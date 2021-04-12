B&B Media Launches as a Comprehensive Website Solution

Cape Girardeau, MO, April 12, 2021  Former Element 74 and Creative Edge executive Austin Bollinger has launched B&B Media, a website development company that specializes in WordPress websites, as well as E-Commerce, content development, email hosting, SEO, and graphic design services.

Were interested in almost any web-related project, said Bollinger. But our wheelhouse is providing turn-key solutions for small to midsize businesses. Were positioned especially well to assist businesses that need to evolve their websites from older platforms to more relevant technology  but dont necessarily want to bear the expense of an all-new site build he said.

Launched in October of 2020, B&B Media already serves over 100 local and regional businesses. Chris Edmonds, president of Element 74, and B&B Media often collaborate to meet the website needs of local businesses.

Just a month after launching my business last October, Chris reached out to me and asked if I would be interested in acquiring some of their EasyPost hosting accounts. As a brand new business owner and former Element 74 employee, I thought it was a great fit, he said.

The deal was finalized on December 31, 2020, and included 80 EasyPost client websites as well as hundreds of email accounts.

I couldnt be more excited to work with these businesses, said Bollinger. After just a few months, my team and I have already rebuilt several websites from scratch and have converted several others from EasyPost to WordPress. Im extremely proud of the work were doing.

Please feel free to contact us at hello@bandbmedia.com or 573-708-7070 if you would like more information about this press release.

###