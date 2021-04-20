Prayer 4-20-21

More to explore
Former City manager of Texarkana hired for same post in CapeThis story is updated. Calling him a "perfect fit" for the job, Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox announced Monday the hiring of Kenneth Haskin as the municipality's next city manager. Haskin, most recently the city manager of Texarkana, Arkansas, has...
Suspect in LDS fire identified, charged with hate crime2The man arrested for allegedly setting fire Sunday evening to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Cape Girardeau has been charged with a hate crime. According to Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker, Christopher...
Cape man booked at county jail for December shootingA Cape Girardeau man was booked Sunday evening at the Cape Girardeau County Jail after being arrested for allegedly shooting a man Dec. 26. Caleb Harris, 18, is being charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action for a shooting that...
Person extracted from submerged car confirmed deadA person who was pulled from a submerged vehicle Friday afternoon has been confirmed deceased. Cape Girardeau fire and police departments responded at approximately 1:40 p.m. to a report of a vehicle submerged in a pond near the intersection of...
Jackson aldermen approve rezoning request in split voteThe Jackson Board of Aldermen voted 6-2 Monday night to approve rezoning of nearly four acres along the west side of South Old Orchard Road, clearing the way for construction of a dozen duplexes on the property. The rezoning request from R-2,...
Cape Girardeau police investigating two instances of shots fired SaturdayCape Girardeau police responded to two instances of possible shots fired Saturday night. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, officers responded to a report of shots fired at 9:16 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of South Ellis and Walnut streets. Upon...
Long-term COVID-19 effects include foods smelling, tasting rotten4COVID-19 has made its way through the United States for more than a year, but there is still much unknown about the virus long-term or lingering effects. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some patients who have been...
Cape Central Air Force JROTC commemorate Bataan Death March4Cadets in Cape Girardeau Central High School Air Force Junior ROTC walked 7 miles Saturday to commemorate the Bataan Death March that took place during World War II. This is their first year for the commemorative march. According to retired Air...
Cape City Council hires next city manager7Mayor Bob Fox confirmed to the Southeast Missourian on Sunday that the Cape Girardeau City Council has hired a city manager to succeed Scott Meyer, who plans to retire in June. The selection, Fox said, will be revealed during the councils...
SEMO to host 10th annual Power of Women Luncheon as Digital SummitEmpowered women, empower women. This phrase recently became a popular slogan in the fight for womens equality around the world, often seen on social media, stressing the importance of women supporting each other...
SEMO Port loop track construction progressingCape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce members received an update on the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority's upgrades to the SEMO Port during the monthly First Friday Coffee last week. "[SEMO Ports] are important here, and to the rest of...
Local News 4/18/21U.S. Rep. Jason Smith plans fundraiser at Trump's resort26JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, who is considering running for the U.S. Senate, plans to hold a fundraising event at former President Donald Trumps Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. An invitation to the April 30 event lists Missouri...
Photo Gallery 4/18/21Fire at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day SaintsFire departments from the surrounding area responded to a third alarm fire at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Cape Girardeau on Sunday night. According to stake president at the church Kevin Dickson, he was told no one was hurt...
Photo Gallery 4/18/21Kelly High School Prom 2021These images, provided courtesy of Lindsey Limbaugh, were taken by Kelly High School principal Dan Hecht and parent Terri Stuckey at Kelly High School's 2021 prom. This year's theme for the annual end-of-the-semester formal was Rustic Romance, held...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 4/19/21City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Approval of minutes n Minutes of Regular Meeting of 4/5/2021 Financial affairs n City collector's report n City clerk's and treasurer's reports Action items Power, Light, and...
Two arrested following alleged altercation behind Subway in Cape Girardeau14Cape Girardeau police arrested two suspects following an alleged altercation and shots fired behind Subway on Broadway Street. According to officer Rich McCall, Cape Girardeau police responded to a call of a fight in progress with shots fired. Upon...
Despite extension, Cape County tax preparer says most have filedJackson's Odie Lingle has been preparing income tax returns for most of his adult life and said Friday the vast majority of his office's clients have already filed -- despite the federal government and State of Missouri extending the deadline to do...
Person pulled from submerged vehicle1A person was pulled Friday afternoon from a vehicle that had submerged in a pond near the intersection of Prospect Drive and Scenic Drive. According to fire chief Randy Morris, Cape Girardeau Fire and Police Departments responded at approximately...
COVID-19 death reported in Cape Co.14Cape Girardeau County health officials reported the county's 134 COVID-19 death Friday. The patient was in the 80-89 age bracket, according to the county's public health center. The virus-related death was the first since early March. County...
Saxony Lutheran High School lifts mask requirements4Wearing a face covering is now completely optional for students at Saxony Lutheran High School. Saxony principal Mark Ruark said the school had made the decision to relax its mask policy Friday. "We haven't had a student quarantined for COVID since...
Ste. Genevieve police officer airlifted following Molotov cocktail attack5A Ste. Genevieve police officer was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital after being attacked with a Molotov cocktail overnight. According to a social media post made by Ste. Genevieve police chief Eric Bennett, the officer was responding to a peace...
Awards presented at annual CPSEMO breakfastThe Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri (CPSEMO) held its 32nd annual breakfast Friday at the Osage Center to highlight its work in the previous year and those who helped achieve it. According to the 2020 CPSEMO Annual Report, through its...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 4-19-21Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentation n Update from the Cape Girardeau Airport Board Communications/reports n City Council staff Items...
Photo Gallery 4/17/21Cape Central Air Force JROTC commemorate Bataan Death MarchCape Central High School Air Force JROTC cadets walked seven miles on Saturday, April 17, 2021, to commemorate the Bataan Death March that took place during World War II, and plans to walk the same seven miles on Sunday. This is their first year...
Local News 4/16/21Mask wearing cordially discussed by health board; trustees sworn in57For new Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center board member Eric Becking, the wearing of face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic should be a matter of personal choice. Becking, a Cape Girardeau chiropractic physician who was narrowly elected to...
Photo Gallery 4/16/21Cape Fire and Police respond to water rescueFrom reporting by J.C. Reeves: A person was pulled Friday afternoon from a vehicle that had submerged in a pond near the intersection of Prospect Drive and Scenic Drive. According to fire chief Randy Morris, Cape Girardeau Fire and Police...
Grandstand entertainment for SEMO District Fair announced15The SEMO District Fair's Grandstand entertainment has been announced. This year's concert lineup for the fair, which will be held from Sept. 11 through 18 at Arena Park, will be Christian singer Zach Williams, who is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m....
SEMO alumna, community advocate announces bid for Senate5A Southeast Missouri State University alumna and community advocate announced Wednesday her intention to run for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Roy Blunt. Beverly "Lady B" Logan of St. Louis, a 1978 Southeast graduate, said she plans to...
The Anvil Saloon and Restaurant provides great food and atmosphere2Spring has sprung! Flowers are blooming, we have had some beautiful bright sunny days and, God willing, we have many more ahead. My recent foodie adventure location is one you will want to jot down or make a mental note of for the next time you are...
Most read 4/14/21Marquand man charged with additional sex crimes2A Marquand, Missouri, man in custody at the Cape Girardeau County Jail has been charged with new alleged sexual abuse crimes. Joseph Jones, 51, is newly charged with second-degree statutory sodomy and incest from an incident that allegedly occurred...
