunch and awards presentation at Jackson Lanes on Wednesday April 21st.

After playoff games determined overall 1st place team from the two half season winning teams, awards for individual and team efforts were presented.

2020-2021 placements:

1st place team was Alley Kats whose members were Shelby Gilmore, Jane McDowell, Marilyn Landewee and Gary Welter. 2nd place team was Happy Four whose members were Theresa Howard, Verne Hutson, Sam Conrad and Richard Reinheimer.

Mens Individual Results: High Average-Steven Schreiner, 2nd High Average-PeWee Rhodes, High Scratch game-Pewee Rhodes, High Scratch Series-Stanley Hahn, High Handicap Game-Verne Hutson, High Handicap Series-Dick Brown, and Most Improved-Chester Butler.

Womens Individual results: High Average-Ann Lincoln, 2nd High Average-Karen Murphy, High Scratch Game-Marie Hoffmeister, High Scratch Series-Karen Murphy, High Handicap Game-Judy Douma, High Handicap Series-Theresa Howard and Most Improved-Theresa Howard.

The Young at Heart Senior Bowling League is a non-sanctioned mixed league of bowlers age 50 or older. Each 4 member team must have a minimum of one man and/or one woman with remaining members either gender. The League bowls on Wednesday afternoon at 1:00 pm for 31 weeks. The 21-22 season begins on August 25 at Jackson Lanes. Anyone interested in learning more about the league or bowling this Fall may contact Marilyn Landewee, president at 573-579-0613 or Eddie Craft, owner of Jackson Lanes at 573-243-2303. This is a perfect league for those who used to bowl years ago and want to start again or anyone wanting a little exercise and a place to meet new people. All skill levels are welcome.