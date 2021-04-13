Today in History
Today is Friday, April 23, the 113th day of 2021. There are 252 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On April 23, 1969, Sirhan Sirhan was sentenced to death for assassinating New York Sen. Robert F. Kennedy. (The sentence was later reduced to life imprisonment.)
On this date:
In 1616 (Old Style calendar), English poet and dramatist William Shakespeare died in Stratford-upon-Avon on what has traditionally been regarded as the 52nd anniversary of his birth in 1564.
In 1789, President-elect George Washington and his wife, Martha, moved into the first executive mansion, the Franklin House, in New York.
In 1898, Spain declared war on the United States, which responded in kind two days later.
In 1940, about 200 people died in the Rhythm Night Club Fire in Natchez, Mississippi.
In 1943, U.S. Navy Lt. (jg) John F. Kennedy assumed command of PT-109, a motor torpedo boat, in the Solomon Islands during World War II. (On Aug. 2, 1943, PT-109 was rammed and sunk by a Japanese destroyer, killing two crew members; Kennedy and 10 others survived.)
In 1954, Hank Aaron of the Milwaukee Braves hit the first of his 755 major-league home runs in a game against the St. Louis Cardinals. (The Braves won, 7-5.)
In 1987, 28 construction workers were killed when an apartment complex being built in Bridgeport, Connecticut, suddenly collapsed.
In 1988, a federal ban on smoking during domestic airline flights of two hours or less went into effect.
In 1993, labor leader Cesar Chavez died in San Luis, Arizona, at age 66.
In 1996, a civil court jury in The Bronx, New York, ordered Bernhard Goetz to pay $43 million to Darrell Cabey, one of four young men he'd shot on a subway car in 1984.
In 1998, James Earl Ray, who confessed to assassinating the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and then insisted he'd been framed, died at a Nashville, Tennessee, hospital at age 70.
In 2005, the recently created video-sharing website YouTube uploaded its first clip, "Me at the Zoo," which showed YouTube co-founder Jawed Karim standing in front of an elephant enclosure at the San Diego Zoo.
Ten years ago: Yemen's embattled president, Ali Abdullah Saleh, agreed to a proposal by Gulf Arab mediators to step down within 30 days and hand power to his deputy in exchange for immunity from prosecution. (Saleh ended up leaving office in Feb. 2012.) Former Sony Corp. president and chairman Norio Ohga, credited with developing the compact disc, died in Tokyo at age 81.
Five years ago: A confident Donald Trump told supporters in Bridgeport, Connecticut, that he was not changing his pitch to voters, a day after his chief adviser assured Republican officials their party's front-runner would show more restraint while campaigning. Britain marked the 400th anniversary of the death of William Shakespeare with parades, church services and stage performances; President Barack Obama took a break from political talks in London to tour the Globe Theatre, a re-creation of the venue where many of the Bard's plays were first performed.
One year ago: New data showed unemployment in the U.S. swelling to levels last seen during the Great Depression of the 1930s, with 1 in 6 American workers thrown out of a job by the coronavirus; more than 4.4 million laid-off workers had applied for unemployment benefits in the preceding week. At a White House briefing, President Donald Trump noted that researchers were looking at the effects of disinfectants on the coronavirus, and wondered aloud whether they could be injected into people. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden told an online fundraiser that Trump's efforts to block emergency funding for the U.S. Postal Service showed that Trump was trying to "undermine" the election and make it harder for Americans to vote by mail. In an NFL draft conducted remotely due to the coronavirus, the Cincinnati Bengals chose LSU quarterback Joe Burrow as the first pick.
