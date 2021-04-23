Cape, Jackson seeking volunteers for park clean-up days

Editorial

If you enjoy being outdoors and helping beautify our community, there are a couple opportunities Saturday to help in Cape Girardeau and Jackson.

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department and Keep Cape Beautiful Committee are hosting Friends of the Parks Day and the Great Cape Cleanup from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Volunteers are encouraged to come to Capaha Park shelter No. 3 at 8:30 in the morning. You can also register in advance at cityofcapegirardeau.org/departments/parks/special_events/friends_of_the_park.

Volunteers will help with plantings, spreading mulch and litter pick-up. Lunch and a T-shirt will be provided to volunteers at the end. Julia Jones, the Cape Parks and Recreation director, said they're hoping for 300 to 400 volunteers.

In Jackson a similar effort will be underway. Volunteers are encouraged to show up at 8 a.m. near Pavilion 1 in the Jackson City Park. Breakfast and T-shirts will be provided.

"This event is a great opportunity for the community to help clean and beautify the park," Shane Anderson, director of the parks department, told the Southeast Missourian. "Residents, businesses and service groups are welcome."

The parks in this area are wonderful amenities. From trails and ponds to pavilions and ballfields, along with plenty of playground equipment, there's plenty to enjoy. These clean-up days are great events to support and are important as we seek to keep these spaces shining.