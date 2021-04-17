The case for Scouts

More to explore
-
Column (4/17/21)Gov. Hutchinson's distortion of President ReaganRepublican Gov. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas raised ire from conservatives for vetoing legislation passed by the Arkansas state legislature that would have banned "gender-affirming" medical treatment for transgender minors. This includes treatment...
-
-
Editorial (4/16/21)EDITORIAL: Central Junior High students take robotics interest to the next levelStudents from the Cape Girardeau Central Junior High School robotics team, called TigerTech, recently took home the Design Award from the Missouri Middle School VEX State Championship. Next step: the Live Remote VEX Robotics World Championship. This...
-
Column (4/16/21)Just because it's said by Joe doesn't make it soWhile President Joe Biden's administration doesn't seem to need an excuse to spend money, two recurring arguments for his gigantic $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal are that our roads and bridges are "crumbling" and that modernization would...
-
-
Column (4/14/21)Future of the GOP may hinge on FloridaYou know all those "Florida Man" stories? "Florida man arrested for throwing alligator through drive-thru window," "Florida man learns the hard way he stole laxatives, not opioids," etc.? There are several theories for why Florida men stand out so...
-
Editorial (4/14/21)Blunt visit reinforces need for kids to be in schoolBlunt visit reinforces need for kids to be in school We are nearing the end of the school year with events like prom and commencement to be held in the coming weeks. What a difference one year can make. Last spring, Southeast Missouri students were...
-
-
-
Editorial (4/12/21)SEMO praised for support of military members, veteransFor about three decades since the original Gulf War of the early 1990s Americans have been consistent and enthusiastic in their support for the men and women who serve in our nations military. As Vietnam veterans know, that wasnt always the...
-
-
Column (4/12/21)DeSantis is what the post-Trump GOP should look likeIf Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ever sets up a presidential exploratory committee, it should have to disclose an enormous in-kind contribution from CBS News. The 60 Minutes segment recently alleging DeSantis distributed the COVID-19 vaccine through...
-
Column (4/10/21)'Jim Crow' criticism of Georgia voting law doesn't fitThe debate over Georgia's new voting law has been deeply depressing to watch for a number of reasons. The first is that it hasn't really been a debate so much as a lot of performative shouting from all directions. The second is that many of the...
-
Column (4/10/21)Biden's crony anti-infrastructure plan"A crony anti-infrastructure plan" is, sadly, the best description of the Biden administration's proposed $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan. It's insanely expensive and unnecessary, especially coming, as it does, on top of last year's fiscal...
-
-
-
Column (4/9/21)A message to Delta from a Delta Diamond FlyerThe controversy surrounding the new voting law in the state of Georgia raises important issues regarding the governance of our country and the role of corporations. Corporations are big and have a lot of economic clout, so there is justified concern...
-
Editorial (4/9/21)SEMO to host gymnastics championships this weekendFive gymnastics teams will compete this weekend in Cape Girardeau as part of the USA Gymnastics Women's Collegiate National Championships. Along with host Southeast Missouri State, programs from Air Force, Centenary, Lindenwood and Texas Women's...
-
-
Editorial (4/7/21)Notre Dame students to perform 'Singin' in the Rain'One of the many events we missed last spring was high school musicals. And while schools are still taking COVID precautions, it's good to see these performances coming back. Notre Dame Regional High School will perform Betsy Anders' "Singin' in the...
-
Editorial (4/5/21)Be alert to online fraud regarding vaccination cardsIf you use social media, youve probably noticed friends, in an effort to celebrate or advocate, share photos of their vaccination cards. We understand the sentiment and generally agree its wise to get vaccinated for COVID-19 as recommended by...
-
Editorial (4/2/21)Editorial: The story of EasterEditor's note: The following is our annual Easter editorial. A miraculous event 2,000 years ago in Jerusalem changed the world. On this Easter weekend, the story is presented again from the Holy Bible (the Gospel according to Matthew, Chapter 28):...
-
Editorial (3/31/21)Editorial: Civic Clubs make a difference through charity, civic engagementOur local service clubs don't get a lot of attention. Most quietly go about their efforts, raising funds for important projects or scholarships and providing educational opportunities for members to become better and more informed citizens. These...
-
-
-
Editorial (3/29/21)Jackson student's bicentennial poster recognizedA junior at Jackson High School was recently recognized for her work in a statewide poster contest to commemorate Missouris bicentennial. Mia Foote was joined by local and state dignitaries along with her family last week as the poster was...
-
Editorial (3/26/21)Hahses recognized as Friends of the UniversityThe Southeast Missouri University Foundation recently announced that Dwain and Susan Hahs will receive the 2021 Friends of the University Award, the highest honor bestowed by the university foundation. Dwain has been Jackson's mayor since 2015...
-