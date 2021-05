Lutheran Home navigated pandemic by staying strong together

In 1972, the Lutheran Home’s 36-acre campus began with the mindset of caring for seniors in the area.

Through the years the campus has grown and added two assisted living facilities, a huge retirement community in Saxony Village, its very own home health and hospice agency, a memory care unit and a rehab-to-home unit called Providence Place.

Taking care of their residents is the No. 1 priority, and providing a great work place for the nearly 450 employees is how they keep that a priority.

The COVID crisis has been hard on everyone everywhere, but especially those living and working in health care communities. Visiting by phone, through glass or windows was a huge part of 2020. It was devastating, but together they made it through and are now reunited with residents’ family and friends once again.

The campus stayed strong for their residents, their families and each other as co-workers and friends. The Lutheran Home was voted No. 1 People’s Choice for every facility on campus as well as Best in Senior Living.

“Staying strong together and employees being the heroes is the key to all the success the Lutheran Home campus continues to achieve,” said Melody Harpur, director of marketing and community development.