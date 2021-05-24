Lutheran Home navigated pandemic by staying strong together

In 1972, the Lutheran Homes 36-acre campus began with the mindset of caring for seniors in the area.

Through the years the campus has grown and added two assisted living facilities, a huge retirement community in Saxony Village, its very own home health and hospice agency, a memory care unit and a rehab-to-home unit called Providence Place.

Taking care of their residents is the No. 1 priority, and providing a great work place for the nearly 450 employees is how they keep that a priority.

The COVID crisis has been hard on everyone everywhere, but especially those living and working in health care communities. Visiting by phone, through glass or windows was a huge part of 2020. It was devastating, but together they made it through and are now reunited with residents family and friends once again.

The campus stayed strong for their residents, their families and each other as co-workers and friends. The Lutheran Home was voted No. 1 Peoples Choice for every facility on campus as well as Best in Senior Living.

Staying strong together and employees being the heroes is the key to all the success the Lutheran Home campus continues to achieve, said Melody Harpur, director of marketing and community development.