Today's Birthdays: Actor Alan Oppenheimer is 91. Actor David Birney is 82. Actor Lee Majors is 82. Hockey Hall of Famer Tony Esposito is 78. Irish nationalist Bernadette Devlin McAliskey is 74. Actor Blair Brown is 74. Writer-director Paul Brickman is 72. Actor Joyce DeWitt is 72. Actor James Russo is 68. Filmmaker-author Michael Moore is 67. Actor Judy Davis is 66. Actor Valerie Bertinelli is 61. Actor Craig Sheffer is 61. Actor-comedian-talk show host George Lopez is 60. U.S. Olympic gold medal skier Donna Weinbrecht is 56. Actor Melina Kanakaredes is 54. Rock musician Stan Frazier (Sugar Ray) is 53. Actor Scott Bairstow is 51. Actor-writer John Lutz is 48. Actor Barry Watson is 47. Rock musician Aaron Dessner (The National) is 45. Rock musician Bryce Dessner (The National) is 45. Professional wrestler/actor John Cena is 44. Actor-writer-comedian John Oliver is 44. Actor Kal Penn is 44. Retired MLB All-Star Andruw Jones is 44. Actor Jaime King is 42. Pop singer Taio Cruz is 38. Actor Aaron Hill is 38. Actor Jesse Lee Soffer is 37. Actor Rachel Skarsten is 36. Rock musician Anthony LaMarca (The War on Drugs) is 34. Singer-songwriter John Fullbright is 33. Actor Dev Patel is 31. Actor Matthew Underwood is 31. Model Gigi Hadid is 26. Rock musicians Jake and Josh Kiszka (Greta Van Fleet) are 25. Actor Charlie Rowe (TV: "Salvation") is 25. Tennis player Ashleigh Barty is 25. U.S. Olympic gold medal snowboarder Chloe Kim is 21.
-
Road work scheduled for Route DD in Bollinger County, Bloomfield Road in Cape Girardeau, and Route N in Scott CountyRoute DD in Bollinger County, from County Road 804 to County Road 814, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. The work was started Monday and will continue through Thursday, from 8:30 a.m....
-
City, library team to offer free Wi-Fi in Cape Girardeau parksThe Cape Girardeau Public Library recently partnered with the City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department to bring free Wi-Fi access to the city's public parks. "We know having access to Wi-Fi is a necessity in today's world," library...
-
Memorial tribute to children murdered with guns in 2020 stops in Cape5The Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America is hosting a traveling memorial paying tribute to Missouri children murdered by gun violence. The memorial will be displayed until Saturday at First Presbyterian Church's...
-
River Rising to 'Minor' Flood Stage This Week2The Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau has been on the rise since late last week and is forecast to exceed flood stage sometime this morning. As of early Monday afternoon, the gauge at the Cape Girardeau riverfront stood at 30.5 feet en route to a...
-
Eleanor Roosevelt's Cape speech recalled on anniversary of FDR's death1Franklin D. Roosevelt, the nations 32nd president, died of a cerebral hemorrhage 76 years ago today in Warm Springs, Georgia a sudden passing that catapulted Harry Truman of Missouri into the Oval Office. FDR, the nations only chief executive...
-
CGFD honors former battalion chief Robert Kembel2Taps echoed from Cape Girardeau Fire Department Station No. 1 Saturday afternoon as the community gathered to remember the life of former battalion chief Robert Kembel. Kembel, 69, of Oak Ridge died Feb. 18 of a sudden, but massive heart attack,...
-
Carter promoted to districtwide counseling role in Cape schoolsCounseling services in the Cape Girardeau School District will be enhanced in the coming school year when Jefferson Elementary counselor and National School Counselor of the Year Olivia Carter is promoted to a districtwide position. The school...
-
New playground equipment installed at Cape County Park South5New playground equipment has been installed at shelters 20 and 21 in Cape Girardeau County Park South. Cape Girardeau County park superintendent Bryan Sander said the new MicroPlay equipment replaces equipment that was approximately 30-years...
-
Suspect arrested after collision leaves vehicle overturnedA two-vehicle collision left one vehicle overturned Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Bloomfield Street and West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau. The driver of the overturned vehicle was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and...
-
-
-
Photo Gallery 4/11/21CGFD holds memorial for Robert KembelThe Cape Girardeau Fire Department held memorial services for retired Battalion Chief Robert Kembel on Saturday, April 10. The memorial began with a procession starting at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau, passed by all CGFD stations and ended at...
-
-
-
Becking certified as winner of last Cape County PHC seatAfter a count conducted Thursday and Friday by the Cape Girardeau County election verification board, chiropractor Eric Becking was certified as the winner of the third and last four-year seat open on the county's public health center (PHC) board of...
-
Longtime umpire Paul Friga remembered as iconic figure in sports circles2Alfred "Paul" Friga, of Chaffee, will be remembered fondly by his friends and family, but he may be remembered most for the impact he made through sports. Friga, 67, was well-known in the Southeast Missouri region for officiating high school and...
