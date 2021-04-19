Youth Extreme Mustang Makeover

-
Local News 4/20/21Suspect in LDS fire identified, charged with hate crime2The man arrested for allegedly setting fire Sunday evening to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Cape Girardeau has been charged with a hate crime. According to Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker, Christopher...
Long-term COVID-19 effects include foods smelling, tasting rotten4COVID-19 has made its way through the United States for more than a year, but there is still much unknown about the virus long-term or lingering effects. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some patients who have been...
Cape Central Air Force JROTC commemorate Bataan Death March4Cadets in Cape Girardeau Central High School Air Force Junior ROTC walked 7 miles Saturday to commemorate the Bataan Death March that took place during World War II. This is their first year for the commemorative march. According to retired Air...
Cape City Council hires next city manager5Mayor Bob Fox confirmed to the Southeast Missourian on Sunday that the Cape Girardeau City Council has hired a city manager to succeed Scott Meyer, who plans to retire in June. The selection, Fox said, will be revealed during the councils...
SEMO to host 10th annual Power of Women Luncheon as Digital SummitEmpowered women, empower women. This phrase recently became a popular slogan in the fight for womens equality around the world, often seen on social media, stressing the importance of women supporting each other...
SEMO Port loop track construction progressingCape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce members received an update on the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority's upgrades to the SEMO Port during the monthly First Friday Coffee last week. "[SEMO Ports] are important here, and to the rest of...
Local News 4/18/21U.S. Rep. Jason Smith plans fundraiser at Trump's resort26JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, who is considering running for the U.S. Senate, plans to hold a fundraising event at former President Donald Trumps Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. An invitation to the April 30 event lists Missouri...
Photo Gallery 4/18/21Fire at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day SaintsFire departments from the surrounding area responded to a third alarm fire at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Cape Girardeau on Sunday night. According to stake president at the church Kevin Dickson, he was told no one was hurt...
Photo Gallery 4/18/21Kelly High School Prom 2021These images, provided courtesy of Lindsey Limbaugh, were taken by Kelly High School principal Dan Hecht and parent Terri Stuckey at Kelly High School's 2021 prom. This year's theme for the annual end-of-the-semester formal was Rustic Romance, held...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 4/19/21City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Approval of minutes n Minutes of Regular Meeting of 4/5/2021 Financial affairs n City collector's report n City clerk's and treasurer's reports Action items Power, Light, and...
Two arrested following alleged altercation behind Subway in Cape Girardeau14Cape Girardeau police arrested two suspects following an alleged altercation and shots fired behind Subway on Broadway Street. According to officer Rich McCall, Cape Girardeau police responded to a call of a fight in progress with shots fired. Upon...
Despite extension, Cape County tax preparer says most have filedJackson's Odie Lingle has been preparing income tax returns for most of his adult life and said Friday the vast majority of his office's clients have already filed -- despite the federal government and State of Missouri extending the deadline to do...
Person pulled from submerged vehicle1A person was pulled Friday afternoon from a vehicle that had submerged in a pond near the intersection of Prospect Drive and Scenic Drive. According to fire chief Randy Morris, Cape Girardeau Fire and Police Departments responded at approximately...
COVID-19 death reported in Cape Co.14Cape Girardeau County health officials reported the county's 134 COVID-19 death Friday. The patient was in the 80-89 age bracket, according to the county's public health center. The virus-related death was the first since early March. County...
Saxony Lutheran High School lifts mask requirements4Wearing a face covering is now completely optional for students at Saxony Lutheran High School. Saxony principal Mark Ruark said the school had made the decision to relax its mask policy Friday. "We haven't had a student quarantined for COVID since...
Ste. Genevieve police officer airlifted following Molotov cocktail attack5A Ste. Genevieve police officer was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital after being attacked with a Molotov cocktail overnight. According to a social media post made by Ste. Genevieve police chief Eric Bennett, the officer was responding to a peace...
