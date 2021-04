B&B Media Launches as a Comprehensive Website Solution

Cape Girardeau, MO, April 12, 2021 – Former Element 74 and Creative Edge executive Austin Bollinger has launched B&B Media, a website development company that specializes in WordPress websites, as well as E-Commerce, content development, email hosting, SEO, and graphic design services.

“We’re interested in almost any web-related project,” said Bollinger. “But our wheelhouse is providing turn-key solutions for small to midsize businesses. We’re positioned especially well to assist businesses that need to evolve their websites from older platforms to more relevant technology – but don’t necessarily want to bear the expense of an all-new site build” he said.

Launched in October of 2020, B&B Media already serves over 100 local and regional businesses. Chris Edmonds, president of Element 74, and B&B Media often collaborate to meet the website needs of local businesses.

“Just a month after launching my business last October, Chris reached out to me and asked if I would be interested in acquiring some of their EasyPost hosting accounts. As a brand new business owner and former Element 74 employee, I thought it was a great fit,” he said.

The deal was finalized on December 31, 2020, and included 80 EasyPost client websites as well as hundreds of email accounts.

“I couldn’t be more excited to work with these businesses,” said Bollinger. “After just a few months, my team and I have already rebuilt several websites from scratch and have converted several others from EasyPost to WordPress. I’m extremely proud of the work we’re doing.”

Please feel free to contact us at hello@bandbmedia.com or 573-708-7070 if you would like more information about this press release.