-
-
State enters Phase 3 of coronavirus vaccine plan12Thursday is the day many Missourians have been awaiting. The state enters Phase 3 of its COVID-19 vaccination plan today, meaning all Missourians are eligible to receive the vaccine. To accommodate various groups, area health care providers are...
-
-
Restart to begin this summer for Cape's Capaha Park Rose Garden3The Rose Garden in Cape Girardeau's Capaha Park, originally established in 1954, will be back but it's going to take a little while, reports Julia Jones, the city's director of parks and recreation. Rosebushes were removed from the site Jan. 11 by...
-
-
City hopeful Broadway will reopen soon following fire2The 800 block of Broadway, closed since March 31 when fire damaged the vacant Broadway Theatre building, could reopen "in the next few days," according to Molly Mehner, Cape Girardeau's deputy city manager. The fire caused extensive damage to the...
-
The final five: Cape Girardeau city manager search narrows3With GovHR USA consultant Mark Peterson present, the Cape Girardeau City Council, meeting in closed session, selected five finalists Monday in its search for a successor for retiring city manager Scott Meyer. Peterson, a former longtime city manager...
-
Riverside Regional Library presents annual report to commissionersCape Girardeau County commissioners Thursday received the 2020 annual report from Riverside Regional Library. Library director Jeff Trinkle told commissioners he and the rest of the library administration were very proud of the fact they were able...
-
John Link to begin state position after retirement from Jackson district2Jackson School District superintendent John Link, who will retire from the district at the end of June, won't be retired long. On July 1, he will become the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education's supervisor of instruction in...
-
Scott City awarded grant from State of MissouriThe Missouri Department of Economic Development announced this week it has awarded Scott City $685,125 in a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). "The grant is for long-term recovery," said Ashton Kever, communications director for MDED....
-
-
Le Bistro at The Bar to feature French cuisine, local jazz musiciansMade famous as a set location for the movie "Gone Girl," The Bar in downtown Cape Girardeau has remained empty for over two years. But next month, the space will transform into a French bistro thanks to the work of Gabriele Ruggieri and his friend...
-
U.S. Sen. Blunt meets with school, local officials to discuss school reopeningsCOVID-19s effect on education, and learning how schools and students dealt with the pandemic, brought U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt to Cape Girardeau on Wednesday. Blunt visited Central High School to be a part of a discussion with teachers, administrators...
-
Health board race goes to Cape County verification board3For the second time in 10 months, Cape Girardeau County has witnessed a razor-thin margin of victory in an election contest. Political newcomer Eric Becking won a seat on the countys Public Health Center (PHC) Board of Trustees on Tuesday, with...
-
Two killed, 6 injured in crash in Sikeston1SIKESTON, Mo. -- Two people were killed and six injured in a head-on collision Tuesday in Sikeston. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 5:55 p.m. at South Main at Virginia in Sikeston, as the northbound vehicle driven...
-
Cape Girardeau County election resultsIn other Cape Girardeau County voting Tuesday, several county residents won election to school boards and three communities voted to forgo future elections if there are no opposed candidates. Complete but unofficial results were: n Reorganized...
-
Syler, Freeze reelected to county health board, Becking wins by a nose, Howard triumphs7Georganne Syler and John M. Freeze won reelection Tuesday to the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees, with newcomer Eric Becking finishing third in the race, besting incumbent Emily Tuschhoff Collins by a single vote. Three...
-
Alleged Bollinger County murder victim identified by sheriff's office7Bollinger County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of a man who was allegedly murdered by two Marble Hill, Missouri, residents last week. Joshua Taylor, 32, a developmentally disabled man, was found dead early Friday morning at a residence...
-
Most read 4/6/21'Tiny homes' concept sparks discussion at Cape Council59The Cape Girardeau City Council wants to hear from the community about a tiny homes village concept, offered as a potential cost-effective response to chronic homelessness. A significant portion of Mondays meeting in council chambers was...
- First dose flinch
- Cape city awaiting American Rescue Plan funds
- Money for COVID-related funeral expenses in rescue plan
- Today in History
- Rep. Smith gets COVID shot, opposes vaccine passports
- More Black Americans open to vaccines after outreach efforts
- Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 4/12/21 meeting