Awards presented at annual CPSEMO breakfastThe Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri (CPSEMO) held its 32nd annual breakfast Friday at the Osage Center to highlight its work in the previous year and those who helped achieve it. According to the 2020 CPSEMO Annual Report, through its...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 4-19-21Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentation n Update from the Cape Girardeau Airport Board Communications/reports n City Council staff Items...
Photo Gallery 4/17/21Cape Central Air Force JROTC commemorate Bataan Death MarchCape Central High School Air Force JROTC cadets walked seven miles on Saturday, April 17, 2021, to commemorate the Bataan Death March that took place during World War II, and plans to walk the same seven miles on Sunday. This is their first year...
Mask wearing cordially discussed by health board; trustees sworn in57For new Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center board member Eric Becking, the wearing of face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic should be a matter of personal choice. Becking, a Cape Girardeau chiropractic physician who was narrowly elected to...
McDonald, Cairns sworn in as Cape School Board members5Newcomer to the school board Paul Cairns, front, swears in with incumbent president Kyle McDonald during Thursday's Cape Girardeau School Board meeting at the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Central Administrative Office. Both were elected during the...
'Final Four' city manager candidates visit Cape for interviews2Mayor Bob Fox confirmed four city manager finalists sat for in-person interviews with members of the Cape Girardeau City Council on Wednesday and Thursday. The quartet was also to have toured the community and met with city staff. The City Council...
Mission Possible: P&G employees mentor Cape jr. high studentsCape Girardeau Central Junior High students chose to accept the challenge of Mission Possible. Sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students meet with Procter & Gamble (P&G) employees about seven times a school year to be part of Mission Possible, an...
Reaction to permanent daylight saving time mixed for two local lawmakers6The Missouri House, by voice vote, gave preliminary approval Wednesday to legislation permanently putting the state in daylight saving time if a majority of bordering states follow suit. Eight states border the Show Me State: Iowa, Illinois,...
Face masks now optional at Kelly schools2BENTON, Mo. -- Wearing face masks in the Scott County "Kelly" School District is now optional. The Kelly Board of Education revisited the district's mask policy during its regular monthly meeting Tuesday at the district office in Benton. The Board...
Photo Gallery 4/16/21Cape Fire and Police respond to water rescueFrom reporting by J.C. Reeves: A person was pulled Friday afternoon from a vehicle that had submerged in a pond near the intersection of Prospect Drive and Scenic Drive. According to fire chief Randy Morris, Cape Girardeau Fire and Police...
Grandstand entertainment for SEMO District Fair announced15The SEMO District Fair's Grandstand entertainment has been announced. This year's concert lineup for the fair, which will be held from Sept. 11 through 18 at Arena Park, will be Christian singer Zach Williams, who is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m....
SEMO alumna, community advocate announces bid for Senate5A Southeast Missouri State University alumna and community advocate announced Wednesday her intention to run for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Roy Blunt. Beverly "Lady B" Logan of St. Louis, a 1978 Southeast graduate, said she plans to...
The Anvil Saloon and Restaurant provides great food and atmosphere2Spring has sprung! Flowers are blooming, we have had some beautiful bright sunny days and, God willing, we have many more ahead. My recent foodie adventure location is one you will want to jot down or make a mental note of for the next time you are...
Most read 4/14/21Marquand man charged with additional sex crimes2A Marquand, Missouri, man in custody at the Cape Girardeau County Jail has been charged with new alleged sexual abuse crimes. Joseph Jones, 51, is newly charged with second-degree statutory sodomy and incest from an incident that allegedly occurred...
Youth Extreme Mustang Makeover
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
CONTACT:
Local Horse Trainer Selected for Extreme Mustang Makeover
Perryville, MO Kylee Lukefahr of Perryville, MO has been selected to compete in the virtual Extreme Mustang Makeover, a production of the Mustang Heritage Foundation, which will take place June 2426, 2021. Participating trainers will have approximately 100 days to gentle and train a previously untouched mustang before competing for an estimated purse of $40,000 in cash and prizes.
