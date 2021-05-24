SADI continues to help more people with more services

SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence, Inc (SADI) became a nonprofit Center for Independent Living in 1993. The center has grown from three employees to more than 30 office staff and approximately 100 field staff who provide in-home personal care.

In 2020, SADI opened SADI CARES Day Habilitation Program for individuals over the age of 18 with developmental disabilities. And in January, they started employment services through the Department of Mental Health and opened the SADI Therapy Clinic where behavioral and applied behavior analysis therapies are offered to children and adults.

Donna Thompson, executive director, said she is most proud of the culture and environment at SADI.

I want SADI to be inclusive for everyone, Thompson said. Its a safe place where those living with a disability can come and get their needs met. We have so many different programs and resources to offer individuals to help them live and function independently.

SADIs mission: To make sure everyone, regardless of their disability has the right to be as active and independent as they choose to be in their own home and in their community.

The organization is one of 22 Centers for Independent Living in Missouri. Every county in the state is covered by a center.