SoutheastHEALTH: Steadfast in our commitment to provide exceptional health care

This year has been a challenge of epic proportions because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the hurdles 2020 put in front of us, SoutheastHEALTH has remained steadfast in its commitment to positively impact the health and wellness of the region.

A key component of that commitment is access to care. Southeast Health has continued to position high quality, low cost health care services across the region with the addition of primary care clinics in Jackson and New Madrid and expansion of specialty clinics in Dexter to include orthopedics and occupational medicine.

Earlier this year, Southeast Health officially opened the new Southeast Behavioral Hospital in partnership with Universal Health Services, bringing critically needed behavioral health services to the region.

COVID-19 response

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, SoutheastHEALTH has been at the forefront in helping keep our communities safe. In December, Southeast was one of a handful of hospitals in Missouri to be designated a pre-positioning site for the vaccine and was the first in the region to receive and distribute the vaccine to qualified recipients. That designation was based on SoutheastHEALTHs proactive investment in the ultracold storage units required for the Pfizer vaccine and its expansive outreach lab footprint that serves over 680 clients in 10 states across the southern U.S. SoutheastHEALTHs Lab was also the first in the region to obtain advanced testing capabilities for COVID-19.

To date, they have given over 26,000 COVID-19 vaccinations, and look forward to continuing to expand vaccination efforts as new eligibility tiers open.

National accolades

Southeast Health was proud to be recognized as a recipient of an A award in the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction citing our achievement in providing safer health care. They also were honored, for the ninth consecutive year, to be the recipient of the American College of Cardiologys NCDR Chest Pain  MI Registry Platinum Performance Award. The American Heart Association recognized Southeast with its Get With the Guidelines Heart Failure Gold-Plus Quality Achievement Award, assuring the heart failure patients receive the most appropriate treatment. Southeast Health continues to be the regions only Comprehensive Cardiac Center. This distinction recognizes Southeasts heart program for its comprehensive, patient-centered approach to care and commitment to excellence.

Most recently, Newsweek recognized Southeast Hospital as a Top Maternity Care Hospital. This distinction recognizes facilities that have provided exceptional care to mothers, newborns and families, as verified by the Leapfrog Hospital Surveys rigorous standards for maternity care excellence. Southeast is one of only three Missouri hospitals, and the only Southeast Missouri hospital, to earn this honor.

At SoutheastHEALTH, we are dedicated to providing all those we serve excellent, compassionate care, SoutheastHEALTH president and CEO Kenneth Bateman said. We will always be right here, by your side.