Kylee Lukefahr, 15 of Perryville, MO. Kylee is a Sophomore at Perryville High School. Her academics are extremely important to her and it shows in her strong academic record as she aspires to attend Texas A&M and become an equine Veterinarian. She has been riding since she was 7 years old and loves all things about horses. She spends her time at Evans Equestrians helping teach abled bodied and riders with disabilities to learn how to safely ride horses and share in her passion. Krystal Evans from Evans Equestrians has been mentoring Kylee through this process as this is her first time training a completely wild horse. Kylee has ambitions to do all things rodeo including saddle bronc in the future. Kylee is super excited and honored to be a participant in the Youth Extreme Mustang Makeover Competition and is looking forward to seeing how much she can teach her mustang over the 100 days.
Before competing, applicants must complete an extensive selection process which evidences their training prowess and equine knowledge. As an Extreme Mustang Makeover participant, Lukefahr will further the Mustang Heritage Foundations mission of helping mustangs find permanent placement in loving homes. Not only will the animal Lukefahr trains may be adopted following the event, but their participation in the competition will also demonstrate the versatility, athleticism and trainability of the American mustang, which increases public awareness and encourages others to consider adopting a mustang.
All participating mustangs are essentially untouched prior to being picked up to begin training for this virtual Extreme Mustang Makeover. After pickup, the journey begins as competitors train their mustangs to show what they can learn in just 100 days. By June, horses will have made a complete transformation from untouched to gentled, rideable partners. Then, they will compete in a handling class, a pattern class and a trail class to determine who advances to the finals. The exhibitors with the top ten combined scores from those first three classes will complete a brief compulsory pattern and a freestyle routine created by the competitor, and the winner will be crowned 2021 Kentucky Extreme Mustang Makeover Champion.
Following a similar format to the successful virtual Extreme Mustang Makeovers held in 2020, trainers will submit videos of themselves and their horse completing each class. Those videos will be judged by a panel of experts, then premiered online one class at a time along with official scores and results for each competitor. Extreme Mustang Makeover fans and horse enthusiasts from around the world can watch the action and find results in real time at facebook.com/ExtremeMustangMakeover.
After the completion of the event, all competing mustangsincluding Lukefahrs horsemay be available for bidding through an online auction. Interested bidders must submit an application prior to the auction to be approved for bidding.
Extreme Mustang Makeover events are produced by the Mustang Heritage Foundation, in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse & Burro Program, to showcase the versatility and trainability of the American Mustang. The events are presented by Western Horseman and sponsored by RIDE TV, NRS Supply, Espana Silk, A Cut Above Buckles, Classic Equine, Martin Saddlery, Resistol, Yeti, Ram Rodeo Series, and Purina.
Learn more about the event and auction at mustangheritagefoundation.org/extreme.
About the Mustang Heritage Foundation
The Mustang Heritage Foundation is dedicated to facilitating successful placements for Americas excess wild mustangs and burros through innovative programs, events and education. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. More than 16,000 mustangs have been placed into private care through Mustang Heritage Foundation events and programs since 2007. For more information, visit mustangheritagefoundation.org.
About the Bureau of Land Management
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) removes wild horses and burros from public lands to ensure a healthy balance of land and animals. Since 1971, the BLM has placed more than 250,000 wild horses and burros into good homes nationwide. Partnerships, like the Mustang Heritage Foundation, provide the BLM with additional opportunities to place animals into good homes. Interested applicants can attend BLM offsite adoption/sales event, visit a BLM Off-Range Corral, or participate in an Internet adoption/sales event to apply to take a wild horse or burro home! To learn more about the Wild Horse and Burro Program, please call 866-468-7826 or visit BLM.GOV/whb.
The BLM manages more than 245 million acres of public land, the most of any Federal agency. This land is primarily located in 12 Western states, including Alaska. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of subsurface mineral estate throughout the nation. The BLMs mission is to manage and conserve Americas public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations under our mandate of multiple-use and sustained yield.
