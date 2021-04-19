FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Local Horse Trainer Selected for Extreme Mustang Makeover

Perryville, MO  Kylee Lukefahr of Perryville, MO has been selected to compete in the virtual Extreme Mustang Makeover, a production of the Mustang Heritage Foundation, which will take place June 2426, 2021. Participating trainers will have approximately 100 days to gentle and train a previously untouched mustang before competing for an estimated purse of $40,000 in cash and prizes.

Kylee Lukefahr, 15 of Perryville, MO. Kylee is a Sophomore at Perryville High School. Her academics are extremely important to her and it shows in her strong academic record as she aspires to attend Texas A&M and become an equine Veterinarian. She has been riding since she was 7 years old and loves all things about horses. She spends her time at Evans Equestrians helping teach abled bodied and riders with disabilities to learn how to safely ride horses and share in her passion. Krystal Evans from Evans Equestrians has been mentoring Kylee through this process as this is her first time training a completely wild horse. Kylee has ambitions to do all things rodeo including saddle bronc in the future. Kylee is super excited and honored to be a participant in the Youth Extreme Mustang Makeover Competition and is looking forward to seeing how much she can teach her mustang over the 100 days.

Before competing, applicants must complete an extensive selection process which evidences their training prowess and equine knowledge. As an Extreme Mustang Makeover participant, Lukefahr will further the Mustang Heritage Foundations mission of helping mustangs find permanent placement in loving homes. Not only will the animal Lukefahr trains may be adopted following the event, but their participation in the competition will also demonstrate the versatility, athleticism and trainability of the American mustang, which increases public awareness and encourages others to consider adopting a mustang.

All participating mustangs are essentially untouched prior to being picked up to begin training for this virtual Extreme Mustang Makeover. After pickup, the journey begins as competitors train their mustangs to show what they can learn in just 100 days. By June, horses will have made a complete transformation from untouched to gentled, rideable partners. Then, they will compete in a handling class, a pattern class and a trail class to determine who advances to the finals. The exhibitors with the top ten combined scores from those first three classes will complete a brief compulsory pattern and a freestyle routine created by the competitor, and the winner will be crowned 2021 Kentucky Extreme Mustang Makeover Champion.

Following a similar format to the successful virtual Extreme Mustang Makeovers held in 2020, trainers will submit videos of themselves and their horse completing each class. Those videos will be judged by a panel of experts, then premiered online one class at a time along with official scores and results for each competitor. Extreme Mustang Makeover fans and horse enthusiasts from around the world can watch the action and find results in real time at facebook.com/ExtremeMustangMakeover.

After the completion of the event, all competing mustangsincluding Lukefahrs horsemay be available for bidding through an online auction. Interested bidders must submit an application prior to the auction to be approved for bidding.

Extreme Mustang Makeover events are produced by the Mustang Heritage Foundation, in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse & Burro Program, to showcase the versatility and trainability of the American Mustang. The events are presented by Western Horseman and sponsored by RIDE TV, NRS Supply, Espana Silk, A Cut Above Buckles, Classic Equine, Martin Saddlery, Resistol, Yeti, Ram Rodeo Series, and Purina.

Learn more about the event and auction at mustangheritagefoundation.org/extreme.

About the Mustang Heritage Foundation

The Mustang Heritage Foundation is dedicated to facilitating successful placements for Americas excess wild mustangs and burros through innovative programs, events and education. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. More than 16,000 mustangs have been placed into private care through Mustang Heritage Foundation events and programs since 2007. For more information, visit mustangheritagefoundation.org.

About the Bureau of Land Management

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) removes wild horses and burros from public lands to ensure a healthy balance of land and animals. Since 1971, the BLM has placed more than 250,000 wild horses and burros into good homes nationwide. Partnerships, like the Mustang Heritage Foundation, provide the BLM with additional opportunities to place animals into good homes. Interested applicants can attend BLM offsite adoption/sales event, visit a BLM Off-Range Corral, or participate in an Internet adoption/sales event to apply to take a wild horse or burro home! To learn more about the Wild Horse and Burro Program, please call 866-468-7826 or visit BLM.GOV/whb.

The BLM manages more than 245 million acres of public land, the most of any Federal agency. This land is primarily located in 12 Western states, including Alaska. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of subsurface mineral estate throughout the nation. The BLMs mission is to manage and conserve Americas public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations under our mandate of multiple-use and sustained yield.