Today in History
Today is Monday, April 26, the 116th day of 2021. There are 249 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On April 26, 1986, an explosion and fire at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine caused radioactive fallout to begin spewing into the atmosphere. (Dozens of people were killed in the immediate aftermath of the disaster while the long-term death toll from radiation poisoning is believed to number in the thousands.)
On this date:
In 1607, English colonists went ashore at present-day Cape Henry, Virginia, on an expedition to establish the first permanent English settlement in the Western Hemisphere.
In 1865, John Wilkes Booth, the assassin of President Abraham Lincoln, was surrounded by federal troops near Port Royal, Virginia, and killed.
In 1913, Mary Phagan, a 13-year-old worker at a Georgia pencil factory, was strangled; Leo Frank, the factory superintendent, was convicted of her murder and sentenced to death. (Frank's death sentence was commuted, but he was lynched by an anti-Semitic mob in 1915.)
In 1933, Nazi Germany's infamous secret police, the Gestapo, was created.
In 1945, Marshal Henri Philippe Petain, the head of France's Vichy government during World War II, was arrested.
In 1968, the United States exploded beneath the Nevada desert a 1.3 megaton nuclear device called "Boxcar."
In 1977, the legendary nightclub Studio 54 had its opening night in New York.
In 1989, actor-comedian Lucille Ball died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles at age 77.
In 1994, voting began in South Africa's first all-race elections, resulting in victory for the African National Congress and the inauguration of Nelson Mandela as president.
In 2000, Vermont Gov. Howard Dean signed the nation's first bill allowing same-sex couples to form civil unions.
In 2009, the United States declared a public health emergency as more possible cases of swine flu surfaced from Canada to New Zealand; officials in Mexico City closed everything from concerts to sports matches to churches in an effort to stem the spread of the virus.
In 2018, Bill Cosby was convicted of drugging and molesting Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia mansion in 2004; it was the first big celebrity trial of the #MeToo era and completed the spectacular downfall of a comedian who broke racial barriers on his way to TV superstardom. (Cosby was later sentenced to three to 10 years in prison.)
Ten years ago: Phoebe Snow, a singer, guitarist and songwriter whose song "Poetry Man" was a defining hit of the 1970s, died in Edison, New Jersey.
Five years ago: Republican Donald Trump roared to victory in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Rhode Island while Democrat Hillary Clinton prevailed in four of those states, ceding Rhode Island to Bernie Sanders.
One year ago: Children in Spain were allowed to go outside and play for the first time in six weeks as European countries moved to ease their coronavirus lockdowns and reopen their economies. Italy recorded its lowest 24-hour death toll from the virus since mid-March. China's state-run media said hospitals in Wuhan, the original epicenter of the virus, no longer had any COVID-19 patients.
Today's Birthdays: Actor-comedian Carol Burnett is 88. R&B singer Maurice Williams is 83. Songwriter-musician Duane Eddy is 83. Singer Bobby Rydell is 79. Rock musician Gary Wright is 78. Actor Nancy Lenehan is 68. Actor Giancarlo Esposito is 63. Rock musician Roger Taylor (Duran Duran) is 61. Actor Joan Chen is 60. Rock musician Chris Mars is 60. Actor-singer Michael Damian is 59. Actor Jet Li (lee) is 58. Actor-comedian Kevin James is 56. Author and former U.S. Poet Laureate Natasha Trethewey is 55. Actor Marianne Jean-Baptiste is 54. Rapper T-Boz (TLC) is 51. Former first lady Melania Trump is 51. Actor Shondrella Avery is 50. Actor Simbi Kali is 50. Country musician Jay DeMarcus (Rascal Flatts) is 50. Rock musician Jose Pasillas (Incubus) is 45. Actor Jason Earles is 44. Actor Leonard Earl Howze is 44. Actor Amin Joseph is 44. Actor Tom Welling is 44. Actor Pablo Schreiber is 43. Actor Nyambi Nyambi is 42. Actor Jordana Brewster is 41. Actor Stana Katic is 41. Actor Marnette Patterson is 41. Actor Channing Tatum is 41. Americana/roots singer-songwriter Lilly Hiatt is 37. Actor Emily Wickersham is 37. Actor Aaron Weeks is 35. Electro pop musician James Sunderland (Frenship) is 34. New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is 29.
Local News 4/26/21Cape County parents plan to grant money for IVF through their foundationAfter a few years of trying to conceive, many tests, almost 100 shots of hormones, one surgery, countless visits to doctors in St. Louis and Southeast Missouri and much more, Hayden Tidwell was born in October. Her parents, Katie and Nathan Tidwell,...
Rehder opposed to Medicaid funds expansion13State Sen. Holly Rehder said Friday she is not in favor of funding Medicaid expansion. "I was elected to represent the people of Southeast Missouri (who) rejected expansion soundly," the first-term Republican senator said, adding, "under the current...
Welcome home: Jackson veteran surprises daughters at school return7Ella and Kingsley Lathum went to St. Paul Lutheran School on Friday thinking they would finally see their father, Sgt. Carl Lathum, return from military service in Kuwait after the school day was over. Little did they know, he was waiting in the...
