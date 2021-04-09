SEMO to host gymnastics championships this weekend

Editorial

Five gymnastics teams will compete this weekend in Cape Girardeau as part of the USA Gymnastics Women's Collegiate National Championships.

Along with host Southeast Missouri State, programs from Air Force, Centenary, Lindenwood and Texas Women's will be on hand.

"It's exciting," Redhawk coach Ashley Lawson told the Southeast Missourian of the upcoming event and her program's resurgence. "It's definitely growth. We're heading in the right direction, for sure."

Competition will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, and the finals are set for 1 p.m. Sunday at the Show Me Center.

Coach Lawson has done an impressive job leading the SEMO program during her tenure, which saw 11 gymnasts compete at this level in 2018 and 2019. One of the SEMO gymnasts competing this weekend is Anna Kaziska, who just recently competed at the NCAA Regionals in Salt Lake City.

Even if you're not an avid gymnastics fan, this should be a fun event to check out. Plus it's not often that Southeast gets to host it. To all visiting Cape Girardeau for the competition, welcome.

Tickets for this weekend's competition can be purchased online at gosoutheast.com.