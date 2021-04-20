First Holy Communion at Guardian Angel Church

Sunday, April 18 was the date of the First Holy Communion for 8 members of Guardian Angel Parish in Oran, MO. The 5 boys and 3 girls have been preparing for this sacrament since August, when school resumed. Mrs. Michelle Priggel prepared the students of Guardian Angel School. Mrs. Pat Moore prepared the students of the PSR program. The students making First Communion were Chloe Hahn, Elaina Hahn, Reeve Keller, Liam LeGrand, Dylan Levan, Sadler Mattingly, Harper Tyra, & Reagan Tyra. The sacrament of the Eucharist was bestowed upon the 8 children by Fr. Joseph Kelly at the 10 am Mass at Guardian Angel Church.

Congratulations to our First Communicants on receiving this wonderful sacrament.