Old barn burns down behind Walmart in Cape Girardeau6An old barn located behind Wal-Mart burned down Friday morning in Cape Girardeau. According to battalion chief Norman Baker, the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded at approximately 11:13 a.m. to a report of black smoke from behind Wal-Mart....
Cape Co. virus hospitalizations tick up6COVID-19 numbers in Cape Girardeau County continue to hold fairly steady, but hospitalizations for the virus ticked up a bit Friday morning. Officials with the county's public health center said six virus-related hospitalizations were reported in...
Caruthersville man sentenced to prison in methamphetamine caseU.S. District Judge Matthew Schelp sentenced Bobby Black to 77 months in prison Friday. The 46-year-old Caruthersville, Missouri, resident pleaded guilty in November to six counts of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, one of the counts being...
Remains identified of missing woman; suspect arrested in Bollinger CountyBollinger County authorities have identified human remains found in the county and arrested a man in connection with the case. The remains were identified as those of Jennifer Porzeinski, missing from Madison County, Missouri. Porzeinski had been...
I-55 in Perry, Ste. Genevieve counties reduced for core drillingI-55 in Perry, Ste. Genevieve counties reduced for core drilling Northbound and southbound Interstate 55 in Perry and Ste. Genevieve counties will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews...
Bloomfield woman charged in death of childBLOOMFIELD, Mo. -- A Bloomfield, Missouri, woman has been charged in the death of a young child. According to a release from James D. Dew, director of Bloomfield Public Safety, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of N. Miller in Bloomfield on...
Cape FD responds to structure fireCape Girardeau Fire Department personnel responded to a structure fire shortly after 11 a.m. Friday. The structure, located off Robin Lane, appeared to be agricultural in nature and was engulfed in flames as firefighters tried to contain the blaze.
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 4/26/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from April 22 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
Haskin introduced as Cape's incoming city manager6Kenneth Haskin took the podium in the Cape Girardeau City Council chambers Thursday and said he is glad to become the ninth manager of Missouri's 16th largest municipality. "This is a great day personally and professionally and I am humbled and...
Cape Girardeau School Board is looking to Jefferson civic center plan bid day2Kyle McDonald, who won reelection earlier this month to the Cape Girardeau School Board of Education, will also keep his role as board president by vote of the newly-configured panel on April 15. McDonald said Thursday he expects the upcoming bid...
Vote clears way for TIF project consideration6Cape Girardeau's Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Commission unanimously approved a resolution Thursday calling for the reactivation of a targeted redevelopment zone in the city's downtown district. If approved by the Cape Girardeau City Council, the...
Missing Madison County woman found dead in Bollinger County; suspect is in custodyA missing woman from Madison County was found dead Monday in Bollinger County. According to a news release, the Bollinger County Sheriff's Office received information in reference to a missing woman from Madison County. Bollinger County sheriff's...
Group seeks public opinions on community college project10Do you believe there's a need for a community college in the Cape Girardeau region? If so, what courses and skills should be taught that perhaps aren't available now? A group interested in starting a community college here wants to know what you...
Local Homeland Security Response Team conducts training at water treatment plantThe Southeast Missouri Homeland Security Response Team which comprises firefighters from the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, Jackson Fire Rescue and the Sikeston Department of Public Safety in conjunction with Alliance Water Resources conducted...
Hovis votes 'no,' Missouri House OKs daylight saving bill15The Missouri Senate has until the close of the current legislative session May 14 to act on a bill approved this week in the state House making daylight saving time (DST) permanent. Sen. Holly Rehder (R-27/Scott City) told the Southeast Missourian...
Park Day returns Saturday in Cape, Jackson after a 2020 shutout2Municipal officials in Cape Girardeau and Jackson hope for good weather Saturday as both cities stage their first park cleanup day since 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic. Friends of the Parks Day and the Great Cape Cleanup, the annual park...
Cape Girardeau pastor, local NAACP president react to the Chauvin verdict14This story is updated. The vice president of the Pastoral Assembly of Cape Girardeau, pastor Adrian Taylor Jr., did not mince words after hearing Derek Chauvin had been convicted on all counts in the May 25 death of George Floyd Jr. "I'll be very...
Rural King confirms plans for Cape Girardeau store1Rural King, a general merchandise "farm and home" retailer, plans to open a location in the former Toys R Us building near the intersection of William Street and South Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau. "I can tell you we have acquired the...
Red Star Church property sold to local developer4The Red Star Baptist Church property, a landmark on North Main Street in Cape Girardeau, has been sold to a local property development company. Landmark Lodging LLC confirmed Monday it has completed acquisition of the main church building, 1301 N....
Former City manager of Texarkana hired for same post in Cape16This story is updated. Calling him a "perfect fit" for the job, Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox announced Monday the hiring of Kenneth Haskin as the municipality's next city manager. Haskin, most recently the city manager of Texarkana, Arkansas, has...
Suspect in LDS fire identified, charged with hate crime4The man arrested for allegedly setting fire Sunday evening to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Cape Girardeau has been charged with a hate crime. According to Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker, Christopher...
Person extracted from submerged car confirmed dead1A person who was pulled from a submerged vehicle Friday afternoon has been confirmed deceased. Cape Girardeau fire and police departments responded at approximately 1:40 p.m. to a report of a vehicle submerged in a pond near the intersection of...
